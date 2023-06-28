 Human embryo model created from stem cells could help understand why some pregnancies fail : The Tribune India

Human embryo model created from stem cells could help understand why some pregnancies fail

Could also help researchers understand the developmental origins of organs and specialised cells such as sperm and eggs

Human embryo model created from stem cells could help understand why some pregnancies fail

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, June 28

A model of the human embryo derived from stem cells has been created in the lab, a breakthrough that scientists say could help understand early human development and why and how some pregnancies fail.

Derived from pluripotent stem cells, or stem cells able to develop into various different cell types, this embryo model is an organised three-dimensional structure replicating some of the early human embryonal developmental processes, the research from Cambridge University, UK, said.

Such models, allowing experimental modelling of embryonic development during the second week of pregnancy, could also help researchers understand the developmental origins of organs and specialised cells such as sperm and eggs, the study published in the journal Nature said.

The second week of pregnancy in humans is when the embryo implants into the uterus. However, this is also the time when many pregnancies are lost.

"Our human embryo-like model, created entirely from human stem cells, gives us access to the developing structure at a stage that is normally hidden from us due to the implantation of the tiny embryo into the mother's womb," said Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, professor in the Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience at Cambridge, who led the work.

Understanding these early developmental processes holds the potential to reveal some of the causes of human birth defects and diseases, and to develop tests for these in pregnant women, the study said.

Until now, the processes could only be observed in animal models, using cells from zebrafish and mice, for example.

"This exciting development allows us to manipulate genes to understand their developmental roles in a model system. This will let us test the function of specific factors, which is difficult to do in the natural embryo," said Zernicka-Goetz.

Scientists so far have only been able to study the period of early human development using donated human embryos. This advance could reduce the need for donated human embryos in research.

Zernicka-Goetz said the while these models can mimic aspects of the development of human embryos, they cannot and will not develop to the equivalent of postnatal stage humans.

The new models derived from human stem cells do not have a brain or beating heart, but they include cells that would typically go on to form the embryo, placenta and yolk sac, and develop to form the precursors of germ cells, that will form sperm and eggs.

Many pregnancies fail at the point when these three types of cells orchestrate implantation into the uterus and begin to send mechanical and chemical signals to each other, which tell the embryo how to develop properly.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab's biggest heist

2
Nation

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya booked for 'derogatory' post against Rahul Gandhi

3
Nation

Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

4
Punjab

Punjab Sports Minister Meet Hayer flays exclusion of Mohali from hosting ODI World Cup matches

5
Diaspora

Canada to introduce new work permit for US H-1B visa holders

6
Health

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

7
Punjab

Salaries of newly-regularised 12,700 teachers hiked by up to three times: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
Nation

Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal, CAG begins audit of 'irregularities' in house repair

9
Punjab

Rs 138-cr orchard scam: Facing Vigilance heat, beneficiaries start returning ill-gotten money

10
Nation

'Unacceptable', says White House after trolls target scribe who put query to PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

AAP extends ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus: Sandeep Pathak

AAP extends ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday made a strong pu...

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in UP's Saharanpur

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad shot at in UP's Deoband

Has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to...

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya booked for ‘derogatory’ posts against Rahul Gandhi

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya booked for 'derogatory' post against Rahul Gandhi

The High Grounds police in Bengaluru have booked a case agai...

Indian-origin man sentenced to jail for smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into US using Uber

Indian-origin man sentenced to jail for smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into US using Uber

Rajinder Pal Singh pleaded guilty in February, will likely b...

All India Muslim Personal Law Board members huddle to finalise draft opposing UCC to be submitted to law panel

Muslim Personal Law Board members huddle to finalise draft opposing UCC to be submitted to law panel

The Board holds a meeting on Tuesday night through video-con...


Cities

View All

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Two more held in 5-month-old kidnapping, extortion case

Knotty Affair: Maze of cables in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar gives it shabby look

Pathetic Parks: Himmatpura colony park in state of neglect; call to depute gardeners

Special Olympics: Pingalwara athletes win1 gold, 3 bronze medals in Germany

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

Home composting way forward, say Chandigarh residents

Peak hour snarl-ups near Hallo Majra a norm

Lake Sports Complex restaurant service closed

PGI to ramp up OT infrastructure

AAP extends ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus: Sandeep Pathak

AAP extends ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus

Businessman looted of Rs 4.5 lakh in Delhi

CBI registers FIR over irregularities in appointment of teachers in Delhi Government-aided school

7 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case

Man kills wife, hangs himself after fight in outer Delhi

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Govt buses go off road, passengers stranded in Jalandhar

Cable mess: Webs of wires a common sight near bus stand area in Jalandhar

State of Parks: Located near railway station in Jalandhar, this park lies in complete neglect

ASI’s son dies in US road mishap

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Expand international flights from Chandigarh, MP urges airlines

46K ration cards of needy wrongly cancelled in Ludhiana: Cong

Stop dumping waste into sewer lines or face action: Officials to dairy farmers

Residents want MLAs to raise matter in Vidhan Sabha

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

3 youths arrested for opening fire at Rajpura financier’s office

Fatehgarh Sahib: Poor condition of roads irks residents

5 customers’ loans waived at PNB settlement camp

Patiala: 708 jail inmates examined at medical camp