 Men are slowly losing their Y chromosome, here is how rats brings hope : The Tribune India

Men are slowly losing their Y chromosome, here is how rats brings hope

Men are slowly losing their Y chromosome, here is how rats brings hope


PTI

Melbourne, December 6

The sex of human and other mammal babies is decided by a male-determining gene on the Y chromosome. But the human Y chromosome is degenerating and may disappear in a few million years, leading to our extinction unless we evolve a new sex gene.

The good news is two branches of rodents have already lost their Y chromosome and have lived to tell the tale.

A new paper in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science shows how the spiny rat has evolved a new male-determining gene.

How the Y chromosome determines human sex In humans, as in other mammals, females have two X chromosomes and males have a single X and a puny little chromosome called Y. The names have nothing to do with their shape; the X stood for “unknown”.

The X contains about 900 genes that do all sorts of jobs unrelated to sex. But the Y contains few genes (about 55) and a lot of non-coding DNA – simple repetitive DNA that doesn't seem to do anything.

But the Y chromosome packs a punch because it contains an all-important gene that kick-starts male development in the embryo. At about 12 weeks after conception, this master gene switches on others that regulate the development of a testis. The embryonic testis makes male hormones (testosterone and its derivatives), which ensures the baby develops as a boy.

This master sex gene was identified as SRY (sex region on the Y) in 1990. It works by triggering a genetic pathway starting with a gene called SOX9 which is key for male determination in all vertebrates, although it does not lie on sex chromosomes.

The disappearing Y

Most mammals have an X and Y chromosome similar to ours; an X with lots of genes, and a Y with SRY plus a few others. This system comes with problems because of the unequal dosage of X genes in males and females.

How did such a weird system evolve? The surprising finding is that Australia's platypus has completely different sex chromosomes, more like those of birds.

In platypus, the XY pair is just an ordinary chromosome, with two equal members. This suggests the mammal X and Y were an ordinary pair of chromosomes not that long ago.

In turn, this must mean the Y chromosome has lost 900–55 active genes over the 166 million years that humans and platypus have been evolving separately. That's a loss of about five genes per million years. At this rate, the last 55 genes will be gone in 11 million years.

Our claim of the imminent demise of the human Y created a furore, and to this day there are claims and counterclaims about the expected lifetime of our Y chromosome – estimates between infinity and a few thousand years.

Rodents with no Y chromosome

The good news is we know of two rodent lineages that have already lost their Y chromosome – and are still surviving.

The mole voles of eastern Europe and the spiny rats of Japan each boast some species in which the Y chromosome, and SRY, have completely disappeared. The X chromosome remains, in a single or double dose in both sexes.

Although it's not yet clear how the mole voles determine sex without the SRY gene, a team led by Hokkaido University biologist Asato Kuroiwa has had more luck with the spiny rat – a group of three species on different Japanese islands, all endangered.

Kuroiwa's team discovered most of the genes on the Y of spiny rats had been relocated to other chromosomes. But she found no sign of SRY, nor the gene that substitutes for it.

Now at last they have published a successful identification in PNAS. The team found sequences that were in the genomes of males but not females, then refined these and tested for the sequence on every individual rat.

What they discovered was a tiny difference near the key sex gene SOX9, on chromosome 3 of the spiny rat. A small duplication (only 17,000 base pairs out of more than 3 billion) was present in all males and no females.

They suggest this small bit of duplicated DNA contains the switch that normally turns on SOX9 in response to SRY. When they introduced this duplication into mice, they found that it boosts SOX9 activity, so the change could allow SOX9 to work without SRY.

What this means for the future of men

The imminent – evolutionarily speaking – disappearance of the human Y chromosome has elicited speculation about our future.

Some lizards and snakes are female-only species and can make eggs out of their own genes via what's known as parthenogenesis. But this can't happen in humans or other mammals because we have at least 30 crucial “imprinted” genes that work only if they come from the father via sperm.

To reproduce, we need sperm and we need men, meaning that the end of the Y chromosome could herald the extinction of the human race.

The new finding supports an alternative possibility – that humans can evolve a new sex determining gene. Phew!

However, evolution of a new sex determining gene comes with risks. What if more than one new system evolves in different parts of the world?

A “war” of the sex genes could lead to the separation of new species, which is exactly what has happened with mole voles and spiny rats.

So, if someone visited Earth in 11 million years, they might find no humans – or several different human species, kept apart by their different sex determination systems.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

2
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

3
Himachal

Assembly Elections 2022: Poll of exit polls gives Gujarat, Himachal to BJP in record wins

4
Jalandhar

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar

5
Nation

Lucky Ali says land mafia and IAS officer wife are illegally entering his farm, shares post

6
Punjab

'Drugs problem increasing, youth will be finished', says SC, asks Punjab to check illicit liquor trade

7
Punjab

Patiala police nab fifth ranker in Naib Tehsildar recruitment for her involvement in cheating

8
Delhi

Caught on camera: 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

9
Delhi

Exit polls predict clear win for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi municipal polls

10
Health

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says covid was man-made virus

Don't Miss

View All
2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Top News

Priority should be given to countering terror-financing: NSA Doval at India-Central Asia meet

At meeting with 5 Central Asian NSAs, Ajit Doval urges cooperation in countering terror-financing

India offers to build transport networks in Central Asia; ta...

Perturbed over waving of Khalistani flags at an event in Melbourne, India warns Australia of Khalistan separatists and their links with terror groups

Concerned at waving of Khalistani flags at Melbourne event, India warns Australia of separatists and their links with terror groups

The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit...

Gujarat Police arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale from airport in Rajasthan, claims party; no information, say police

Gujarat Police detain TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale over tweet on PM's visit

Police say that based on a complaint, an FIR has been lodged...

Drone, 2.5kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran; fourth incident in 4 days

Drone, 2.5kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

At 8.56pm on Monday, the troops hear the sound of a drone fr...

Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers worldwide

Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers in world

US companies did $299 billion sales; China $109 billion; top...


Cities

View All

2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar

2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar

Pakka Morcha enters 10th day

Tangled Mess: Cobweb of wires a threat to Amritsar residents

Stretch of Problems: Commuters, locals suffer as work on flyover in Amritsar moves at snail's pace

Set to host G-20 meet, Amritsar airport needs proper amenities

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Propofol deaths: Central drug control body to get anaesthetic tested again

Propofol deaths: Central drug control body to get anaesthetic tested again

Overhead Cables: Erring telcos asked to pay fee by December 16

10 days on run, two brothers held for murder in Mohali

Trial run on Zirakpur-Chandigarh side of elevated road conducted, finishing touches underway

2 more village ponds to become sarovars

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election; calls prediction for Gujarat 'positive sign'

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit polls show win for AAP in MCD election, calls prediction for Gujarat 'positive sign'

Delhi High Court recognises woman’s choice to give birth; allows termination of 33-week pregnancy

Exit polls predict landslide victory for AAP in MCD

Unmarried tenants told to vacate society

Four-storey building collapses in Delhi

Not so ‘smart’: City grapples with same old problems

Not so 'smart': City grapples with same old problems

In PUDA complex, parking lots turned into scrap, car market

Auditorium in Phagwara without power since 2018

Subordinate services' union announces agitation plan

Dengue case count 400

Dist procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

Ludhiana district procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

GST inspections create panic among businessmen in Ludhiana

Library employee booked for raping Class X student

Six arrested for planning loot in city

DBA polls rescheduled, to be held on January 6

Patiala district Congress ex-rural chief booked for fraud

Patiala district Congress ex-rural chief booked for fraud

Patiala Civic body acts tough on encroachers in city

Patiala District Bar Association to hold elections on December 16

Sanitation workers dump garbage on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Govt employees to be trained in sign language