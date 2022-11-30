 New single-dose drug 95 per cent effective against sleeping sickness in adults: Lancet study : The Tribune India

New single-dose drug 95 per cent effective against sleeping sickness in adults: Lancet study

Transmitted by bite of an infected tsetse fly, sleeping sickness can be fatal if left untreated

New single-dose drug 95 per cent effective against sleeping sickness in adults: Lancet study

Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock



PTI

Geneva, November 30

A new, single-dose oral treatment for sleeping sickness is 95 per cent effective in adults and adolescents, regardless of disease stage, and could be a key factor in eliminating disease transmission by 2030, according to a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Developed by not-for-profit Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) and Sanofi, acoziborole, unlike current treatments for sleeping sickness, does not require multiple days of treatment, hospitalisation or highly skilled health personnel, the researchers said.

Transmitted by the bite of an infected tsetse fly, sleeping sickness, or human African trypanosomiasis (HAT), is a neglected tropical disease, which can be fatal if left untreated.

The Gambiense human African trypanosomiasis (g-HAT) form of the disease is found across countries in west and central Africa with most cases in Congo.

Until 2019, treatment for patients in the earlier stage of the disease was a daily injection for seven or more days and, for patients in the later disease stage, an intravenous drip for seven days, which requires hospitalisation, the researchers said.

Patients were also required to undergo a spinal tap, where fluid is collected from the spine, to diagnose the stage of sleeping sickness to determine the most appropriate treatment, they said.

In 2019, fexinidazole was introduced, a 10-day oral drug developed by DNDi as a first-line treatment for both stages of the disease, but its administration still requires skilled staff and, often, hospitalisation.

The new prospective study looks at the efficacy of one oral dose of acoziborole in treating g-HAT.

“Sleeping sickness threatens millions of people across sub-Saharan Africa. Many of the people at risk live in remote rural areas where there is little access to adequate health services, and where acoziborole has the potential to revolutionise treatment for sleeping sickness,” said Dr. Antoine Tarral, Head of Human African Trypanosomiasis Clinical Program at DNDi, and lead author of the study.

“It is administered in a single dose and is effective across every stage of the disease, thereby eliminating the many barriers currently in place for people most vulnerable to the diseases, such as invasive treatments and long travel distances to a hospital or clinic, and opening the door to screen-and-treat approaches at the village level,” Tarral said in a statement.

During the study, which recruited patients from 10 hospitals in Congo and Guinea, a single 960 mg oral dose of acoziborole was administered to 208 patients; 167 diagnosed with late-stage HAT and 41 with early or intermediate-stage g-HAT. The patients were followed up for 18 months to see if treatment was successful.

The researchers found that 18 months after treatment 95 per cent (159/167) of patients with late-stage g-HAT treated with acoziborole were cured. No trypanosomes, the microscopic parasites which cause g-HAT, were present in body fluids.

In the early- and intermediate-stage patients, 100 per cent (41/41) were successfully treated, they said.

An analysis of the results found that they were similar to the success rate for the previous HAT treatment, nifurtimox eflornithine combination therapy (NECT), of 94 per cent.

The proportion of side effects related to treatment was low and all events were mild or moderate. No significant drug-related safety signals were identified in this study.

“The World Health Organization have set a goal of elimination of g-HAT by 2030 by interrupting the disease’s transmission. Although cases are decreasing across Africa, this will be a challenge and we believe the use of acoziborole could be a crucial future tool in efforts to reach our common goal of elimination,” said Dr Victor Kande, principal investigator of the trial and former Neglected Tropical Diseases Expert Advisor at the Ministry of Health, Kinshasa, Congo.

The authors acknowledge some limitations to their study, the main one being the lack of a control arm. As enrolling patients with g-HAT into clinical trials is challenging, the study was designed as a single arm trial with no comparator or control arm, following advice from the European Medicines Agency.

The sample size was based on the maximum feasible enrolment within a reasonable timeframe, because of the challenges of enrolling patients with HAT in clinical trials given the drastic decline in incidence.

There is currently an ongoing double-blind study investigating the use of acoziborole versus placebo in serologically suspected but parasitologically unconfirmed cases to generate further safety data.

Professor Jacques Pepin, University of Sherbrooke, Canada, who was not involved in the study, said: “Acoziborole combines all the desired qualities of a trypanocidal drug: well absorbed orally, long half-life, good penetration into the CNS, and few serious adverse effects.”

“Purists will say that acoziborole has not been evaluated according to current standards because the study was not a randomised trial, there was no control group, and the number of participants was small. But these were difficult challenges to overcome, considering the drastic reduction in the number of patients with HAT and dispersion over a vast territory, particularly in Congo,” he said.

“For these reasons, the authors took a pragmatic approach instead. Acoziborole represents an extraordinary advancement in the treatment of this neglected disease and might be key to the interruption of HAT transmission,” Pepin added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's farm house sealed in Gurugram's Sohna

2
Business

Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar dies of heart attack

3
Health

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

4
Business

Tata group to merge Vistara with Air India; Singapore Airlines to buy 25.1 pc stake in Air India

5
Business

Prannoy and Radhika Roy resign as Directors on board of RRPRH

6
Sports

BCCI serves conflict of interest notice on its president Roger Binny

7
Nation

China warns US not to interfere in its relationship with India: Pentagon

8
Delhi

Woman thrashes daughter’s father-in-law with slippers at Hindu Ekta Manch event held to seek justice for Shraddha

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

10
Diaspora

Census 2021: Number of Christians falls as Muslims, Hindus rise in England

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

Top News

Bilkis Bano moves Supreme Court challenging release of 11 convicts

Supreme Court to consider listing Bilkis Bano's plea against remission, release of rape, murder convicts

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice ...

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Punjab police, BSF recover 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols from Ferozepur

Punjab police, BSF seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols in Ferozepur

It was a follow-up of the seizure of 13 kg heroine

No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee

No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee

Jagmeet Brar has called a press conference in Chandigarh on ...

In Chandigarh, President Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

The President is on a two-day visit to Haryana


Cities

View All

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

In Tarn Taran, 6-kg heroin seized from hexacopter

Batala: Man kills friend in fit of rage, concocts firing story, nailed

Man shot dead in Amritsar over minor dispute

Ludhiana cops to grill Amritsar IED case accused over SIM cards

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

In Chandigarh, President Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

Issue of overhead cables rocks Chandigarh MC House meeting

AAP pitches for 20,000-litre free water per month in Chandigarh

Two youths held with 15 stolen motorcycles in Chandigarh

12-year-old hangs herself at Zirakpur house

Congress’ civic poll manifesto promises water purifiers to poor, day-boarding at MCD schools

Congress’ civic poll manifesto promises water purifiers to poor, day-boarding at MCD schools

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

AAP’s MCD poll candidate Joginder Singh booked under Arms Act for ‘brandishing’ pistol: Police

Laxmi Singh takes charge as new Noida CP, first woman officer to head Police Commissionerate in UP

Pre-board exams in Delhi govt schools from Dec 15

Gangster Bishnoi’s aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Gangster Bishnoi's aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Cops crack down on hooligans, traffic violators

Man gets 10-yr jail for raping daughter of live-in partner

Paid 'poorly', Hoshiarpur rural health staff protest

Protesting farmers burn effigies

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth ~16 crore

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth Rs 16 crore

VB nabs ASI taking Rs 5K bribe

NIA searches key Bishnoi aide Rajgarh's Khanna residence

International driving training institute to come up in Doraha

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Cong sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted ~17L bank robbery, held

Congress sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted Rs 17L bank robbery in Patiala's Ghanaur, held

Encroachments removed from green belts outside 150 houses in Patiala

Despite ban, doctors continue private practice in Patiala

14 new dengue cases reported in Patiala district

3 night shelters come up for homeless in Patiala