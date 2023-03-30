Protein target found to repair heart injuries through cell programming following attack: Study

PTI

New Delhi, March 30

Scientists have identified a group of proteins to leverage for cellular programming, enabling them to reprogram damaged heart cells to repair heart injuries in mice following a heart attack.

The findings from Sanford Burnham Prebys, US, could help transform treatments for a range of diseases, including cardiovascular, Parkinson’s and neuromuscular diseases, they said.

The findings are published in the journal Nature Communications.

The ability of body cells to “turn on” and “turn off” selected genes, changing what they look like and what they do, forms the basis of cellular programming, an emerging approach in regenerative medicine in which scientists transform cells to repair damaged or injured body tissues.

“Even if a person survives a heart attack, there could still be long-term damage to the heart that increases the risk of heart problems down the line,” said lead author Alexandre Colas, assistant professor, Sanford Burnham Prebys.

“Cellular reprogramming could, in theory, allow us to control the activity and appearance of any cell,” said Colas.

“This concept has huge implications in terms of helping the body regenerate itself, but barriers to reprogramming mechanisms have prevented the science from moving from the lab to the clinic,” said Colas.

The researchers identified a group of four proteins, named AJSZ, that help solve this problem.

“By blocking the activity of these proteins, we were able to reduce scarring on the heart and induce a 50 per cent improvement in overall heart function in mice that have undergone a heart attack,” said Colas.

While being primarily focused on heart cells, the scientists determined that AJSZ could be found in all cell types, suggesting it to be a promising treatment target for a variety of diseases.

“This breakthrough is a significant step forward on our way to turning these promising biological concepts into real treatments,” said Colas.

The next steps in the research involve exploring multiple options to block AJSZ proteins from functioning.

“We need to find a way to inhibit these proteins in a way we can control to make sure we are only reprogramming the cells that need it,” said Colas.

“We will be screening for drugs that can help us inhibit these proteins in a controlled and selective manner in the coming months,” said Colas.

About the study, Colas said, “Helping the heart heal after injury is an important medical need in its own right, but these findings also pave the way for wider applications of cell reprogramming in medicine.”