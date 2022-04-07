Making lifestyle changes for an ideal body weight

Making lifestyle changes for an ideal body weight

Photo for representation only.

New Delhi, April 7

While everyone wishes to have an ideal body weight and a healthy body, it is one of the tasks that require the most practice. To establish a base for ideal body weight, one must successfully maintain a healthy, calorie-controlled diet combined with adequate physical activity which should be followed on a consistent basis.

Additionally, to ensure a strong immunity, a healthy lifestyle, and an ideal weight, one must make permanent changes in the day to day eating and health habits. These things are pivotal because they can determine the choices we will make for our body and these choices can then decide the path for our ideal body weight.

These three yet noteworthy lifestyle changes can leave a lasting impact on our body weight and health in general:

Healthy Eating

While it is no secret that eating healthy is the first step toward a healthy lifestyle, it is even one of the most crucial ones as well. To ensure consistency in weight management, one needs to follow an eating pattern that can promote weight maintenance while allowing for appetite satisfaction.

One way is to make sure that you can lower your calorie intake and keep a check on your food consumption. By using a food journal or food activity app, one can monitor each item that's consumed. Additionally, one must ensure to eat more nutrient based foods— fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Moreover, one must abstain from unhealthy snacking or binge eating by keeping portion control. By striving for variety in nutritious food items, one can achieve their goals without giving up their favourite foods.

Activeness

The secret behind regular exercise is that it not only allows for calorie restriction, but it can also even help give one a weight-loss and weight management edge. By helping one burn off the excess calories, staying active via regular exercise is the best lifestyle change one can adopt.

It also offers numerous health benefits, including boosting your mood, strengthening your cardiovascular system and reducing your blood pressure. It is proven that to maintain weight loss over the long term, one needs to get regular physical activity.

One can make a small lifestyle change through steady aerobic exercise Â— such as brisk walking Â— for at least 30 minutes most days of the week. Additionally, one can even join pilates, take online dance classes or practice HIIT workouts. Similarly, one can be clever in getting more steps in by making several trips up and down stairs instead of using the elevator, or parking at the far end of the lot when shopping.

One must always think about ways to increase physical activity throughout the day even if one can't fit in formal exercise on a given day.

Positivity

To make sure that one remains healthy and maintains the ideal weight, one must incorporate a perspective of positivity and self-care. It's not enough to just eat healthy foods and exercise, to ensure long-term and successful weight management, one has to go above and beyond. By combining a positive outlook with the right habits, one can make these a way of life to implement the required lifestyle changes.

Firstly, one must realise their body requirements and then set a goal for themselves. Instead of being hard, one must gradually change habits and attitudes to make them move in the correct direction.

Also, one must keep a track of their progress and move beyond any setbacks that may come in the way. In face of no immediate results, one must consistently ensure to stick to a healthy lifestyle and habits to witness the results that they want. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Group sex video involving schoolteacher, her students goes viral; probe under way

2
Coronavirus

Covid-19: First case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai, says BMC; data to be sent for further scrutiny

3
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar faces flak for 'objectionable language' against Dalits, Congress leader Verka seeks his expulsion

4
Schools

Collected Rs 94 cr for exams never held, PSEB now charges for marksheet

5
World

In latest video clip, Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India

6
Haryana

4-year-old's murder rocks Karnal, family suspects role of relatives

7
Chandigarh

Major fire at Chandigarh's Dadu Majra waste dumping ground; locals inconvenienced

8
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

9
J & K

Kashmiri Pandits in panic after targeted attacks

10
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Don't Miss

View All
Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Top Stories

US warns India against aligning with Russia

US warns India against aligning with Russia

India has declined to level sanctions against Russia, as oth...

Over 5,000, including 210 children, killed in Mariupol since Russian invasion: Mayor

Russia-Ukraine War: 210 children in over 5,000 people killed in Ukraine's Mariupol since Russian invasion, claims Mayor

Following AAP’s popularity, BJP wants to change its CM in Himachal, says Manish Sisodia

Following AAP's popularity, BJP wants to change its CM in Himachal, claims Manish Sisodia

Says the saffron party wants to install Anurag Thakur as CM ...

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court resumes hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

BSF recovers arms, ammunition near Indo-Pak border in Jammu; troops on alert

BSF recovers arms, ammunition near Indo-Pak border in Jammu; troops on alert

Troops regularly patrolled areas near 3-tier border fencing ...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

‘Dissolving sub-committees of Amritsar Municipal Corporation unconstitutional’

Amritsar: ASI shifted to Chandigarh on graft allegation

Now, meet Amritsar DC Harpreet Singh Sudan daily from 11 am to 1:30 pm

Seva Kendras to provide services on all seven days

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over ‘tax evasion’ charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

No lessons learnt, another blaze at Dadu Majra dump

Chandigarh: No lessons learnt, another blaze at Dadu Majra dump

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Panchkula railway overbridge misses another deadline

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration mulls single-window system

Complaint to police by kin not threat to life & liberty, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Crime graph on rise in city, periphery

Crime graph on rise in Jalandhar, periphery

‘Need to rid kabaddi of unruly elements’

Jalandhar: Construction work begins on 66ft road

No salaries, NCLP teachers hold protest in Jalandhar

Online transfer policy to continue: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC’s Waterfront site

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC's Waterfront site

Vigilance team raids Ludhiana Improvement Trust office

Malhar Road will be widened: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Ludhiana: 4-year-old missing girl recovered

Man arrested for attempting to rape five-year-old girl at Dugri, Ludhiana

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

12,500-kg skimmed milk powder, 620-kg paneer seized in Samana

Patiala Municipal Corporation’s move to collect security deposit from illegal building owners hits a roadblock

Fire breaks out at Bishan Nagar house in Patiala

Dairy Shifting Project: Patiala Municipal Corporation officials to meet Punjab CM