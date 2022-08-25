Man tests positive for monkeypox, HIV and covid at the same time

Chandigarh, August 25
In a first known strange case, a 36-year-old man has reportedly tested positive for Monkeypox, Covid and HIV at the same time.
The man is a resident of Italy.
The patient developed fever, a sore throat, fatigue, headache and inflammation of the groin area about nine days after returning from a five-day trip to Spain, says a report published in the Journal of Infection.
He tested positive for covid three days after the symptoms appeared.
He developed skin rashes on the face and other body parts.
According to Newsweek, the man's physical examination revealed spots and skin lesions in various body parts, including the perianal region.
An enlargement of the liver and spleen and painful enlargement of the lymph nodes too were noticed.
His test report confirmed the presence of Monkeypox infection. He also tested positive for HIV.
His case was published in the Journal of Infection on August 19.
"This case highlights how Monkeypox and Covid symptoms may overlap, and corroborates how in case of co-infection, anamnestic collection and sexual habits are crucial to perform the correct diagnosis," the researchers said in their case report.
The researchers also stated that as this is the only reported case of Monkeypox virus, Covid and HIV co-infection at the same time.
