New tomato flu variant creates health scare among kids in several states

New Delhi, December 18

As India reopened after two dreadful years of Covid, the country saw a re-emergence of infectious diseases and a new variant of the hand-foot-and-mouth disease, also known as tomato flu, created quite a scare across many states.

Tomato flu is a rare viral infection that could be a new variant of the hand-foot-and-mouth disease, a common infectious disease targeting mostly children aged one to five years.

Initially, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha reported tomato flu cases. Tomato flu was first identified in the Kollam district of Kerala, on May 6, 2022.

Though the tomato flu disease is not seen as life-threatening, health care experts warned that any further spread of the disease may hit schools once again after the pandemic.

Health officials also said the chances of adults contracting the disease are feeble.

Bhawuk Dhir, dermatologist at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said this was a clear sign of heading towards an era of viral diseases.

"Clearly, we are heading towards an era of viral diseases with the rampage of Covid, Monkeypox and now hand-foot-and-mouth disease -- as was predicted by various researchers in the past," Dhir said.

"Tomato flu is caused by Coxsackie virus A16 (a non-polio enterovirus), which is highly contagious and spreads through secretions from the nose, throat, fluid from the blisters and fecal-oral route," Dhir added.

In most cases, it is a mild self-limiting viral disease and requires supportive care for recovery. A few may develop complications such as meningitis and disseminated infection.

The Union health ministry also issued guidelines on Tomato flu, underlining that its treatment is similar to other viral infections like isolation, rest, plenty of fluids and hot water sponge for relief from irritation and rashes. Supportive therapy of paracetamol for fever and body ache and other symptomatic treatments are required.

No antiviral drugs or vaccines are available for the treatment or prevention of the tomato flu.

"The term tomato fever was used because of the red-coloured blisters which resemble a tomato," according to Dhir.

Although not many new cases are being reported now, the best way to prevent this disease is maintaining proper hygiene and sanitisation of the surrounding environment as well as preventing the infected child from sharing toys, clothes, food, or other items with other non-infected children. IANS