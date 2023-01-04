 Japanese research reveals physical strain helps bone growth : The Tribune India

Japanese research reveals physical strain helps bone growth

Japanese research reveals physical strain helps bone growth

Photo @ANI



ANI

Osaka, January 4

We are frequently told to "take a load off" when things get too much, but when it comes to bone maintenance, doing the opposite can be beneficial. Some important processes for how physical strain induces bone formation have been uncovered by Japanese researchers.

Researchers from the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center Research Institute have shown that load affects the expression of the peptide osteocrin (OSTN), which increases when load is applied and decreases when it is reduced, in a study that was published in the journal 'Cell Reports'.

Bones and skeletal muscles are strengthened by the load associated with exercise, preventing bone and muscle atrophy, and maintaining bone and muscle strength is important for maintaining physical activity. The growth of long bones, such as the femur and tibia, is a very complex process controlled by genetic and environmental factors, such as exercise and gravity.

"Not much is known about how mechanical force initiates biochemical signals to control bone growth," says lead author of the study Haruko Watanabe-Takano. "We investigated how load is related to the metabolic balance adjustment of bone maintenance." Bone is maintained by the balanced activities of two types of cells - osteoblasts, which make bone, and osteoclasts, which break down bone - and is thought to be made in response load demand.

Specifically, the team investigated the expression of OSTN, a peptide produced by osteoblasts, in mice. OSTN is critical to the regulation of bone growth, as well as physical endurance.

The researchers found that OSTN was very strongly expressed in bones such as the tibia, radius, and ulna, and in the region where the load was applied. Additionally, they showed that OSTN was secreted by the periosteal osteoblasts in these bones. The periosteum is a membrane found on the outer surface of bones, except at the joints of long bones, and is involved in bone remodeling and production, especially during growth.

"We also found that OSTN expression decreased when load was reduced, and was increased by load stimulation," says Watanabe-Takano. "Moreover, when we genetically engineered mice lacking OSTN, we found that they had reduced bone mass compared with normal mice and lacked load-induced recovery of bone mass after prolonged load reduction.

Thus, we concluded that OSTN makes bone in response to stimulation by load, promoting bone formation." When they looked into how OSTN might achieve this effect, the team found that it increases levels of another peptide, called C natriuretic peptide, which in turn drives bone-forming osteoblasts to multiply, mature, and become functional.

The results of this study will be useful for the promotion of bone maintenance in bedridden patients, because bone formation is known to be inhibited by long-term bed rest, and for the prevention and treatment of frailty syndrome. Future studies will build on these results to discover further mechanisms, such as how periosteal cells detect load stimulation.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

2
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

3
Nation

Cricketer Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai, set to undergo surgery: BCCI

4
Haryana

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

5
Delhi

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

6
Nation

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital

7
Chandigarh

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's first session starts on a stormy note; MLAs take oath

9
Haryana Explainer

Will decades-long SYL issue find a resolution; all eyes on Supreme Court hearing later this month

10
Nation

Delhi Police lodge FIR, launch manhunt to nab passenger who urinated on co-traveller on board Air India's New York-Delhi flight

Don't Miss

View All
Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Top News

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann

‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters

Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...

Government approves launch of National Green Hydrogen Mission worth Rs 19,744 crore

Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment

The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region

Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...


Cities

View All

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

21 phones, cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Covid: Amritsar sees two cases in 48 hours

Eight days on, police clueless in Manawala murder case

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

Junior athletics coach who has accused former Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records her statement before magistrate

Athletics coach records statement before Chandigarh magistrate; SIT takes her to Sandeep Singh's official residence to recreate crime scene

CBI arrests surveyor, official of Chandigarh-based general insurance firm on bribery charges

Chandigarh Administration allows 28 changes in CHB units

4 nabbed for three Mohali carjackings

Army’s bomb squad removes shell found near Punjab CM's house

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi logs season’s lowest of 4.4 degree C; orange alert for next two days

Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

Delhiites adopting new tech, EV contributes to 16.7 pc of vehicles sold in Dec: Kailash Gahlot

Toxic levels rise in Delhi air, experts warn of respiratory issues

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two POs fall in police net

City-based artist puts on display unclaimed portraits at Virsa Vihar

Badminton, kickboxing players honoured

Block primary education office remains incomplete

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Day after, employees of driving centre, DC office observe pen-down strike

Case registered against trio

Police range crackdown on drugs, gangsters, terrorists sets record

NGO, shopkeepers protest delay

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Patiala: VB nabs three for taking bribe

Drug smuggler held with 10K narcotic pills

Patiala DC promises better road network, parking facilities

Truck operators allow partial traffic movement