 How does DNA affect our fingerprints and eye colour? : The Tribune India

How does DNA affect our fingerprints and eye colour?

How does DNA affect our fingerprints and eye colour?

Photo for representation only.



PTI

Toronto, February 13

Solving crimes in real life is not quite like it is on television, but in both settings, evidence is required. Fingerprints and DNA left at a crime scene are both excellent sources of evidence.

Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) has some influence on our fingertips, but what really makes fingerprints unique is the special folding pattern of tiny ridges on our skin. This occurs during fetal development and gives humans the ability to hold and grip objects. No two patterns of ridges are exactly alike.

DNA fingerprinting, on the other hand, is another way of collecting evidence that enables investigators to narrow down the identity of an individual based on unique genetic patterns.

A set of instructions

DNA is the genetic information contained inside each of our cells that makes us who we are. DNA acts like a set of instructions written in a special code using just four letters: A-adenine, T-thymine, C-cytosine, and G-guanine. These letters refer to nucleotides, and it is the specific order of nucleotides within DNA that represents the instructions for all the cells and their functions in our body.

The complete set of DNA instructions is 99.9 per cent similar across every single human on the planet — but the tiny fraction that is different is as unique as the prints on the tips of your fingers.

These unique regions occur at known positions in our DNA in small sections called microsatellites, or tandem repeats. Microsatellites contain short segments of repeating DNA that are typically one to six nucleotides long (for example, GATGATGAT). Everyone has the same microsatellites in the same known positions in our DNA, however, the number of repeats varies from person to person.

You may have “GAT” repeated 10 times, whereas your teacher may have “GAT” repeating 12 times. As a result of these differences in the number of repeats, microsatellites have easily measurable lengths and investigators can use these measurements to generate a match between a suspect's DNA and a crime scene sample.

Determining appearance from DNA

DNA fingerprinting may not always produce a match, or investigators may not have any suspects to compare crime scene DNA to. So how do investigators know who to look for? New methods are using DNA left at a crime scene to teach us about what a suspect looks like.

It might sound like science fiction, but a new technique called forensic DNA phenotyping (FDP) can help generate a suspect profile from the genetic material left at a crime scene. Using FDP, investigators can determine an individual's age, ancestry, hair colour, skin colour and eye colour.

Let's use eye colour as an example. The colour of your eyes is dependent on how much eumelanin you have in the iris. Eumelanin is a dark brownish-black pigment, and it absorbs a large amount of light. Individuals who have a lot of eumelanin in their irises have eye colours that appear dark, such as brown.

There are several genes responsible for controlling eumelanin production in the eye, but one of the most important genes for eye colour is called OCA2, located on chromosome 15.

Here is where our DNA instruction book comes in handy again. At any given position in our DNA sequence, we have two nucleotides, one on the chromosome inherited from our mother and one on the chromosome from our father. Individuals with two copies of “G” at a specific position near OCA2 (inheriting one “G” from their mother and another “G” from their father) produce less eumelanin and are more likely to have blue eyes.

In contrast, individuals with one or two copies of an “A” at the same position produce more eumelanin and are more likely to have brown eyes. Researchers are working to improve FDP technology every day, as individuals with intermediate eye colours such as green and hazel are very hard to determine.

However, the ability to determine if crime scene DNA came from an individual with blue or brown eyes might be the information an investigator needs to narrow down a group of suspects.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Fictitious party lobbied in US for India on Kashmir: Report

2
Nation

Jamiat's Arshad Madani says 'Manu worshipped Allah', Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

3
World

'Not ruling out aliens', says US as it shoots down another flying object, fourth strike in a week

4
Punjab

202 docs sent to Aam Aadmi Clinics, emergency services at hospitals in Punjab hit

5
Sports

Dharamsala ground fails BCCI test

6
Diaspora

Indian-Australian guilty of peddling drugs, 'Indian Viagra' to people during covid asks court to spare him jail term

7
Punjab

Punjab Government to reconduct naib tehsildar exam

8
Sports

India vs Australia third Test set to be shifted out of Dharamsala: BCCI sources

9
Comment

China-US balloon fracas

10
Editorials

Lithium discovery

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Retail inflation breaches RBI comfort zone, rises to 3-month high of 6.52 per cent in January

Inflation rate for the food basket was at 5.94 pc in January...

Supreme Court dismisses plea against constitution of delimitation commission for redrawing constituencies in J-K

Supreme Court dismisses petition challenging validity of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir

A Bench of Justice SK Kaul and Justice AS Oka, however, clar...

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

Punjab Governor lambasts CM Bhagwant Mann on various issues, including procedure for sending teachers to Singapore for training

In a letter, Banwarilal Purohit questions appointment of ‘ta...

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Adani-Hindenburg row: Centre agrees to Supreme Court proposal of setting up of a panel of experts on regulatory mechanism

Said it wanted to give the names of the domain experts for t...

PM Modi lays out India’s abilities to partner in military equipment

India is able to partner major countries in making military equipment, says PM Modi


Cities

View All

Rural pharmacists seek better pay, threaten to boycott services

Rural pharmacists seek better pay, threaten to boycott services

Supreme Court disposes of writ petition filed by 3 clubs

World Radio Day: AIR project for Amritsar still in limbo

Ahead of G-20 summit, Amritsar district administration invites artists for wall-painting competition

4 booked for serving hookah in Amritsar

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Armoured tractors deployed on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle activists demanding release of Bandi Singhs

Armoured tractors deployed on Mohali-Chandigarh border to tackle activists demanding release of Bandi Singhs

Shubman Gill named ICC Men’s Player of January

Eyeing Rs 8-crore revenue, Chandigarh MC plans 124 new unipoles

Rs 1.64 crore lying unused with PGI: Audit report

Rs 15.85 crore to prop up sewerage system in Chandigarh

Will postpone February 16 mayoral polls, Delhi L-G office tells Supreme Court

Delhi mayoral poll: Nominated members can’t vote, observes SC; election postponed

Blaze erupts at Delhi factory, 27 fire tenders bring fire under control

Delhi govt schools have poorest pupil-teacher ratio in country

Locals, cops clash amid anti-encroachment drive

Stalled thrice, Delhi MC mayoral poll to be finally held on Feb 16

Masterminds behind murders overseas, police feel helpless

Masterminds behind murders overseas, police feel helpless

Bhadas village sets precedent with 'simple' weddings

Latifpura residents to begin hunger strike from tomorrow

Two held with heroin, opium

Sainik School bags Raksha Mantri Trophy for 11th time

Farmers attend event in large numbers, unhappy with arrangements at venue

Farmers attend event in large numbers, unhappy with arrangements at venue

Cybercriminals create fake Facebook ID of AAP Amargarh MLA, seek money

Posing as STF employees, four rob youngster of Rs 30K

Open House: What should be done to mitigate the dangers posed by old, weak buildings in city?

2 held with stolen mobike, mobiles

PWD to restore Patiala’s internal road network

PWD to restore Patiala’s internal road network

City Completes 260 Years: Hundreds take part in Patiala Heritage Walk

Submit details of tenants, servants: Patiala district administration

70-year-old killed in accident in Patiala