 Link between obstructive sleep apnea and early cognitive decline found : The Tribune India

Link between obstructive sleep apnea and early cognitive decline found

Link between obstructive sleep apnea and early cognitive decline found

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, April 6

Researchers have shown obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) to cause early cognitive decline in middle-aged men, even in patients otherwise healthy and not obese.

The international study led by King’s College London, UK, studied a group of 27 men between ages 35 and 70, newly diagnosed with mild to severe OSA but without any co-morbidities. The researchers have published their findings in the journal Frontiers in Sleep.

These patients formed a rare cohort for study because men and women with OSA have co-morbidities such as cardiovascular and metabolic disease, stroke, diabetes, chronic systemic inflammation, or depression.

“We show poorer executive functioning and visuospatial memory and deficits in vigilance, sustained attention, and psychomotor and impulse control in men with OSA. Most of these deficits had previously been ascribed to co-morbidities,” said Ivana Rosenzweig, lead researcher and a neuropsychiatrist at King’s College London.

“We also demonstrated for the first time that OSA can cause significant deficits in social cognition,” said Rosenzweig.

CANTAB or ‘Cambridge Neuropsychological Test Automated Battery’ of tests was used to investigate the cognitive function of subjects.

“The most significant deficits…were demonstrated in the tests that assess both simultaneous visual matching ability and short-term visual recognition memory for non-verbalizable patterns, tests of executive functioning and cued attentional set shifting, in vigilance and psychomotor functioning, and lastly, in social cognition and emotion recognition,” wrote the authors.

The authors conclude that OSA is sufficient to cause these cognitive deficits, which previous studies had attributed to the most common co-morbidities of OSA such as systemic hypertension, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and type 2 diabetes.

The men were currently neither smokers nor alcohol abusers, and were not obese (body mass index or BMI under 30). The researchers studied a group of seven age-, BMI-, and education-matched men without OSA as controls. The scientists also confirmed the OSA diagnosis of patients using WatchPAT test and video-polysomnography.

WatchPAT test is a sleep apnea diagnostic tool that utilises the peripheral arterial signal (PAT) for diagnosis and measures up to 7 channels (PAT signal, heart rate, oximetry, actigraphy, body position, snoring, and chest motion) via three points of contact.

However, the scientists said that the mechanism through which this happens is unclear yet.

The authors speculated that the cognitive deficits are due to intermittent low oxygen and high carbon dioxide in the blood, changes in blood flow to the brain, sleep fragmentation, and neuroinflammation in OSA patients.

OSA is a condition whereby during sleep, the throat muscles of people with OSA relax and block the airflow into the lungs, so that they repeatedly stop breathing.

Common symptoms include restless sleep, loud snoring, daytime sleepiness, and prolonged headaches in the morning.

Major risk factors for OSA include middle or old age, being obese, smoking, chronic nasal blockage, high blood pressure, and being male.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Outsider attacks students at Patiala's Thapar institute; girl among two injured

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin ex-bureaucrat gets 10 year jail for stealing $47.4 million from Ontario govt

3
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Education Department to hire 462 teachers to meet shortfall

4
Nation

You proved me wrong: Padma awardee Shah Ahmed Qadri to PM Modi

5
Jalandhar

Ex-Cong MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP ahead of Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

6
Bathinda

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

7
Nation

Rahul the reason I am not in Congress; you've to be spineless to be in today's Congress: Ghulam Nabi Azad

8
Punjab

Rs 6,000 crore earmarked for national highways in Punjab, Parliament told

9
Patiala

Punjab people can now seek free yoga teachers from state govt; Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme

10
Himachal

Determined to live more than 100 years, says the Dalai Lama

Don't Miss

View All
4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Top News

Congress veteran AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP

Setback to Congress: Veteran leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP

Slams the Congress leadership for working for a 'single fami...

Committed to taking stringent steps to rid India of graft, nepotism: PM Modi on BJP’s foundation day

'Like Lord Hanuman': PM Modi draws divine analogy to pledge fight against graft, nepotism

Attacks Congress and like-minded parties for ‘baadshashi’ mi...

Rs 50 lakh-crore Union Budget passed without debate; ruling party MPs disrupted Parliament to divert attention from Adani issue: Kharge on House washout

'Rs 50 lakh-crore Budget passed without debate; ruling party MPs disrupted Parliament to divert attention from Adani issue': Kharge accuses Modi Govt of House washout

Congress chief accuses Modi Govt of not walking the talk on ...

Money-laundering case: Delhi HC order on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea likely on Thursday

High Court dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case

Says Jain he is an influential person and may tamper with ev...

Centre to soon take call on relaxing quality norms for wheat procurement in Punjab, Haryana: Union Food Secretary

Centre to soon take call on relaxing quality norms for wheat procurement in Punjab, Haryana: Union Food Secretary

Says govt hopeful of record 112 mn tonne wheat output despit...


Cities

View All

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Former Punjab Police Inspector gets 10-year jail in kidnapping case

Over 11 kg of narcotics seized by BSF in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Over 3K challans issued for traffic violations in 3 weeks

DAV college teachers protest, seek benefits under scheme

Ex-agri director acquitted in pesticide scam

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

1,326 simians in Chandigarh: Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

Chandigarh Education Department to hire 462 teachers to meet shortfall

Chandigarh Power Dept begins audit to assess losses

Non-bailable warrant issued against 3 GBP Group directors

Stamp duty rebate in Punjab: Work hit as sub-registrar offices await notification

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

High Court dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

Delhi cops bust drug racket, Afghan national among 5 held

Excise 'scam': ED claims fresh proof against Manish Sisodia

AAP names ex-Cong leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar LS bypoll candidate

AAP names ex-Congress leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate

Jalandhar's ex-Mahila Congress president Multani's son found dead under mysterious circumstances

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Byelection: Congress ex-MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP, likely party candidate

Jalandhar Bypoll: Congress reworks its election strategy

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

Three pistols, 44 cartridges seized; 3 arrested in Khanna

Ludhiana: Rain leaves apiculturists worried

Vigilance Bureau nabs CA for taking Rs 26L ‘bribe’

10 fresh Covid cases

Punjabi university students, faculty hold protest seeking waiver of bank loan

Punjabi university students, faculty hold protest seeking waiver of bank loan

Masks must for hospital staff as Covid cases rise in Patiala district

Will expose politician-peddler nexus: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Facing vaccine shortage, Punjab Govt writes to Centre

Govt prepared to tackle any exigency: Minister