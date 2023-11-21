 Problem screen use hits attention, higher-level thinking: Study : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Health
  • Problem screen use hits attention, higher-level thinking: Study

Problem screen use hits attention, higher-level thinking: Study

Excessive gaming, internet browsing, or use of social media or smartphones to negatively affect person’s life

Problem screen use hits attention, higher-level thinking: Study

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, November 21

Problematic screen use impairs a range of cognitive processes, in particular the ability to concentrate and the so-called executive functions, which include impulse control, planning, organisation, and problem-solving, a study shows.

The research, published in the journal Neuropsychology Review, is an overview of more than 30 studies of people who fall into the broad category of disordered screen use.

The classification includes excessive gaming, internet browsing, or use of social media or smartphones, that result in serious negative effects on the person’s life.

These effects can include deterioration in mental health, poorer performance at school or work, social isolation and relationship problems, and neglect of personal health or hygiene, the researchers said.

Disordered screen use shares characteristics with behavioural addictions like problem gambling, and some people may even develop symptoms of severe dependency like those associated with addictions to alcohol and illicit substances.

The researchers from Macquarie University in Australia identified 43 studies that assessed the neuropsychological effects of disordered screen use, ultimately including 34 in their analysis.

Twenty of the 34 included studies were on online and offline gaming, 12 were on internet use, and one each on social media and smartphone use, the researchers said.

The bias towards gaming and internet use were due to these platforms having been around longer, while smartphones and social media are relative newcomers to the screen-use landscape.

The research mostly looked at young males, and tested a total of 58 different neuropsychological measures, with most examining attention and executive functioning.

“This is the first time anyone has reviewed all the available evidence together,” said study lead author, Mic Moshel from Macquarie University.

“The studies used different tests, which makes it difficult to compare apples with apples, but there was clear evidence across the board of a reduction in cognitive performance in people with disordered screen use,” Moshel said.

While there is an effect, the researchers noted that the extent of that reduction is unclear because only eight of the studies assessed the severity of symptoms.

Previous research has shown that children and adolescents are the most vulnerable to disordered screen use, and developing brains are highly sensitive to cognitive impairment.

While cognitive impairment resulting from some other causes can be remediated, if left untreated, it can compound over time, the researchers said. Moshel says mild traumatic brain injury provides a good analogy, as it can lead to reduced cognitive performance that affects their ability to learn.

“If it is not remediated quickly and effectively, then you have what is called the widening of the gap, where you see an increasing distance develop between these children and their peers academically,” the researcher added.  

#Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Punjabi singer Gurnam Bhullar gets married, Harbhajan Mann adds glamour with performance

2
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's mysterious message sparks buzz as India faces World Cup heartbreak: 'Kuch bhi toh...'

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin Canadian MP shares video of Khalistani supporters claiming to create trouble at temple in Surrey

4
India

Supreme Court fumes over non-elevation of two as Punjab and Haryana High Court judges

5
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi: Man detained in Haryana, was offered money by Gurpatwant Pannun

6
Haryana

Gurugram company declares holiday on Monday to help employees heal from India’s World Cup loss

7
Trending

Two youths convert a Mumbai local train compartment into a dining area

8
Punjab

Punjab farmers begin indefinite strike on Jalandhar-Phagwara highway over sugarcane rates

9
Trending

Video: PM Modi cheers up Indian players in dressing room after World Cup finals loss; hugs Shami, asks Bumrah if he speaks Gujarati

10
India

Amway generated proceeds of crime of over Rs 4,000 crore through MLM scheme: ED

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Top News

Punjab Cabinet reshuffle: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

Punjab Cabinet rejig: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer now has charge of only Sports and Y...

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Focus on horizontal drilling, say officials as first video of trapped workers is released

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Officials say focus on horizontal drilling to rescue 41 trapped workers, vertical shaft second-best option

NDRF teams doing rehearsal at the site to deal with any cont...

Avoid sensationalising tunnel rescue operations, government tells TV channels

Avoid sensationalising Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operations, government tells TV channels

Issues advisory to channels on coverage

RRTS project: Supreme Court orders Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements

Supreme Court tells Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements to transport project

You can't take this court for granted, says the Bench; keeps...

Punjab farmers began indefinite strike over sugarcane rates on Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway

Punjab farmers begin indefinite strike on Jalandhar-Phagwara highway over sugarcane rates

Hundreds of commuters travelling on buses on either side of ...


Cities

View All

BSF recovers 565 grams of heroin airdropped by Pakistani drone near IB in Amritsar

BSF seizes heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Amritsar

Police bust Rs 14L hawala racket, probe drug smuggling module

SGPC executive calls for meeting over 'Bandi Singhs'

Protests over penalising of farmers on pretext of crop residue burning

With seven more farm fire cases, total count reaches 1,561 in Amritsar district

Revoke red entries in land records, say farm unions

Bathinda: Revoke red entries in land records, say farm unions

144 FIRs registered for stubble burning in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

Registration of fuel-based vehicles: MP, Mayor for complete removal of capping

Registration of fuel-based vehicles: MP, Mayor for complete removal of capping

Impersonator incident raises security concerns at PGI

Mohali: Gold worth Rs 1.8 crore seized at SBSI Airport

CBI nabs Verka official taking Rs 30K in bribe

6 pupils, 2 teachers hurt in Morni mishap

RRTS project: Supreme Court orders Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements

Supreme Court tells Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements to transport project

Air quality deteriorates in Delhi

'Issue of stubble-burning, a major cause of Delhi air pollution, can be addressed'

Delhi air quality worsens after easing of restrictions

‘Absurd content on Kejri’: AAP moves EC against BJP over social media posts

NRI dies after minor scuffle with neighbours, probe underway

NRI dies after minor scuffle with neighbours, probe underway

Seechewal to distribute 25,000 saplings in ‘green nagar kirtans’

AAP taking credit for schemes of Central govt: Minister Som Parkash

Armed Forces Flag Day: Cycle rally receives rousing welcome at War Memorial in city

JCT mgmt, PSPCL fail to break deadlock over payment of power bill

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

Ludhiana: Panic among traders over kidnapping cases

Youth nabbed with 510 grams of heroin

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Poor law & order will propel flight of industry, says Sukhbir

PUTA up in arms about new examination policy

PUTA up in arms about new examination policy

Police hold seminar on drugs awareness at TIET

Patiala Foundation commemorates Day of Remembrance

Event held at Police DAV Public