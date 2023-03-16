 Lack of coordination between neural assemblies of key brain regions causes memory loss: Study : The Tribune India

Lack of coordination between neural assemblies of key brain regions causes memory loss: Study

Lack of coordination between neural assemblies of key brain regions causes memory loss: Study

Photo for representation only.



PTI

New Delhi, March 16

Absence of coordination between multiple neural assemblies formed within and between the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex in the brain could lead to memory loss, according to a new study in mice.

The study has found that neural assemblies - multiple separate groups of neurons that join forces to process information - connected inside and across these key brain regions support learning, remembering and recalling memories.

Failure of these neural assemblies to sync together at the right time leads to the memories being lost, the study said.

The study led by researchers from the universities of Bristol (UK) and Heidelberg (Germany) is published in the journal Currently Biology.

Short-term memory relies on two key brain regions: the hippocampus and the prefrontal cortex.

How do you keep track of what to do next? What happens in the brain when your mind goes blank?

The researchers set out to find answers to such questions by establishing how brain regions, namely the hippocampus and the prefrontal cortex, interacted with one another as memories are formed, maintained and recalled at the level of neural assemblies.

The study also wanted to understand why sometimes memory fails.

"Neural assemblies" were first proposed over 70 years ago, but have proved difficult to pinpoint.

Using brain recordings in rats, the research team has shown in the study that memory encoding, storage and recall is supported by dynamic interactions incorporating multiple neural assemblies formed within and between the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex.

When the coordination of these assemblies fails, the animals made mistakes, the study found.

"Our results make potential therapeutic interventions for memory restoration more challenging to target in space and time.

"On the other hand, our findings have identified critical processes that determine a success or failure in remembering. These present viable targets for therapeutic interventions on the level of neural assembly interactions," said Michal Kucewicz, lead author of the study.

"Our findings add to the evidence that the neural substrates of memory are more distributed in anatomical space and dynamic across time than previously thought based on the neuropsychological models," said Matt Jones, senior author of the paper and professor at Bristol.

The research team presumes the same neural mechanisms would work in human patients to restore memory functions impaired in a particular brain disorder.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

A day after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s TV interview, SIT chief IGP Jaskaran Singh visits Sidhu Moosewala’s house

2
Diaspora

Khalistani supporters force Brisbane's Indian Consulate to close down: Report

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin woman who made shoplifting her 'lucrative full-time job' in UK convicted, had garnered over half a million pounds

4
Punjab

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatens Salman Khan again, seeks apology from film star

5
Nation

'Seems like whole Delhi has choked': Commuters face traffic snarls for third day on trot

6
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet reshuffle on cards, CM Bhagwant Mann proposes to take away 2 key portfolios from Aman Arora

7
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

8
Punjab

Aussie radicals block entry to Indian consulate in Brisbane

9
Nation

Thackeray versus Shinde: Supreme Court poses probing questions on Governor's role

10
Punjab

In Cabinet rejig, Punjab CM divests Arora of 2 key portfolios

Don't Miss

View All
'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Top News

Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

The details about the crew are awaited

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

Rahul Gandhi was present in the House for the first time sin...

Have said nothing against India, will speak in Parliament if allowed by chair: Rahul Gandhi

Said nothing wrong, will speak in Parliament if allowed: Rahul Gandhi

Attending Parliament for the first time on Thursday since th...

PM plans to slap several false cases against Sisodia, alleges Kejriwal as CBI registers another FIR

PM plans to slap several false cases against Manish Sisodia, alleges Arvind Kejriwal as CBI registers another FIR

Kejriwal’s comments come after the CBI registers an FIR agai...

My govt working for a corruption-free Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says as AAP govt completes a year

My govt working for a corruption-free Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says as AAP govt completes one year in office

Mann was addressing the media


Cities

View All

Seven booked for thrashing, kidnapping bus conductor

Seven booked for thrashing, kidnapping bus conductor

Amritsar G20: Foreign delegates agree on sharing research data, promoting innovation

Mini Bus Operators’ Union postpones protest against govt

Migration of youth must be slowed: Y20 panellist

G20 Summit eases traffic jams in holy city Amritsar

Theft reported at Kharar police station

Laptop stolen from Kharar police station

7 infected with H3N2 virus in Mohali; active Covid cases nine

CAG Audit report flags Kharar building in disuse

Chandigarh: Mercury set to drop as light rain predicted till March 20

55% liquor vends in Chandigarh go unsold, only 43 find takers

Fire breaks out at factory in northwest Delhi; fire official injured

Fire breaks out at factory in northwest Delhi; fire official injured

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Supreme Court to hear BRS leader’s plea on March 24

Old Delhi excise policy gets 6-month extension

Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Patwari lands in VB net for graft

Jalandhar bypoll: Poaching fear again haunts Congress leaders

BSP's show of strength at Jalandhar

Chief Justice Jha to inaugurate courts complex in Hoshiarpur

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Lack of safety arrangements caused casualties: Officials

Self-styled godman gets 20-year jail for sexually exploiting girl in Ludhiana

Sarpanch among five booked on extortion charge

15 injured as Safari, mini-truck collide in Samrala

Ensure early completion of dairy shifting project: DC to civic body

Ensure early completion of dairy shifting project: DC to civic body

Govt to rejuvenate village ponds by adopting ‘Seechewal-Thapar’ model

43 beds set up to treat H3N2 patients at district hospitals

Husband booked for assaulting woman, demanding dowry

Lecture held on Sikh-Rajput ties at Pbi varsity