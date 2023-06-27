 PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries : The Tribune India

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

Can now directly access treatment facilities in these medical institutions without the hassle of making upfront payments and seeking reimbursements

PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS Delhi to now offer cashless in-patient care to CGHS beneficiaries

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

Central Government Health Services beneficiaries will now receive cashless in-patient services at three institutes of national importance -- PGI Chandigarh, AIIMS New Delhi and JIPMER Puducherry.

The arrangement was formalised through a Memorandum of Agreement signed between CGHS and the three institutes in the presence of Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan here today.

CGHS beneficiaries will have direct access to state-of-the-art treatment facilities available in these medical institutions, without the hassle of making upfront payments and seeking reimbursements from CGHS.

The government said it was aiming to expand the number of hospitals empanelled under CGHS to provide excellent tertiary care facilities aligned with the rising requirements of the patients.

On behalf of AIIMS, Director M Srinivas signed the agreement while PGI Medical Superintendent Nitin Kaushal signed for his institute. The initiative builds upon the six previously signed MoAs on May 20 between CGHS and six All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) located in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Jodhpur, Raipur, and Rishikesh.

“The extension of patient care facilities at AIIMS New Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, and JIPMER Puducherry to CGHS beneficiaries on a cashless basis will be particularly beneficial for pensioner beneficiaries of CGHS. It eliminates the need to submit individual reimbursement claims and follow up for approvals. The hospitals will have separate registration counters for CGHS beneficiaries. This streamlined process will save time, reduce paperwork, and expedite the settlement of individual claims. Previously, CGHS pensioner beneficiaries availing treatment at these institutions were required to make payments upfront and claim reimbursement later from CGHS,” said Bhushan.

He said discounted CGHS consultation, bed, private ward and diagnostic charges will now be available to beneficiaries visiting the three institutions.

WHAT WILL BENEFICIARIES GET

1. Cashless treatment will be available in outpatient departments (OPD), investigations, and indoor treatment for CGHS pensioners and other eligible categories of beneficiaries.

2. The three institutions will raise credit bills for CGHS pensioners and other eligible beneficiaries, and CGHS will preferably make payment within 30 days of receiving the bills.

3. CGHS beneficiaries will be admitted only upon the production of a valid CGHS Beneficiary ID Card for treatment at these institutions.

4. Separate help desks and accounting systems will be created for CGHS beneficiaries at AIIMS New Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, and JIPMER Puducherry.

5. Medicines prescribed by the doctors at these institutions, whether for OPD treatment or at the time of discharge, will be collected by beneficiaries through CGHS.

6. CGHS beneficiaries will no longer require referrals to access healthcare facilities at these institutions.

#AIIMS #PGI Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


