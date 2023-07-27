 Patient-centric approach, better insurance coverage needed to counter infertility epidemic: Experts : The Tribune India

  Patient-centric approach, better insurance coverage needed to counter infertility epidemic: Experts

Patient-centric approach, better insurance coverage needed to counter infertility epidemic: Experts

India faces a double burden of rising infertility owing to lifestyle changes, coupled with stigma and taboo attached with the condition

Patient-centric approach, better insurance coverage needed to counter infertility epidemic: Experts

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, July 27

Addressing the challenges of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, along with an integrated patient-centric approach can play a pivotal role in countering infertility in India, experts said on Thursday.

At the fourth edition of the IVF Summit, stakeholders from verticals such as insurance, public health, policy regulations, pharma and in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) experts, deliberated on the critical aspects associated with infertility treatment in the country.

The day-long virtual summit on July 21 was organised by Integrated Health and Wellbeing Council in partnership with Bharat Serums and Vaccines ahead of the World IVF Day, which is observed on July 25.

Dr K Madan Gopal, an advisor of the Public Health Administration Division in the Union Health Ministry’s National Health Systems Resource Centre, said, “Affordable and cost-effective fertility treatment is essential and it is a work in progress as far as government perspective is concerned.” “Meanwhile, we need to ensure that the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act is implemented in letter and spirit for better patient outcomes,” he added.

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Managing Director and CEO Sanjiv Navangul said infertility is a growing public health concern and the stigma attached with the condition needs to be addressed in a holistic manner.

“As a market leader in this business, Bharat Serums and Vaccines remains committed to bringing the most advanced treatments that address reproductive health challenges while working towards expanding access and ensuring availability of these treatments to all couples seeking these,” Navangul said.

“In our endeavour to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat, as an industry, we must remain focused on driving supply chain efficiencies and cost optimisation by reducing our dependence on imports of raw materials,” he explained.

The summit witnessed discussions on the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, role of awareness, the need to make infertility treatment affordable through insurance and the future revolutions driving IVF technology in the country.

Integrated Health and Wellbeing Council CEO Kamal Narayan said the diagnosis and treatment of infertility frequently receive inadequate prioritisation in development policies and reproductive health strategies, and are seldom covered by public health financing.

“An emphatic patient-centric approach that empowers patients as the most important aspect of the treatment journey, along with improving their quality of life, mental health and family life, is imperative and the Integrated Health and Wellbeing Council continues to be associated with the cause to highlight the uncertainty and distress that such couples face and create a better health care ecosystem for them,” he said.

India faces a double burden of rising infertility owing to lifestyle changes, coupled with stigma and taboo attached with the condition. This makes it impossible to discuss the issue and seek medical intervention, Narayan added.

He pointed out that the absence of insurance coverage for procedures such as IVF makes it difficult for a large population to take advantage of advanced techniques in fertility treatments.

The experts at the summit highlighted the need for better policy regulations and insurance, counselling and attitudinal change among families through engagement and awareness.

