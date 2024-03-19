Indian-origin professor's UK research explores blood test to detect heart failure risk

PTI

London, March 19

A blood test could help identify those at highest risk of dying from heart failure within the next five years, new Oxford University research conducted in collaboration with an Indian-origin professor has found.

The study, funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and published in the ‘European Journal of Heart Failure' this week, was led by Neil Herring, Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine and Consultant Cardiologist at the University of Oxford, in collaboration with Professor Pardeep Jhund at the University of Glasgow.

The researchers suggest that measuring a protein called neuropeptide Y (NPY) alongside hormone B-Type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP) could help diagnose heart failure patients, pinpointing those who may be at higher risk of dying.

“Patients with heart failure are still at a high risk of dying despite the advances in treatment,” said Professor Jhund.

“Our work shows that NPY is a promising marker that can be measured in the blood to determine which patients are more likely to die. We hope that this will allow us to identify patients who may benefit from new therapies,” he said.

Heart failure occurs when the heart can't pump blood around the body as well as it should. It is a life-limiting condition resulting in frequent hospital visits and reduced quality of life and there is currently no cure. NPY is released by nerves in the heart in response to extreme stress. It can trigger potentially dangerous heart rhythms and causes constriction of the smallest blood vessels in the heart muscle, making the heart work harder and causes blood vessels going to the heart to contract.

Data from over 800 participants at different stages of heart failure were used and participants were measured for levels of the hormone B-Type Natriuretic Peptide (BNP), a hormone currently used to diagnose heart failure. Participants' blood pressure and echocardiograms – a type of ultrasound heart scan – were also taken and were followed up regularly.

