‘Misophonia’ is more than just hating the sound of chewing, reveals study

The new study is first to examine what happens in brain when people tap their fingers repeatedly

‘Misophonia’ is more than just hating the sound of chewing, reveals study

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

ANI

Washington, August 21

Researchers for the first time have identified the parts of the brain involved in a less-commonly studied trigger of misophonia, a condition associated with an extreme aversion to certain sounds.

The results, from Ohio State University scientists, suggest that one popular explanation of what causes misophonia may not be correct.

Individuals with misophonia, which afflicts up to 20% of people, feel anger, disgust and a desire to flee when they hear certain sounds.

Chewing and similar noises from the mouth are most often associated with the condition. A previous study suggested that misophonia is caused by supersensitive connections between the brain’s auditory cortex and orofacial motor control areas—those related to the face and mouth.

But this new study is the first to examine what happens in the brain when people tapped their fingers repeatedly—another sound that can be a trigger for some people with misophonia.

Findings showed that patterns of brain connectivity with finger tapping regions were different in people with misophonia, compared to patterns of connectivity with chewing regions.

“The story of what is happening in the brain in misophonia is incomplete if we only focus on what happens when people hear chewing and related sounds,” said Heather Hansen, lead author of the study and a doctoral student in psychology at Ohio State.

“We can’t say that misophonia is caused just by supersensitive brain connections with the orofacial motor cortex.”

The study was published online recently in the journal Frontiers in Neuroscience.

The study involved 19 adults who had fMRI scans of their brains while they performed various tasks. All completed three questionnaires that measured their levels of misophonia. Based on these results, misophonia levels in the participants ranged from none to mild.

One task involved participants physically vocalizing various syllables. The fMRI results showed which regions in the brain were activated by speech production, which overlaps considerably with orofacial movement—and thus is connected to sounds like chewing.

Participants also tapped their fingers on their legs repeatedly in a separate part of the experiment to make another movement connected to misophonia.

In addition, participants were scanned in the MRI when they were not doing anything.Results showed that when they were at rest, participants who scored higher for misophonia did show stronger connections between the auditory cortex and a motor control area—just as a previous study had shown.

But when participants were actually using their mouth to produce sounds, a different region of the brain was active—and this region showed no stronger connections in those high in misophonia when compared to those low in misophonia.

“So what previous research identified as the orofacial region—the area involved in mouth and face movements—may not actually be the orofacial region,” Hansen said.

“These findings suggest that the supersensitive brain connections found in the earlier study can’t explain misophonia.”

The study found that in participants who scored higher on misophonia, there was a stronger connection between regions of the brain associated with finger movement and sensation and the insula area of the brain, which is linked to strong emotions, including disgust.

“There was no connection to the auditory cortex at all. The important connection was with the insula,” Hansen said.

That provides additional evidence that misophonia isn’t just about chewing and other mouth noises.

“We have actual evidence in the brain of people disliking sounds that aren’t just from the mouth and face. It is an important step forward in understanding misophonia,” she said.

Hansen said a lot more work needs to be done to understand what does cause misophonia and how it might be treated. But this study shows research needs to widen beyond an orofacial origin.

“This takes us one step closer to understanding the multitude of ways that misophonia might present itself. It is affirming to people who don’t experience misophonia from chewing but do have it for other repetitive noises,” she said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

2
Haryana

Haryana man dies by suicide over 'delay' in visa for Canada; it arrives a day later

3
Nation

Munawar Faruqui performs show in Hyderabad, 50 people taken into preventive custody

4
Chandigarh

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

5
Features

Toy story: Made in India

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Another gangster's name crops up

7
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

8
Punjab

Punjab finally hires 156 law officers, kin of judges on list

9
Punjab

Punjab, Haryana agree to name airport after Bhagat Singh

10
World

Passive smoking 10th biggest risk factor for cancer, reveals study

Don't Miss

View All
Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway
Trending

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update
Nation

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap
Trending

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap

Both pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss their landing
World

Pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss landing

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers
Trending

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers

This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

Top News

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones

MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...

Former Union Minister Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman

'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman

Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...

Cities

View All

Amritsar’s air quality improves as compared to previous years: Study

Amritsar's air quality improves as compared to previous years: Study

29-year-old drowns at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

2 nabbed for duping Amritsar goldsmith of Rs 1.34 cr

7th pay panel: Teachers' union to join statewide protest tomorrow

Amritsar: An evening dedicated to Gulzar

Teachers unhappy, demand 'transparent' transfer policy in Punjab

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Chandigarh: Sector 25 cremation ground in a shambles

Double murder convict stabs niece to death

Now, IAF Heritage Centre to take wing by October

15-year-old girl robbed on board auto

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI files preliminary enquiry over ‘corruption’ in procurement, maintenance of buses by Delhi govt

Manish Sisodia claims Look Out Circular issued against him; CBI denies; BJP says Kejriwal is ‘nervous’

Committed to empowering AFT, says Defence Minister

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait detained by Delhi police on way to Jantar Mantar protest

Over 20 cows die in past 2 weeks, death toll 210

Over 20 cows die in past 2 weeks, death toll 210

Police help three overcome drug addiction

Class XII student attacked with sharp weapons outside school

Home Guards staffer hangs self in Banga

Hoshiarpur gets three more Aam Aadmi Clinics

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

8-year-old boy goes missing in Ludhiana

BJP leader thrashed to death by 'drug addicts' in Ludhiana

Youth held with 3-kg opium

Youth killed in scuffle at birthday party

AAP govt won’t tolerate corruption, says minister

AAP govt won't tolerate corruption, says minister

Dept caps dengue test at Rs 600 in district

2 diarrhoea cases reported in Patiala