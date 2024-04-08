IHLD partners with Krafton India to detect active tuberculosis cases in UP, Uttarakhand

PTI

New Delhi, April 8

The Institute of Heart and Lung Diseases Research Centre has partnered with Krafton India to detect active tuberculosis cases in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, in line with the objectives of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

During its initial phase, the initiative is to conduct active case finding programmes in one district each of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

India aims at eliminating the disease five years ahead of the Sustainable Development Goals target of 2030.

Dr Rahul Chandola, the founder-chairman of the Institute of Heart Lung Diseases Research Centre (IHLD) highlighted its unwavering dedication to contributing to the national TB elimination programme.

“Through this partnership, IHLD endeavours to screen approximately one lakh individuals over the next 12 months,” Chandola said.

“Moreover, the aim is to increase TB detection by 10-15 per cent in the target districts that are currently not accounted for in the existing system, significantly bolstering efforts towards disease surveillance and management,” he added.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, the CEO of Krafton India, a subsidiary of South Korean video game publisher Krafton Inc, emphasised the severity of tuberculosis as a global health concern, with India being among the countries affected.

“With approximately 3.2 lakh lives lost to this disease in 2023 alone, India’s commitment to eradicate TB by 2025 stands as a beacon of hope. Krafton India aims to play an instrumental role in achieving this ambitious target, aligning with national and global health objectives,” he said.

Innovative approaches are integral to the TB elimination programme.

Chandola highlighted the utilisation of AI-supported x-ray machines for initial screening, enabling swift and accurate identification of potential TB cases, thus allowing the identification of a huge chunk of population infected with tuberculosis.

This technological intervention not only streamlines the screening process but also enhances the effectiveness of early detection, a crucial aspect in combating the spread of tuberculosis.

“Beyond the immediate objectives of our initiative lies a broader vision of fostering healthier communities and contributing to the larger goal of TB elimination in India. By leveraging the combined resources, expertise, and commitment of Krafton India and IHLD, the initiative aims to serve as a catalyst for sustainable change in the health care landscape of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh,” Chandola said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Uttar Pradesh #Uttarakhand