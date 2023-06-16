 Lifestyle, not being ‘morning’ or ‘evening’ person, impacts longevity, research says : The Tribune India

Lifestyle, not being ‘morning’ or ‘evening’ person, impacts longevity, research says

Results showed that compared to morning types (13,123 participants), night owls (9,853) were younger and drank/smoked more

Lifestyle, not being ‘morning’ or ‘evening’ person, impacts longevity, research says

Photo for representation.



PTI

New Delhi, June 16

A 37-year long study on nearly 23,000 Finnish twins has found that lifestyle choices such as choosing to smoke or drink impacted one’s health, more than one’s tendency to be a ‘morning’ or ‘evening’ person or chronotype, impact health.

The study, however, showed that evening types had a slightly increased risk of dying than morning types, even as staying up late at night was found to have little impact on how long a life ‘night owls’ lived.

“Our findings suggest that there is little or no independent contribution of chronotype to mortality,” said author Christer Hublin, from the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health in Helsinki.

“In addition, the increased risk of mortality associated with being a clearly ‘evening’ person appears to be mainly accounted for by a larger consumption of tobacco and alcohol. This is compared to those who are clearly ‘morning’ persons,” said Hublin.

This research, co-led by Jaakko Kaprio, from the Finnish Twin Cohort study at the University of Helsinki, followed 22,976 men and women aged 24 years and from 1981 to 2018, taking into account education, daily alcohol consumption, smoking status and quantity, BMI, and sleep duration. It is published in the journal Chronobiology International.

At the start of the study, the twins were asked to pick from four possible responses: ‘I am clearly a morning person’; ‘I am to some extent a morning person’; ‘I am clearly an evening person’; ‘I am to some extent an evening person’. In 2018, when the study ended, the researchers checked with the nationwide registers for participant deaths.

Results showed that compared to morning types (13,123 participants), night owls (9,853) were younger and drank/smoked more.

‘Definite’ evening people (2,262) were also less likely to report getting 8 hours sleep.

Of the total participants, 8,728 had died by 2018.

While the researchers found the chance of dying from any cause to be 9 per cent higher among ‘definite’ night owls compared to early birds, smoking and alcohol had largely caused these deaths, not chronotype.

This finding was highlighted by the fact non-smokers were at no increased risk of dying, they said.

The causes of deaths from alcohol included related disease as well as from accidental alcohol poisoning.

7,591 of the twins in the study had identified as ‘to some extent’ and 2,262 as ‘definite’ evening types. The figures for morning types were 6,354 and 6,769, respectively.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

New MBBS norms introduced, 80% village attendance must for exams

2
World

15 die in Canada highway crash as truck hits bus

3
Punjab

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

4
Ludhiana

Rs 8.49-crore Ludhiana robbery: Rs 50 lakh cash found from septic tank at house of mastermind

5
Himachal

Mob burns down house of murder accused in Himachal’s Chamba

6
Punjab

Human trafficking from Punjab: 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

7
Himachal

Kasauli mess: Mushrooming resorts, home stays leave hill station thirsty

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

When a CM kept an officer waiting

9
Diaspora

Accused of attack on Indian High Commission, Amritpal's supporter Avtar Singh Khanda dies in UK

10
Himachal

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Giani Raghbir Singh appointed as new Akal Takht Jathedar; replaces Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

Giani Sultan Singh appointed Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jatheda...

Cyclone Biparjoy lashes Gujarat, weakens into storm; heads to Rajasthan

Cyclone Biparjoy leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat; 1,000 villages without power; trees uprooted, houses damaged

Cyclone intensity reduces from 'very severe' to 'severe' cat...

5 terrorists killed in encounter at LoC in Kashmir

5 militants killed in encounter at LoC in J-K's Kupwara

The gunfight erupts on the intervening night of Thursday and...

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money laundering case

ED arrests nephew of former Panchkula special judge in money-laundering case

Ajay Parmar, the nephew of former special court judge Sudhir...

In Himachal’s Chamba, a mob of 1,000 set ‘honour killing’ accused house on fire; CM Sukhu says don't give communal colour to incident

In Himachal's Chamba, a mob of 1,000 sets 'honour killing' accused's house on fire; CM Sukhu urges people not to give communal colour to incident

A young man, believed to be in a romantic relationship with ...


Cities

View All

Giani Raghbir Singh appointed as new Akal Takht Jathedar; replaces Giani Harpreet Singh

Giani Raghubir Singh appointed Akal Takht Jathedar

Police crack Rs 10L robbery case, 2 held

SGPC may discuss Akal Takht Jathedar's replacement at meeting today

‘Advance paddy sowing date’

Fire breaks out in resort

Produce all accused in court on June 28: CJM to jail officials

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Produce all accused in court on June 28, CJM tells jail officials

Partially burnt body of woman found in Zirakpur

Partially burnt body of woman found in Zirakpur

Slip roads from Hallo Majra to Zirakpur border to be widened

A first: Dadu Majra residents to accompany councillors to Goa

Chandigarh: Users told to replace faulty water meters within month

Will seek 7.19% share in Chandigarh, royalty from BBMB projects: Himachal CM

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Fire at Delhi coaching centre, 61 hospitalised

Kejriwal calls first meeting of NCCSA, terms panel farce

HC to govt: Spell out stand on 5-year lock-in period for auto transfer

Man uploads woman’s obscene pictures, held

Youth stabbed to death in west Delhi's Nangloi

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in city

Rain, storm disrupt power supply in Jalandhar city

Human trafficking from Punjab: 'Dubai-based Keralite key operator of racket'

Nepali servant drugs bizman’s family in Phagwara, decamps with valuables

25.2-quintal poppy husk seized, 2 held

Restaurant owner fined for employing teenager

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Reconstruction of roads in focal points kicks off

Took NRI’s house on rent, now vacated: Jagraon AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke

Ludhiana heist: Rs 75L more found; total recovery Rs 5.75 cr

Long-route trains begin halt at Dhandari

Ludhiana civic body, CEEW ink pact for improving air quality

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Inmates in all 25 jails to be screened for diseases: Balbir Singh

Punjab farm leaders end 7-day stir

12 from school in city clear NEET

'Nihang' chops off man's hand, held

Grandson strangles woman, makes off with her jewellery