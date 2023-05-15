 Prescribe generic medicines or face action: Centre tells doctors at central govt hospitals : The Tribune India

Prescribe generic medicines or face action: Centre tells doctors at central govt hospitals

Also asked them to ensure that visits of medical representative to hospitals premises are completely curtailed

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 15

The Centre has warned doctors at central government-run hospitals and CGHS wellness centres to comply with the norms of prescribing generic medicines failing which action will be taken against them. 

It also asked them to ensure that visits of medical representative to hospitals premises are completely curtailed.

According to an office order, the doctors at central government hospitals, Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) wellness centres and polyclinics have been instructed time and again to only prescribe generic medicines. 

"Despite this, it has been observed that doctors (including residents) in some instances continue to prescribe branded medicines. This has been viewed strictly by the competent authority," Director General of Health Services Dr Atul Goel said in an office order issued on May 12. 

This may be noted by all head of institutions, and they may ensure strict compliance by the doctors working under them, the order said. 

It has threatened to take action in cases of non-compliance, the order further stated. 

Any information about a new launch may be communicated by way of e-mail only.   

