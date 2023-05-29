 New low-cost smartphone attachment to monitor blood pressure at fingertip : The Tribune India

New low-cost smartphone attachment to monitor blood pressure at fingertip

‘Because of their low cost, these clips could be handed out to anyone who needs them but cannot go to a clinic regularly’

New low-cost smartphone attachment to monitor blood pressure at fingertip

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 29

Scientists have developed a simple, low-cost clip that uses a smartphone’s camera and flash to monitor blood pressure at the user’s fingertip.

The clip developed by researchers at the University of California (UC) San Diego, US, works with a custom smartphone app and currently costs about 80 cents (5.6 rupees) to make.

The researchers estimate that the cost could be as low as 10 cents (0.7 rupees) apiece when manufactured at scale.

The technology, described in the journal Scientific Reports, could help make regular blood pressure monitoring easy, affordable and accessible to people in resource-poor communities, they said.

It could benefit older adults and pregnant women, for example, in managing conditions such as hypertension, according to the researchers.

“We have created an inexpensive solution to lower the barrier to blood pressure monitoring,” said study first author Yinan Xuan, a Ph.D. student at UC San Diego.

“Because of their low cost, these clips could be handed out to anyone who needs them but cannot go to a clinic regularly,” said study senior author Edward Wang, a professor at UC San Diego and director of the Digital Health Lab.

Another key advantage of the clip is that it does not need to be calibrated to a cuff, the researchers said.

“This is what distinguishes our device from other blood pressure monitors,” said Wang.

Other cuffless systems being developed for smartwatches and smartphones, he explained, require obtaining a separate set of measurements with a cuff so that their models can be tuned to fit these measurements.

“Our is a calibration-free system, meaning you can just use our device without touching another blood pressure monitor to get a trustworthy blood pressure reading,” Wang said.

To measure blood pressure, the user simply presses on the clip with a fingertip. A custom smartphone app guides the user on how hard and long to press during the measurement.

The clip is a 3D-printed plastic attachment that fits over a smartphone’s camera and flash. It features an optical design similar to that of a pinhole camera. When the user presses on the clip, the smartphone’s flash lights up the fingertip.

That light is then projected through a pinhole-sized channel to the camera as an image of a red circle. A spring inside the clip allows the user to press with different levels of force.

The harder the user presses, the bigger the red circle appears on the camera.

The smartphone app extracts two main pieces of information from the red circle. By looking at the size of the circle, the app can measure the amount of pressure that the user’s fingertip applies.

By looking at the brightness of the circle, the app can measure the volume of blood going in and out of the fingertip.

An algorithm converts this information into systolic and diastolic blood pressure readings.

The researchers tested the clip on 24 volunteers from the UC San Diego Medical Center. Results were comparable to those taken by a blood pressure cuff.

“Using a standard blood pressure cuff can be awkward to put on correctly, and this solution has the potential to make it easier for older adults to self-monitor blood pressure,” said study co-author Alison Moore, from UC San Diego School of Medicine.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet 'Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver

2
Nation

'Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people': Rahul on police detaining wrestlers

3
Nation

First signs of integration, Army officers cross-posted to IAF, Navy missile units

4
Nation

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend in full public view; accused arrested

5
Haryana

Vinesh Phogat alleges private videos of women wrestlers in police detention recorded secretly by Delhi ACP ; Bajrang Punia says 'IT Cell' spreading morphed photos

6
Punjab

Operation Night Sweep: Bids for limited-edition whiskey, sale of substandard liquor come to fore in Punjab

7
Nation

Wrestlers' protest: FIR against organisers, others on charges of rioting, obstructing public servant

8
Punjab Sidhu Moosewala Killing

Attempts to defame singer: Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother

9
Nation

Fresh clashes break out in Manipur; 2 killed, 12 injured in firing

10
Nation

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, RLD call off protest at Delhi-Ghazipur border after wrestlers' release from detention

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend in full public view; accused arrested

The accused, identified as 20-year-old Sahil, arrested from ...

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

The 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her b...

Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

This comes a day after the Delhi Police clear the sit-in sit...

IAF aircraft crash-lands in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind

IAF aircraft makes precautionary landing near Bhind in MP

No casualty reported

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Students can begin sending Test of English as a Foreign Lang...


Cities

View All

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Rs 5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Kiosks near Golden Temple ransacked; traders miffed

Swindler dupes shopkeeper in name of MLA

Randhawa takes charge as PSPCL border zone Engineer-in-Chief

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini

Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend in full public view; accused arrested

Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder

Cloudy skies, intermittent rain in Delhi to keep heat wave at bay till June 4

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

Delhi High Court sentences 2 PWD officials to jail for contempt

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Imperative for Punjab to save its rivers: Speaker

Will revise doctors’ pay scale: Health Minister

Son of security guard gets paid internship in Amazon

Kapurthala surpasses wheat purchase target by 20%

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Three arrested with 1.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 8 crore in Ludhiana

5 mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Man, kin booked for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Three miscreants attack biker, take away vehicle

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Seven arrested for immoral trafficking

Class VIII district topper honoured