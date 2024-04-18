 Need to re-introduce Indian Medical Service to boost public healthcare sector, say experts : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Health
  • Need to re-introduce Indian Medical Service to boost public healthcare sector, say experts

Need to re-introduce Indian Medical Service to boost public healthcare sector, say experts

Shortcomings in healthcare infrastructure stem from inefficient bureaucratic management rather than lack of skills among healthcare professionals

Need to re-introduce Indian Medical Service to boost public healthcare sector, say experts

Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

New Delhi, April 18 

Medical experts representing public and private sector have underscored the need to re-introduce Indian Medical Service (IMS), akin to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), to boost the public healthcare sector and address the wide gap between demand and delivery.

They have submitted a five-point agenda to the government to roll-out of IMS.

Think Change Forum (TCF), an independent think tank dedicated to generating new ideas and finding solutions for navigating through a new changing world recently held a panel discussion titled ‘Is it time for India to resurrect Indian Medical Service?’.

The discussion highlighted the imperative of strengthening the public healthcare system and emphasised the pivotal role that IMS can play in achieving this objective.

IMS will help bring the sheen and trust back to public health sector which has been lost to private sector; help stop brain drain from public medical services by attracting and retaining the best medical talent; allow for superior healthcare outcomes with better managed facilities and processes, as no longer generalists will be managing the specialists, the experts at the panel discussion said.

It will reduce health crises and reduction in tertiary cases by improved preventive healthcare at primary levels and enable seamless coordination between states and the centre for healthcare policy making.

IMS was present during the British era but was discontinued after Independence. The current government has made commendable efforts in healthcare and has implemented impactful schemes like Ayushman Bharat. However, the gap is still huge, requiring systemic changes, the experts noted.

In the five-point agenda, the experts have emphasised an excessive reliance on the private sector for meeting healthcare demands of Indian citizens.

Overall, the healthcare infrastructure is fractured and falls short of providing quality and effective healthcare at scale. These shortcomings primarily stem from inefficient bureaucratic management rather than lack of skills among healthcare professionals. An IMS will help bring the sheen and trust back to the public health sector which has been lost to the private sector, they said.

Dr Rajesh Gupta, Additional Director, Pulmonology and Critical Care, Fortis Healthcare, Noida, said, “The majority of the Indian public relies on the private sector for healthcare services, with 60 per cent of inpatient admissions (IPDs) and 80 per cent of outpatient visits (OPDs) occurring in private facilities.”

The second point highlighted challenges in staffing the public healthcare system with skilled doctors. The lack of incentives for these highly educated professionals to work under generalist administrators has resulted in brain drain.

To retain quality doctors and ensure health security for the population, there is an urgent need to establish IMS, which will help stop brain drain from public medical services by attracting and retaining the best medical talent, the expert said.

Dr Sharad Kr Agarwal, the immediate past national president of IMA, said, “The implementation of IMS holds the promise of enhancing service quality through induction of skilled doctors and addressing the persistent doctor shortage, especially in rural areas. Crucial to its success is equipping the cadre with ample facilities and resources comparable to those provided to IAS or IPS officers.” “This will ensure that doctors are incentivised to join IMS, drawn by a clear career trajectory and motivated to serve communities, even in remote areas,” he added.

The third point in the agenda underscores the necessity of superior health outcomes for the citizens with better managed facilities and processes, which will happen when no longer generalists will be managing the specialists.

Meanwhile the fourth point focusses on an urgent need to avert growing incidences of health crises and reduction in tertiary cases, which can happen by improving preventive healthcare and delivery at primary healthcare levels. An effective IMS will enable this, which in turn reduces the cost of health for all stakeholders.

The last point highlights that an IMS will be able to enable seamless coordination and cooperation between the central and state health departments, for improved national healthcare policies for the country. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry to US dies in hospital

2
India

Iranian missiles, drones fired at Israel bore Chinese stamp

3
Punjab

Dissent brews over ticket to turncoats, Congress dithers over remaining seven Punjab Lok Sabha seats

4
India

US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark

5
Trending

Video: Brazilian woman takes uncle's dead body on wheelchair to bank to sign for loan on his name

6
Punjab

Discontent in SAD over denial of ticket to former minister Parminder Dhindsa from Sangrur

7
Punjab

Vijay Sampla may throw his hat in the ring from Hoshiarpur

8
India

ED attaches Rs 98 crore worth assets of actor Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra

9
India

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study

10
India

Firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence: Another suspect detained from Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Top News

Kerala woman cadet, part of 17-member Indian crew, on board ship seized by Iran returns home

Kerala woman cadet, part of 17-member Indian crew, on board ship seized by Iran returns home

India's mission in Tehran is in touch with 16 other crew mem...

Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas seeking cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with VVPAT

Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas seeking cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with VVPAT

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta reserve...

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe

Nestle adds sugar to baby food sold in India but not in Europe: Study

Such products are sugar-free in the United Kingdom, Germany,...

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

Kejriwal has moved the court seeking permission to consult h...

Telangana school attacked after students questioned 'saffron dress'

Telangana school attacked after students questioned 'saffron dress'

School officials booked by police over 'saffron dress' row


Cities

View All

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Amritsar: Several trains rescheduled, diverted due to farmers’ stir

Amritsar: 72 POs arrested ahead of Lok Sabha election, says DIG

BJP, AAP have no faith in their workers, says Gurjit Singh Aujla after launching poll campaign

Murder accused threatens victim’s brother from Amritsar Central Jail

Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

Bhucho Mandi: Firing in MLA’s presence over truck union dispute

INDIA VOTES 2024: Congress, BJP step up campaigning

Congress, BJP step up campaigning in Chandigarh

Highest polling in 2014, lowest in 1999 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: High Court takes note of land mafia activity on periphery

Chandigarh's Nexus Elante mall marks its 11th anniversary

Navratri: 8.11L devotees donate Rs 2.56 cr at three Panchkula temples

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

Kejriwal eating food high in sugar despite Type 2 diabetes to make grounds for bail, ED tells court

ED lied in court about Arvind Kejriwal’s diet in jail; conspiracy to kill him: Atishi

Four Nigerians arrested for running MDMA lab in Greater Noida; drugs worth Rs 100 crore seized

High Court directs implementation of measures suggested by expert panel to improve medical services in Delhi

2 held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.21 crore by concealing it in rectum at Delhi airport

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sampla called to Delhi after talks with SAD leadership

Vijay Sampla called to Delhi after talks with SAD leadership

Vijay Sampla may throw his hat in the ring from Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar: Vikramjit Chaudhary continues tirade against Charanjit Channi, warns him of ‘outsider’ tag

Phagwara: Man nabbed, 2 others booked for preparing adulterated milk

‘Vote on 1st June’ slogan coined by Kapurthala admn to motivate electorate

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Punjab School Education Board Class 10 results out; girls bag top 3 positions

Corpse on patient’s bed in Ludhiana: Civil Surgeon recommends action against SMO, EMO for ‘negligence’, ‘insensitivity’

Ludhiana: Man hit by Punjab Roadways bus dies

Ludhiana residents continue to face wrath of stray canines

Ludhiana-based doctor booked for charging patient without removing kidney stones

Punjab: ‘Rail roko’ protest by farmers at Shambhu disrupt train services for second day

Punjab: ‘Rail roko’ protest by farmers at Shambhu disrupt train services for second day

Varsity proud of Devdarshdeep: VC

Farm unions block train traffic near Shambhu, seek release of protesters

Man mauled by stray dogs, third death in two months in Patiala district