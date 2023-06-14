 Lung, heart stem cell study can pave way for new covid treatments : The Tribune India

Lung, heart stem cell study can pave way for new covid treatments

Lung, heart stem cell study can pave way for new covid treatments

Photo for representational purpose only.



IANS

Sydney, June 14

Researchers have used heart and lung stem cells infected with the virus that causes Covid-19 to better understand how the disease impacts different organs, paving the way for more targeted treatments.

The research, co-led by Murdoch Children's Research Institute and the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute) in Australia, found the responses to SARS-CoV-2 varied significantly depending on the cell type, allowing the team to identify effective antiviral drugs to treat infection in heart and lung cells.

To understand the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on different organs, the team engineered human stem cells in the lab into lung and heart cells and infected them with the virus.

The findings, published in the journal Stem Cell Reports, showed that the heart and lungs exhibit distinct antiviral and toxicity profiles that could inform better covid therapies and treat its complications.

"Our findings highlight the importance of using several cell types for the evaluation of antiviral drugs to determine the best drug combinations for effective treatment of a virus that affects multiple organ systems," said David Elliott, Associate Professor at Murdoch Institute.

While SARS-CoV-2 primarily infected the respiratory tract, lung and cardiac complications occur in severe cases of Covid-19.

Cardiac complications are observed in up to 78 per cent of recovered covid patients and ongoing myocardial inflammation in 60 per cent of patients.

"Although Covid-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe illness and death, antiviral compounds are required for the treatment of Covid-19, particularly with the emergence of variant viruses that evade immunity," said Professor Kanta Subbarao, from the Doherty Institute.

"To date, only a handful of drugs have been approved for use in hospitalised Covid-19 patients and more are needed." The study also looked at approved drugs for treating Covid, including Remdesivir and Molnupiravir, with some found to be more effective than others at treating infection in lung and heart stem cells.

It identified Alectinib and SPHINX31 as promising antivirals for SARS-CoV-2 in both heart and lung cells.

"We have provided valuable insights into virus-host interactions in tissues that are significantly affected in Covid-19, with implications that will further therapeutic options," Professor Subbarao said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Canada says will provide 'appropriate remedy' for Indian students facing deportation

2
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

3
J & K

Tremors in parts of north India as magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Doda in J-K

4
Punjab

NHAI plans to remove Gurdaspur from Delhi-Katra expressway route

5
Punjab

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

6
Nation

2 Air India pilots grounded for allowing female friend inside cockpit

7
Nation

NEET UG 2023 results: Pranjal and Ashika Aggarwal of Punjab bag all India top 2 female ranks

8
Nation

Government forced Twitter to block Rahul Gandhi's account: Congress

9
Nation

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn't give in to US pressure on Ukraine

10
Punjab

‘Sexual misconduct’: Victim ‘withdraws’ complaint against Punjab minister Kataruchak, say sources

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Tamil Nadu minister Balaji arrested after ED raids his premises, breaks down at hospital

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji arrested after ED raids his premises, breaks down at hospital

ED took the DMK leader for questioning in an alleged money l...

Militants kill 9, injure 25 in Manipur

In fresh violence in Manipur, militants kill 9, injure 25

Unofficial sources put the death toll at 11

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

DGP tweets to this effect

Cyclone Biparjoy: 37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy: 37,800 people evacuated from coastal areas in Gujarat

The powerful cyclone will make landfall near Jakhau port on ...

SC should have monitored probe into women wrestlers’ complaints, says former SC Judge

Supreme Court should have monitored probe into women wrestlers' complaints, says former SC Judge

Justice Madan B Lokur also critical of Delhi Police’s handli...


Cities

View All

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Metro buses off roads as BRTS staff go on strike over salary

Now, contractors to lose security deposit for defects in dev works

At crossroads of history, film on Attari Junction may witness I-Day release

Health Dept employees not paid salaries for six months

Better medical services my priority, says new SMO

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Goa study tour back on Chandigarh councillors’ itinerary

Chandigarh government schools draw 18,000 applications for Class XI

Showers bring relief, more on cards

Hoarding falls on cab in Zirakpur

10 of gang held for duping scores of crores

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Nuh police bust gang of drug smugglers, 6 held

NMRC to restart free e-rickshaw

Man wanted for twin murders lands in Delhi Police net

Sarafa Bazar shuts to protest Moga robbery-murder incident

Sarafa Bazar shuts to protest Moga robbery-murder incident

Newly wed couple attacked outside police station in Adampur; cops mute spectators

Kapurthala: Hardeep Puri gives job letters to over 150 aspirants

LPG supplier robbed of Rss 45K at gunpoint

Jalandhar MC repairs caved-in road

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

Police crack Rs 8.49 crore Ludhiana robbery case, 5 arrested

61-year-old man killed; body stuffed in bed box, set on fire

Interstate arms supply gang busted, 1 arrested

PPCB imposes Rs 75L environmental compensation on PDA Focal Point

Tremors felt in city

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Traffic goes haywire as powercom staff protest

Powercom staff to start work-to-rule from today

Patiala: Legal awareness meet organised

Farmers stage protest over hike in VAT on fuel

Rs 28.20-cr works approved for Fatehgarh Sahib