 Popular vitamin B3 supplements may up cancer risk, brain metastasis : The Tribune India

Popular vitamin B3 supplements may up cancer risk, brain metastasis

Research warns against the arbitrary use of commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR)

Popular vitamin B3 supplements may up cancer risk, brain metastasis

Photo for representation only. iStock



New York, November 13

New research from the University of Missouri in the US has found that common vitamin B3 dietary supplements can increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.

While previous studies have linked commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic and neurological health, new research has warned against its arbitrary use.

The researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how NR supplements work inside the body.

The international team of researchers led by Elena Goun, an associate professor of chemistry at University of Missouri, discovered high levels of NR could not only increase someone's risk of developing triple-negative breast cancer, but also could cause the cancer to metastasise or spread to the brain.

Once the cancer reaches the brain, the results are deadly because no viable treatment options exist at present, said Goun, who is the corresponding author on the study published in the journal Biosensors and Bioelectronics.

"Some people take them (vitamins and supplements) because they automatically assume that vitamins and supplements only have positive health benefits, but very little is known about how they actually work," Goun said.

Since NR is a known supplement for helping increase levels of cellular energy, and cancer cells feed off of that energy with their increased metabolism, Goun wanted to investigate NR's role in the development and spread of cancer.

"Our work is especially important given the wide commercial availability and a large number of ongoing human clinical trials where NR is used to mitigate the side effects of cancer therapy in patients," Goun said.

The researchers used this technology to compare and examine how much NR levels were present in cancer cells, T cells and healthy tissues.

The findings emphasise the importance of having careful investigations of potential side effects for supplements like NR prior to their use in people who may have different types of health conditions.

In the future, Goun would like to provide information that could potentially lead to the development of certain inhibitors to help make cancer therapies like chemotherapy more effective in treating cancer.

"Not all cancers are the same in every person, especially from the standpoint of metabolic signatures," Goun said. "Often times, cancers can even change their metabolism before or after chemotherapy." IANS

#Cancer

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal Himachal VOTES 2022

74% polling, it's neck and neck in Himachal Pradesh

2
Himachal

Himachal Assembly election: World's highest polling station in Tashigang records 100 per cent turnout despite bone chilling cold

3
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan, his team stopped at Mumbai airport; made to pay Rs 6.88 lakh customs duty for luxury watches

4
Nation

Stubble burning due to failure of 4 states; farmers are forced to burn crop residue: NHRC

5
Nation

5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Uttarakhand

6
Entertainment

'Here's to believing old-fashioned love', Preity Zinta celebrates 18 years of Veer Zara

7
Haryana

Delhi court revokes lookout circular against BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in black money cases

8
Punjab

Firing at reception: Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meets NRI family in Amritsar, assures action

9
Punjab

634 MBBS seats remain vacant in Punjab

10
Nation

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

England win the toss, field first in T20 World Cup final against Pakistan

England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup

EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia

EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia

He also met UN chief Antonio Guterres at the end of the ASEA...

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms including on social media

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms including on social media

Also orders a review of arm licenses within the next three m...

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas

The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran

Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...


Cities

View All

‘Lift & loot’ gang busted in Bathinda

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

UT schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Chandigarh schools, parents gear up for entry-level admissions

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

Mechanics encroach on forest area in Chandigarh's Sector 48

Ropar illegal mining: Six members of Ilaqa Sangharsh Committee booked for ‘extortion’ from stone crusher owners

Youth dies in SUV-truck collision at Dera Bassi

Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies him MCD polls ticket

Former AAP councillor climbs tower after party denies him MCD polls ticket

DU's 3rd cut-off for UG courses to be released today

‘Lootera’: Delhi BJP attacks AAP by remaking movie poster featuring Kejriwal, Sisodia

Noida imposes Rs 10,000 fine for mishap caused by pet animals from March 2023

‘Sheru te Sweety di wedding’: Gurugram neighbours organise their pet dogs’ marriage, locality to attend as 'baraatis'

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

Roadways staff protest conductor’s suspension

18,671 cases settled in Lok Adalat

Seized contraband destroyed

Boopathi is city’s new Police Commissioner

PU fest: Audience breaks into bhangra on Day 3

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

Contractual staff close Ludhiana bus stand in protest for 2 hours, passengers hit

5 conmen held for duping Ludhiana traders on pretext of exchanging dollars

Ludhiana man thrashed by drunk son, dies

Mandeep Singh Sidhu is Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Undertrial escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in district

No let-up in dengue spread, 35 fresh cases reported in Patiala

45 chikungunya cases, highest in four years

6,182 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

Civil Surgeon performs 13 eye surgeries