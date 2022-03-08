ICAR, CSIR, Ayush ministry ink pack for research and development collaboration in medicinal plants, ayurvedic foods

PTI

New Delhi, March 8

A tripartite agreement has been signed between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Ayush ministry and CSIR for facilitation of R&D and deployment of technologies related to medicinal plants and ayurvedic food for the benefit of humans and animals.

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director General Shekhar C Mande, Ayush Secretary Rajesh Kotecha and ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU), ICAR said in a statement.

A joint working group comprising officers from ICAR, CSIR and Ministry of AYUSH would be set up for effective implementation of the MoU.

The key objective of the tripartite MoU is to take cognisance of the traditional agricultural practices of India, and undertake joint research and development (R&D) activities for validating and deploying these interventions for facilitating socio-economic growth, it added.