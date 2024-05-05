 India adopts stringent norms for maximum pesticide residues limit in food items: Government : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Health
  • India adopts stringent norms for maximum pesticide residues limit in food items: Government

India adopts stringent norms for maximum pesticide residues limit in food items: Government

This practice is aligned with global standards and ensures that MRL revisions are made on a scientifically valid basis

India adopts stringent norms for maximum pesticide residues limit in food items: Government

“Some media reports are claiming that the FSSAI allows 10 times more pesticide residue in herbs and spices,” the ministry said. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 5

The government on Sunday asserted that India has one of the most stringent norms for pesticide residues in food items and rejected reports suggesting that food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) allows high level of residues in spices and herbs.

The clarification comes amid a ban imposed by the Hong Kong food regulator on certain spice mix of two leading Indian brands, MDH and Everest, on alleged presence of pesticide Ethylene Oxide in their samples. The Singapore food regulator too ordered a recall of one spice product of the Everest brand.

FSSAI is currently collecting samples of branded spices, including that of MDH and Everest, sold in the domestic markets to ensure they comply with its quality norms. It does not regulate the quality of exported spices.

In a statement, the Union Health Ministry clarified that maximum residue limits are different for various food products based on risk assessment.

“Some media reports are claiming that the FSSAI allows 10 times more pesticide residue in herbs and spices. Such reports are false and malicious,” the ministry said.

India has one of the most stringent standards of Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) in the world, it asserted.

“MRLs of pesticides are fixed differently for different food commodities based on their risk assessments,” the ministry explained.

Pesticides are regulated by the Ministry of Agriculture through the Central Insecticide Board and Registration Committee (CIB & RC) constituted under the Insecticide Act, 1968.

The CIB & RC regulate the manufacturing, import, transport, and storage of pesticides. Accordingly, the pesticides are registered/banned/restricted by CIB & RC.

Explaining the process of fixing pesticides residue limits, the health ministry said that the FSSAI’s scientific panel on pesticides residue examines the data received through CIB & RC and recommends the MRLs after performing risk assessment.

The dietary consumption of the Indian population and health concerns in respect of all age groups are taken into account.

“Total pesticides registered by CIB & RC in India are more than 295, out of which 139 pesticides are registered for use in spices,” the ministry said.

Codex has adopted a total 243 pesticides, out of which 75 pesticides are applicable for spices.

The ministry further said that a pesticide is registered on many food commodities with different MRLs based on risk assessment data.

For instance, the use of Monocrotophos is allowed on many crops with different MRLs such as rice at 0.03 mg/kg, citrus fruits at 0.2 mg/kg, coffee beans at 0.1 mg/kg, cardamom 0.5 mg/kg, and chilli at 0.2 mg/kg.

“The MRL of 0.01 mg/kg was applicable in case of pesticides for which MRLs have not been fixed.

“This limit was increased to 0.1 mg/kg only in cases of spices and is applicable only for those pesticides which are not registered in India by CIB & RC,” the statement said.

This was recommended by the Scientific Panel on Pesticide Residues after considering the adoption of MRLs in the range 0.1 mg/kg and above by Codex Alimantarius Commission on Pesticide Residues on spices during 2021-23 in a phased manner for various spices in the world.

MRLs fixed by CODEX for spices and culinary herbs range from 0.1 to 80 mg/kg.

The ministry further explained that one pesticide/insecticide is used in more than 10 crops with different MRLs.

For example, Flubendiamide is used in brinjal with an MRL of 0.1, whereas for Bengal gram the MRL is 1.0 mg/kg, cabbage 4 mg/kg, tomato 2 mg/kg and tea 50 mg/kg.

Similarly, Monocrotophos used for food grains with MRLs at 0.03 mg/kg, for citrus fruits 0.2 mg/kg, for dried chilli it is 2 mg/kg and for Cardamom 0.5 mg/kg.

The MRLs fixed by CODEX for Myclobutanil used for chilli is 20 mg/kg whereas the limit set by FSSAI is 2mg/kg.

For Spiromesifen, used for chilli, Codex limit is 5 mg/kg, whereas FSSAI limit is 1 mg/kg.

Similarly, Codex standards for Metalaxyl and Metalaxyl-M used for black pepper is 2mg/kg, whereas the limit set by FSSAI is 0.5 mg/kg.

The new Codex MRLs for Dithiocarbamates, Phorate, Triazophos and Profenophos for Fennel is 0.1 mg/kg.

“FSSAI aligns with the updated standards of MRLs set by Codex Alimentarius Commission (an International Food Safety and Quality Standard setting body created by WHO and FAO of UN) and the European Union,” the statement said.

The MRLs are dynamic in nature and are regularly revised based on the scientific data, it added.

This practice is aligned with global standards and ensures that MRL revisions are made on a scientifically valid basis, reflecting the latest findings and international norms.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

2
Delhi

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

3
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

4
Sports

Wrestler Bajrang Punia said no to dope sample, suspended; Paris berth at stake

5
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

6
Punjab

Pay Rs 1 lakh to online fraud victim: High Court to Punjab SSP

7
India Explainer

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

8
Punjab

Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma has Ludhiana roots, joined Gandhis in 1980s

9
India

Karnataka sex scandal: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case

10
J & K

One IAF soldier killed, 4 injured after terrorists ambush convoy in J-K's Poonch

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot dead outside a gurdwara...

Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Tose arrested have been identified as Karanpreet Singh (28),...

Attack on IAF convoy in J-K’s Poonch: Massive search operation under way to trace terrorists in Surankote area

Attack on IAF convoy in J-K’s Poonch: Massive search operation under way to trace terrorists in Surankote area

Terrorists are believed to have fled into a forest after the...

No need to capture PoK by force; its people will themselves want to join India: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

No need to capture PoK by force; its people will themselves want to join India: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Says Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir so...

Congress files complaint with EC against BJP chief Nadda, others over alleged intimidation of SC, ST voters in Karnataka

Congress files complaint with EC against BJP chief Nadda, others over alleged intimidation of SC, ST voters in Karnataka

KPCC alleges that a video was posted on BJP's official X han...


Cities

View All

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Health employees seek exemption from poll duty

Manch puts development agenda before Amritsar Lok Sabha candidates

In ‘Vote Kar Amritsar’ campaign, residents light lamps at Town Hall

LS candidates take to social media platforms as traditional methods of canvassing take a back seat

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

UT heritage items no antiquity or art treasure under law: ASI

Morning walker falls prey to stray dog at Leisure Valley

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

Tewari renews open debate challenge, Tandon hits back

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

Chandni Chowk Congress nominee submits papers

Speculation rife Lovely may replace Harsh in East Delhi

Auto-rickshaw driver injured as signboard falls on him

Five arrested for murder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Once foes, Chaudhary, Rinku share stage

Once foes, Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sushil Rinku share stage

Blocked sewer inconveniences residents, commuters

Gangster arrested for killing kabaddi player

PCMS doctors go on strike in Kapurthala govt hospitals

Jalandhar: Free books distributed

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

It’s Congress vs rest in Punjab, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma has Ludhiana roots, joined Gandhis in 1980s

Residents oppose setting up of liquor vend on Jassian Road

Use cow cess to tackle stray cattle menace: Ludhiana residents to MC

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

'Rail Roko' protest: 55-year-old woman farmer dies at Shambhu railway station in Punjab's Patiala

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, blame game begins

Fourth National Yogasana Training Programme ends

SAD candidate NK Sharma condoles farmer’s death

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure