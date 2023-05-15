Prescribe generic medicines or face action: Centre tells doctors at central govt hospitals

New Delhi, May 15
The Centre has warned doctors at central government-run hospitals and CGHS wellness centres to comply with the norms of prescribing generic medicines failing which action will be taken against them.
It also asked them to ensure that visits of medical representative to hospitals premises are completely curtailed.
According to an office order, the doctors at central government hospitals, Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) wellness centres and polyclinics have been instructed time and again to only prescribe generic medicines.
"Despite this, it has been observed that doctors (including residents) in some instances continue to prescribe branded medicines. This has been viewed strictly by the competent authority," Director General of Health Services Dr Atul Goel said in an office order issued on May 12.
This may be noted by all head of institutions, and they may ensure strict compliance by the doctors working under them, the order said.
It has threatened to take action in cases of non-compliance, the order further stated.
Further, the order asked them to ensure that visits of medical representative to hospitals premises are completely curtailed.
Any information about a new launch may be communicated by way of e-mail only.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka: Power play for CM post shifts to Delhi, all eyes on Congress top brass
Intense lobbying for CM's post going on between former CM Si...
Sangrur court issues notice to Congress chief Kharge in Bajrang Dal defamation case
Notice was issued by the court on a petition filed by Hindu ...
Punjab increases electricity charges; CM Bhagwant Mann says it won't affect common man
Says the increase will be borne by the government
Paddy sowing in Punjab to be carried out in four phases this year: CM Bhagwant Mann
Releases power supply schedule for the sowing season startin...
Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot
A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...