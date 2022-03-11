Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic drug

New Delhi, March 11
Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its anti-epilepsy drug Vigabatrin for Oral Solution in the American market.
The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), Vigabatrin for Oral Solution USP (500 mg), Lupin said in a statement.
The Mumbai-based drug firm’s product is the generic equivalent of Lundbeck Pharmaceuticals’ Sabril for Oral Solution.
The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s manufacturing facility in Goa, it added.
As per IQVIA MAT December 2021 data, Vigabatrin for Oral Solution USP (500 mg) had estimated annual sales of USD 275 million (around Rs 2,100 crore) in the US.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe
Technical malfunction led to accidental firing of missile, s...
Co-pilot killed, pilot injured as Army helicopter crashes near LoC in north Kashmir
‘Cheetah’ helicopter crashed around 11:30 am while undertaki...
Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16
Bhagwant Mann elected Leader of AAP Legislative Party in Pun...
Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony
The meeting also attended by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia ...
3 flights bring back 674 students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy
Although there was no official word from the government abou...