Over 70 per cent children in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine: Mandaviya

He also appealed to all those in the age group to get inoculated at earliest

Over 70 per cent children in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine: Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya- File photo

PTI

New Delhi, February 13

Over 70 per cent of India’s adolescents in the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday.

He also appealed to all those in this age group who are eligible for vaccination to get inoculated at the earliest.

“Young India further strengthening the world’s largest vaccination drive. Over 70 per cent of our youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of Covid 19 vaccine,” Mandaviya said.

“I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest,” he added.

Health ministry data showed over 1.47 crore beneficiaries in the 15 to 18 age group are fully vaccinated.

With the administration of more than 49.16 lakh doses in a span of 24 hours, the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have exceeded 172.81 crore, according to provisional reports till 7 am.

The estimated population of beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group is 7.4 crore for 2021-22, according to the Registrar General of India.

Vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 began from January 3 across the country.

#Covid #Vaccination

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

2
Punjab

Punjab polls: Domicile quota, better MSP, better sports infrastructure on NDA manifesto

3
Trending

IPL auction: Juhi Chawla 'welcomes' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

4
Features

The changing patterns of Himachal apple

5
Punjab Election

Punjab poll 2022: AAP candidate's call for financial aid goes viral on social media

6
Haryana

No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

8
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab

9
Punjab Election

Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours

10
Comment Military matters

The Army never forgets its own

Don't Miss

View All
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Top Stories

IPL Mega Auction: Marsh, Warner could start bidding war, and it's 'great' for Aussie cricket

IPL Mega Auction: Morgan, Finch, Pujara go unsold; Liam Livingstone goes to Punjab Kings for 11.50 cr

KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1

Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Kejriwal, Capt Amarinder at Kotkapura rally

Punjab rally: Capt Amarinder replaced as his govt was being run by BJP from Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi

Priynaka Gandhi addressed rallies in Kotkapura and Dhuri

Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

Punjab not safe under Channi regime, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

Union Home Minister says the state needs a government that s...

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...

Cities

View All

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

Amritsar: Empty rhetoric by political parties disappoints Dalits

Covid-19: 26 more test +ve in Amritsar district

Difficult to gauge which way the wind will blow in Patti

Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala tries to woo voters with his oratory skills

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Punjab poll 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow in Zirakpur today

Mohali: Chargesheet filed against SP, Vigilance

Third wave of Covid-19 in Chandigarh more fatal for comorbid elderly

MBBS aspirants flout Chandigarh quota norms

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Special train carrying around 1,000 devotees set to leave Jalandhar for Varanasi in UP

Jalandhar district reports 50 +ve cases

96 arrested for code violations in Nawanshahr

Three in fray for family's legacy in Hoshiarpur

‘Hijab’ is our crown: Muslim women

'Hijab' is our crown: Muslim women

Langar held to promote interfaith harmony

Now, Modi wears turban in BJP posters

2 men dead, 32 new cases in Ludhiana district

Voters remain undecided, refuse to open up in Ludhiana district

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, celebrates 68th anniversary