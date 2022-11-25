Maternal obesity during pregnancy impacts offspring's liver, skeletal muscle metabolism, finds study

ANI
Washington (US), November 25
Young nonhuman monkeys on normal diets whose moms were fat during pregnancy had metabolic disturbances in the liver and skeletal muscle, according to research.
The findings of the recent study published in The FASEB Journal.
For the study, tissue biopsies were obtained from 19 post-pubertal offspring of mothers who were fed a Western diet and were obese during pregnancy, and from 13 control animals born to non-obese mothers fed a standard diet. All offspring ate a healthy chow diet after weaning.
Investigators identified 58 metabolites significantly altered in liver and 46 in skeletal muscle of the offspring of mothers with obesity during pregnancy, with 8 metabolites shared between both tissues. Several metabolic pathways were identified from these dysregulated metabolites. These differences in metabolites were not seen in blood samples taken from the animals.
"This study is exciting for two reasons: First it shows that exposure to an unhealthy environment in utero has long-term health consequences, and different organs and tissues are affected in different ways." said corresponding author Michael Olivier, PhD, of Wake Forest University School of Medicine.
"Second, our analysis suggests you cannot just analyze blood samples to understand what is happening in the liver or muscle."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Perpetrators of violence were taught lesson in 2002, BJP established permanent peace in Gujarat: Amit Shah
Parts of Gujarat had witnessed large-scale violence in 2002 ...
India abstains from UN vote to probe Iran's 'human rights violations'
However, the resolution was passed, with 25 votes in favour,...
CBI files first chargesheet in Delhi excise scam case; Manish Sisodia not named, AAP says 'Satyamev Jayate'
Officials said investigators have kept the probe open into t...
Shradha Walkar murder: All sessions of polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala end; may undergo narco analysis if reports reek of discrepancies
The intension was to check for discrepancies in his statemen...