 No, beetroot isn't vegetable Viagra, here's what else it can do : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Health
  • No, beetroot isn't vegetable Viagra, here's what else it can do

No, beetroot isn't vegetable Viagra, here's what else it can do

Supply issues in recent months have seen a shortage of tinned beetroot on Australian supermarket shelves

No, beetroot isn't vegetable Viagra, here's what else it can do

Photo for representation only.



PTI

Queensland, April 12

Beetroot has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Supply issues in recent months have seen a shortage of tinned beetroot on Australian supermarket shelves. At one point, a tin was reportedly selling on eBay for more than AUD 65.

But as supplies increase, we turn our attention to beetroot's apparent health benefits.

Is beetroot really vegetable Viagra, as UK TV doctor Michael Mosley suggests? What about beetroot's other apparent health benefits – from reducing your blood pressure to improving your daily workout?

Here's what the science says.

What's so special about beetroot?

Beetroot – alongside foods such as berries, nuts and leafy greens – is a “superfood”. It contains above-average levels per gram of certain vitamins and minerals.

Beetroot is particularly rich in vitamin B and C, minerals, fibre and antioxidants.

Most cooking methods don't significantly alter its antioxidant levels. Pressure cooking does, however, lower levels of carotenoid (a type of antioxidant) compared to raw beetroot.

Processing into capsules, powders, chips or juice may affect beetroot's ability to act as an antioxidant. However, this can vary between products, including between different brands of beetroot juice.

Is beetroot really vegetable Viagra?

The Romans are said to have used beetroot and its juice as an aphrodisiac.

But there's limited scientific evidence to say beetroot improves your sex life. This does not mean it doesn't. Rather, the vast number of scientific studies looking at the effect of beetroot have not measured libido or other aspects of sexual health.

How could it work?

When we eat beetroot, chemical reactions involving bacteria and enzymes transform the nitrate in beetroot into nitrite, then to nitric oxide. Nitric oxide helps dilate (widen) blood vessels, potentially improving circulation.

The richest sources of dietary nitric oxide that have been tested in clinical studies are beetroot, rocket and spinach.

Nitric oxide is also thought to support testosterone in its role in controlling blood flow before and during sex in men.

Beetroot's ability to improve blood flow can benefit the circulatory system of the heart and blood vessels. This may positively impact sexual function, theoretically in men and women.

Therefore, it is reasonable to suggest there could be a modest link between beetroot and preparedness for sex, but don't expect it to transform your sex life.

What else could it do?

Beetroot has received increasing attention over recent years due to its antioxidant and anti-tumour effect in humans.

Clinical trials have not verified all beetroot's active ingredients and their effects.

However, beetroot may be a potentially helpful treatment for various health issues related to oxidative stress and inflammation, such as cancer and diabetes. The idea is that you can take beetroot supplements or eat extra beetroot alongside your regular medicines (rather than replace them).

There is evidence beetroot juice can help lower systolic blood pressure (the first number in your blood pressure reading) by 2.73-4.81 mmHg (millimetres of mercury, the standard unit of measuring blood pressure) in people with high blood pressure.

Some researchers say this reduction is comparable to the effects seen with certain medications and dietary interventions.

Other research finds even people without high blood pressure (but at risk of it) could benefit.

Beetroot may also improve athletic performance. Some studies show small benefits for endurance athletes (who run, swim or cycle long distances). These studies looked at various forms of the food, such as beetroot juice as well as beetroot-based supplements.

How to get more beetroot in your diet

There is scientific evidence to support positive impacts of consuming beetroot in whole, juice and supplement forms. So even if you can't get hold of tinned beetroot, there are plenty of other ways you can get more beetroot into your diet.

You can try:

1. raw beetroot – grate raw beetroot and add it to salads or coleslaw, or slice beetroot to use as a crunchy topping for sandwiches or wraps

2. cooked beetroot – roast beetroot with olive oil, salt and pepper for a flavour packed side dish. Alternatively, steam beetroot and serve it as a standalone dish or mixed into other dishes

3. beetroot juice – make fresh beetroot juice using a juicer. You can combine it with other fruits and vegetables for added flavour. You can also blend raw or cooked beetroot with water and strain to make a juice

4. smoothies – add beetroot to your favourite smoothie. It pairs well with fruits such as berries, apples and oranges

5. soups – use beetroot in soups for both flavour and colour. Borscht is a classic beetroot soup, but you can also experiment with other recipes

6. pickled beetroot – make pickled beetroot at home, or buy it from the supermarket. This can be a tasty addition to salads or sandwiches

7. beetroot hummus – blend cooked beetroot into your homemade hummus for a vibrant and nutritious dip. You can also buy beetroot hummus from the supermarket

8. grilled beetroot – slice beetroot and grill it for a smoky flavour

9. beetroot chips – slice raw beetroot thinly, toss the slices with olive oil and your favourite seasonings, then bake or dehydrate them to make crispy beetroot chips

10. cakes and baked goods – add grated beetroot to muffins, cakes, or brownies for a moist and colourful twist.

Are there any downsides?

Compared to the large number of studies on the beneficial effects of beetroot, there is very little evidence of negative side effects.

If you eat large amounts of beetroot, your urine may turn red or purple (called beeturia). But this is generally harmless.

There have been reports in some countries of beetroot-based dietary supplements contaminated with harmful substances, yet we have not seen this reported in Australia.

What's the take-home message?

Beetroot may give some modest boost to sex for men and women, likely by helping your circulation. But it's unlikely to transform your sex life or act as vegetable Viagra. We know there are many contributing factors to sexual wellbeing. Diet is only one.

For individually tailored support talk to your GP or an accredited practising dietitian.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Lok Sabha Elections Explainer

Lok Sabha 2024: What’s happening in Tamil Nadu and ‘who’s that’ Aannamalai

2
Haryana

Sushil Sarwan relieved from post of Panchkula DC

3
Himachal

‘This isn’t your ancestors’ estate, can’t threaten me’: Kangana Ranaut hits out at Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya

4
Delhi

Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, rules Delhi High Court

5
Diaspora

Higher salary threshold for UK Family Visa comes into force

6
India

State Bank of India refuses to disclose electoral bonds’ details under RTI Act

7
Punjab

DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

8
Bathinda

3 of family among 4 die as their car hits roadside tree on Punjab’s Bathinda road

9
India

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference

10
India

Supreme Court expresses serious concern over wide misuse of social media to comment on pending cases

Don't Miss

View All
Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

Top News

Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata

Breakthrough in Bengaluru blast case: NIA arrests 2 key suspects, including mastermind, from Kolkata

Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were ...

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest is a ‘conspiracy to impose President's rule in Delhi’, alleges AAP leader Atishi

Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP leader Atishi

Says no senior IAS officer being posted in Delhi, bureaucrat...

Where are Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha: The curious case of AAP’s ‘missing’ Rajya Sabha MPs amid Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Where are Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha: The curious case of AAP’s ‘missing’ MPs amid Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP has 10 MPs in the Rajya Sabha while its one and only Lok...

DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

DNA test of those who join BJP should be conducted: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal

His statement came hours after SAD leader Sikandar Singh Mal...

12 Indians arrested in UK visa raids on bedding, cake factories

12 Indians arrested in UK visa raids on bedding, cake factories

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made cracking down on...


Cities

View All

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

Delhi-bound plane makes emergency landing at Amritsar airport

Eid celebrated with religious fervour at Jama Masjid

SGPC to provide Khalsa flags to worshippers on Baisakhi

2 arrested with illegal weapons

3 die after their car hit a tree on Punjab’s Bathinda road

3 of family among 4 die as their car hits roadside tree on Punjab’s Bathinda road

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda: Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu Parampal Kaur joins BJP, may take on Harsimrat Badal on home turf

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

Tribune chowk flyover debate: Find alternatives to preserve Chandigarh’s aesthetics, say experts

Chandigarh BJP to kick off ‘Humara Sanjay Tandon’ drive

Chandigarh: Two held with stolen cameras worth Rs 45L

Panchkula DC shifted

Where are Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha: The curious case of AAP’s ‘missing’ Rajya Sabha MPs amid Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Where are Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha: The curious case of AAP’s ‘missing’ MPs amid Kejriwal’s arrest

Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: AAP leader Atishi

Not fearing ED: Anand on quitting AAP

Excise scam: Sisodia moves Delhi court seeking interim bail for election campaigning

Man killed in road crash in New Delhi

136 plaints received on C-vigil app

Jalandhar: 136 plaints received on C-vigil app

Jalandhar CPI (M) candidate kicks off poll campaign

Man held for tampering with ATM in Jalandhar

Tackling fire incidents in narrow lanes in Jalandhar remains challenge for dept

100 cusecs water needed to rejuvenate Kala Sanghian

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near railway tracks

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near Ludhiana railway tracks

Ludhiana: Highest attendance, questions mark MP Sanjeev Arora’s 2 years in RS

Pothole-ridden Beri Road still neglected, people suffer

12 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana: Crop arrivals to pick up pace after April 18, says Officer

Only 3 guards for 3K students at Nabha college

‘Gangrape’ of the Dalit student: Only 3 guards for 3K students at Government Ripudaman College, Nabha

Farmer stage protest outside silo in Nabha

981 MT wheat arrives in 11 Patiala grain markets

Punjabi University , Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory sign MoU

Man who snatched Patiala woman’s gold earrings in police net