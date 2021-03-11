Pfizer says 3 Covid shots protect children under 5

18 million tots under 5 are the only group in US not yet eligible for Covid-19 vaccination

Pfizer says 3 Covid shots protect children under 5

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file

Washington, May 23

Three doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine offer strong protection for children younger than 5, the company announced Monday.

Pfizer plans to give the data to US regulators later this week in a step toward letting the littlest kids get the shots.

The news comes after months of anxious waiting by parents desperate to vaccinate their babies, toddlers and preschoolers, especially as COVID-19 cases once again are rising.                           

The 18 million tots under 5 are the only group in the US not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Food and Drug Administration has begun evaluating data from rival Moderna, which hopes to begin offering two kid-sized shots by summer.

Pfizer has had a bumpier time figuring out its approach. It aims to give tots an even lower dose — just one-tenth of the amount adults receive — but discovered during its trial that two shots didn’t seem quite strong enough for preschoolers.

So researchers gave a third shot to more than 1,600 youngsters — from age 6 months to 4 years — during the winter surge of the omicron variant.

In a press release, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said the extra shot did the trick, revving up tots’ levels of virus-fighting antibodies enough to meet FDA criteria for emergency use of the vaccine with no safety problems.

Preliminary data suggested the three-dose series is 80% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, the companies said, but they cautioned the calculation is based on just 10 cases diagnosed among study participants by the end of April.

The study rules state that at least 21 cases are needed to formally determine effectiveness, and Pfizer promised an update as soon as more data is available.

The companies already had submitted data on the first two doses to the FDA, and BioNTech’s CEO, Dr. Ugur Sahin, said the final third-shot data would be submitted this week.

“The study suggests that a low, 3-microgram dose of our vaccine, carefully selected based on tolerability data, provides young children with a high level of protection against the recent COVID-19 strains,” he said in a statement.

What’s next? FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks has pledged the agency will “move quickly without sacrificing our standards” in evaluating tot-sized doses from both Pfizer and Moderna.

The agency has set tentative dates next month for its scientific advisers to publicly debate data from each company.

Moderna is seeking to be the first to vaccinate the littlest kids. It submitted data to the FDA saying tots develop high levels of virus-fighting antibodies after two shots that contain a quarter of the dose given to adults.   

The Moderna study found effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 was 40% to 50% during the omicron surge, much like for adults who’ve only had two vaccine doses.

Complicating Moderna’s progress, the FDA so far has allowed its vaccine to be used only in adults.

The FDA is expected to review Moderna’s data on both the youngest age group, plus its study of teens and elementary-age children. Other countries already have expanded Moderna’s shot to kids as young as 6.

While COVID-19 generally isn’t as dangerous to youngsters as to adults, some children do become severely ill or even die.

And the omicron variant hit children especially hard, with those under 5 hospitalised at higher rates than at the peak of the previous delta surge.

It’s not clear how much demand there will be to vaccinate the youngest kids. Pfizer shots for 5- to 11-year-olds opened in November, but only about 30% of that age group have gotten the recommended initial two doses.

Last week, US health authorities said elementary-age children should get a booster shot just like everyone 12 and older is supposed to get, for the best protection against the latest coronavirus variants. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

2
Entertainment

Karma is a b***h: Payal Rohatgi mocks at Kangana Ranaut as 'Dhaakad' records low opening

3
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

4
Punjab

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees

5
Punjab

AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh sentenced in assault case; gets bail

6
Himachal

Unable to repay loans, hotels among 163 Kangra properties stare at auction

7
Sports

Umran always has self belief that he will make it big one day: Father Abdul Rashid

8
Chandigarh

Range Rover mishap in Ambala: Girl sent to judicial custody

9
Chandigarh

CM Bhagwant Mann for more direct international flights from Chandigarh

10
Punjab

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Don't Miss

View All
'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

Tourism industry stakeholders design city tour
Himachal

Tourism industry stakeholders design Shimla city tour

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose
Himachal

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose in Himachal

Watch: Exhausted ‘pandit ji’ asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am
Trending

Watch: Exhausted 'pandit ji' asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Top News

Prolonged high temperatures could worsen inflation, hurt growth: Moody’s

Prolonged high temperatures could worsen inflation, hurt growth: Moody's

Over the longer term, India's highly negative credit exposur...

Thundershower, rain lash north India; causes power blackouts, flights chaos

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees

Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...

Navjot Sidhu having boiled vegetables from jail canteen, raises health concern of wheat allergy

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

Has been having only boiled vegetables from the jail canteen...

AAP’s Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh convicted in criminal case; gets 3-year jail term

AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh sentenced in assault case; gets bail

3 others, including his wife and son, also sentenced

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court reserves order; verdict expected on Tuesday

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court reserves order; verdict expected on Tuesday

Supreme Court had on May 20 transferred the case to District...

Cities

View All

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in Amritsar hospitals

Assistant professors, librarians' front takes out protest march in Amritsar

Hit-and-run: Three killed in separate road mishaps in Amritsar

SGPC commemorates martyrs of Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib saka

Lockdown: Ek Prem Kahani staged at Punjab Natshala

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

CM Bhagwant Mann for more direct international flights from Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

Two Chandigarh travel agents get 4-yr RI in cheating case

Woman, daughter killed in road crash in Greater Noida

Woman, daughter killed in road crash in Greater Noida

Delhi champions in tae kwon do tournament at Dalhousie

Houses collapse in Delhi after heavy rain

Body of Delhi tourist found in Parbati river in Himachal after 15 days

Delhi gets unified MCD after a decade

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

Eyeing greener pastures abroad, Punjab youth falling prey to scams by travel agents

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Car falls off Rama Mandi flyover in Jalandhar, one dies, 4 injured

19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas in Hoshiarpur village

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana tourist drowns in Yamuna at Paonta Sahib

Deadline approaching, work on international airport at Halwara expedited

Raw material, goods worth lakhs destroyed in cloth factory blaze in Ludhiana

Navjot Sidhu having boiled vegetables from jail canteen, raises health concern of wheat allergy

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

UGC scholarship scam: Punjabi University may consider probe by central agency

Midwifery training institute in Patiala to stem C-sections