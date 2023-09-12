 Lead exposure likely caused 5.5 million deaths from cardiovascular disease in 2019: Lancet study : The Tribune India

  • Health
  • Lead exposure likely caused 5.5 million deaths from cardiovascular disease in 2019: Lancet study

Lead exposure likely caused 5.5 million deaths from cardiovascular disease in 2019: Lancet study

Lead exposure likely caused 5.5 million deaths from cardiovascular disease in 2019: Lancet study

Photo for representation only.



PTI

New Delhi, September 12

Exposure to lead may have caused 5.5 million adult deaths from cardiovascular disease and the loss of 765 million IQ points in children under the age of five worldwide in 2019, according to a study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal.

Up to 95 per cent of the effects were in low and middle-income countries (LMICs), with children there losing an average of 5.9 IQ, or intelligence quotient, points during their first five years of life, the researchers said.

The findings indicate the global health effects of lead exposure could be similar to the estimated health effects of small particle pollution, PM2.5, and household air pollution combined, and three times greater than the health effects of unsafe drinking water, sanitation, and handwashing, they said.

IQ loss in LMICs due to lead exposure is nearly 80 per cent higher than a previous estimate, while deaths from cardiovascular disease are six times higher, the researchers said.

The global cost of lead exposure in 2019 was estimated to be USD 6 trillion, equivalent to 7 per cent of global GDP. In LMICs, it was equivalent to more than 10 per cent of GDP, or twice as high as in High-Income Countries (HICs), they said.

Exposure to lead can seriously harm young children's health, including damage to the brain, slowed development, and learning difficulties. In adults, lead exposure can increase people's risk of cardiovascular disease – which accounts for almost 95 per cent of deaths linked to lead exposure – as well as chronic kidney disease and learning disabilities.

Despite the fact that lead-containing petrol has been phased out around the world, exposure to the toxic metal still poses major global health risks, especially in LMICs, the researchers said.

Key sources of exposure include lead acid battery recycling, metal mining, food, soil and dust, leaded paint, cookware from recycled materials, lead-glazed pottery and ceramics, spices, toys, cosmetics, electronic waste, fertilisers and cultured fish feed, they said.

"We know that lead exposure has continued to cause huge impacts on human health, despite most countries banning the use of leaded petrol more than 20 years ago," said study lead author Bjorn Larsen from The World Bank, Washington, US.

"What is concerning about our study is that it indicates these damaging health effects are much greater than we previously thought and that they come at a very high economic cost, especially in low- and middle-income countries," Larsen said.

The authors of the study used blood lead levels (BLL) estimates from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2019 study to estimate the global health impacts and costs of lead exposure.

The average BLL in LMICs was 4.6 microgrammes per decilitre (µg/dL), compared with 1.3 µg/dL in HICs.

People in North America and in Europe and Central Asia had the lowest average BLLs, with the highest among people in South Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa, the researchers said.

The analysis estimates that lead exposure contributed to 5.5 million deaths from cardiovascular disease globally in 2019, or 30 per cent of all cardiovascular disease deaths.

This is more than six times higher than the GBD 2019 estimate of 850,000 CVD deaths from lead exposure. Of the 5.5 million deaths from lead exposure, 90 per cent were in LMICs, they said.

The analysis also suggests that lead exposure caused the loss of 765 million IQ points in children under five years old in 2019, with 95 per cent of the losses among children in LMICs, according to the researchers.

During their first five years of life, children in LMICs on average each lose 5.9 IQ points from lead exposure. The authors estimate this can reduce these children's total lifetime income by as much as 12 per cent, they said.

The authors acknowledge some limitations to their study. These mainly revolve around the accuracy of global estimates of BLLs, as nationwide measurements are not available for many countries, particularly LMICs.

#Lancet

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canadian PM Trudeau still stuck in Delhi due to aircraft issue; earliest possible departure by Tuesday afternoon

2
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

3
Punjab

Punjab Tourism Summit begins in Mohali; CM Bhagwant Mann pitches state as ideal tourism destination

4
Business

Nifty scales 20,000 mount, Sensex regains 67,000 level as stocks extend rally to 7th day

5
Chandigarh

13 employees found absent, issued notices

6
India

Stranded for 2 days, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau finally leaves Delhi

7
Delhi

Noida: After killing wife, ex-IIS officer kept hiding in house for over 10 hours despite cops, sniffer dogs around

8
Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers’ suicide: SAD leader Bikram Majithia accuses dismissed cop Navdeep of destroying evidence

9
Himachal

Parwanoo-Dharampur section of NH-5 to remain closed at Chakki Mor for 2 hours on Monday night

10
India

Army officer's extramarital affair with Nepali woman ends in murder

Don't Miss

View All
New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Top News

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft

Stranded for 2 days, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau finally leaves Delhi

He had to extend his stay due to technical issues with his a...

Stranded in India, Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home

Stranded in India, Justin Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home

Why do India and Canadian PM Trudeau do not share the best o...

Supreme Court refers petitions challenging validity of sedition law under IPC to 5-judge Constitution Bench

Supreme Court refers petitions challenging validity of sedition law to larger bench

A 3-judge Bench says the 5-judge Constitution Bench will con...

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar detained in Gurugram

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar detained in Gurugram

He is detained while passing through a Manesar market

Extramarital affair of Lieutenant Colonel with Nepali woman ends up in murder

Army officer's extramarital affair with Nepali woman ends in murder

The arrested Army officer in his 40s had met Shreya for the ...


Cities

View All

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab from September 13 to 15, to inaugurate ‘School of Eminence’ in Amritsar

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab tomorrow, to inaugurate 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar

2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

Veggie vendors removed from Vallah Mandi main internal road

SGPC initiates cleanliness drive from Golden Temple Galliara

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, retains Rs 10K fine slapped on law student

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway near Solan to remain closed for maintenance

Shimla-Chandigarh highway to remain closed for maintenance

Rs 20 cr for solar power plants at government houses in Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Man crushed under wheels of bus

Third counselling for Class XI announced

Mayor unveils logo for Swachhata League

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar detained in Gurugram

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar detained in Gurugram

Gurugram man dies by suicide; live-streams it on Instagram

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab tomorrow, to inaugurate 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar

Ex-IIS officer kills ailing wife over sale of property, hides in store to evade cops

Delhi bans firecrackers

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Dhillon brothers’ suicide in Jalandhar: Dismissed SHO Navdeep Singh destroyed evidence, says SAD

Four held for firing, murder bid

Farmers start 3-day dharna outside Punjab minister’s residence in Jalandhar

17 cops honoured for major drug hauls

~756-cr elevated highway opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Staff crunch hits Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Ward watch: Park, playground distant dream for residents of Daba village, nearby areas

Three land in Khanna police dragnet with 15 pistols

House catches fire in Ludhiana as LPG cylinder explodes

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on city road

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on Patiala's roads

Patiala: Salary released after strike by Punjabi University faculty

PRTC starts bus service from Kachhvi

Pakistan pilgrims to attend Urs at Roza Sharif after 5 years

Tribunal sets aside election of Congress ward councillor