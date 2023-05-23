 Racism with black kids before starting school results into major mental health crisis : The Tribune India

Racism with black kids before starting school results into major mental health crisis

Racism with black kids before starting school results into major mental health crisis

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



AP

Columbus, May 23

To her students who need the most support, India Strother is rarely just “Ms. Strother” — she's a family figure they call “Mom,” a trusted guide as they negotiate their teenage years.

They open up to her about their dating lives. About pregnancy scares. About their fights with their parents, about the trauma they experience outside school. She keeps a mental list of those at risk of self-harm or suicide, and checks to see how they are doing. It's just part of the job of being a counsellor at any American high school.

But at predominantly Black schools like the one in Columbus, Ohio, where Strother works, students' mental health is further tested by pressures and discrimination they endure because they are Black, as well as poverty and violence in some communities that have faced years of disinvestment.

“Anytime you deal with African American mental health, you're not dealing with one thing,” Strother said. “It is several things. It is trauma that has not been addressed.”

The drivers of the mental health crisis for Black children begin early and persist through a lifetime. Black children's first encounters with racism can start before they are even in school, and Black teenagers report experiencing an average of five instances of racial discrimination per day. Young Black students are often perceived as less innocent and older than their age, leading to disproportionately harsher discipline in schools.

Black adolescents are far less likely than their white peers to seek and find mental health care. In part, that's because Black families often distrust the medical system after generations of mistreatment — from lack of access to care to being subjected to racist practices and experimentation like the Tuskegee Study. The country also has a shortage of providers who understand the roles that racial identity and racism play in shaping young Black people's mental health.

Research and health surveillance data point to a growing mental health crisis among Black youth over decades. Between 1991 and 2019, Black adolescents had the highest increase among any racial or ethnic group in prevalence of suicide attempts — a rise of nearly 80%.

About 53% of Black youth experience moderate to severe symptoms of depression, and about 20% said they were exposed to racial trauma often or very often in their life.

These disparities and lived experiences have systemic roots, including discrimination in housing, education and health care, and they have led to Black people experiencing higher rates of poverty and being underinsured. But financial stability does not shelter Black youth from the toll of racism on their mental health, said Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, a psychologist and founder of the AAKOMA Project, a mental health non-profit focused on youth of colour.

“Socioeconomic status adds another layer to it, but that's not the thing that's driving a lot of the behaviours that our young people are experiencing,” she said. “It's the fact that people make assumptions about Black kids, based purely on their stereotypes.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Shubman Gill, his sister Shahneel abused on social media after Gujarat Titans send Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann claims Channi's nephew demanded Rs 2 crore from Punjab cricketer for govt job, ex-CM denies charge

3
Chandigarh

Punjab govt gives approval for shorter route construction to Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport from Chandigarh

4
Entertainment

Model-actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in his apartment

5
Punjab

Kartarpur Corridor reunion: Mahendra Kaur meets her long-lost brother Sheikh Abdul Aziz after more than 75 years

6
Punjab

Salman Khan, Sidhu Moosewala’s manager among top 10 targets on Lawrence Bishnoi’s hit list, says NIA

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin woman Mandeep Kaur jailed for delivering cash, drugs in UK

8
J & K

Global leaders arrive in Srinagar for G-20 meeting

9
Bathinda

ICC charges Bathinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

10
Himachal

15 bikes, pickup truck of Manali rental union vandalised in Leh

Don't Miss

View All
Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Top News

India makes tests mandatory for cough syrup export after overseas deaths

India changes export policy on cough syrups, government lab certification must

Indian-made cough syrups were linked to the deaths of 70 chi...

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

PM Modi meets prominent Australian business leaders in Sydney; invites investments in India

PM Modi meets prominent Australian business leaders in Sydney; invites investments in India

Rahul Gandhi’s midnight hitch hikes truck ride from Delhi to sister Priyanka’s house in Shimla

Rahul Gandhi’s hitch hikes truck ride at midnight from Delhi to sister Priyanka’s house in Shimla

Arvind Kejriwal to meet Banerjee Mamata, discuss ordinance on administrative services

Arvind Kejriwal to meet Mamata Banerjee , discuss ordinance on administrative services

Kejriwal has met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the ...


Cities

View All

BSF intercepts fifth Pak drone in four days along IB in Punjab's Amritsar

BSF intercepts fifth Pak drone in four days along IB in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar Development Authority cracks down on illegal colonies in city

Ajnala residents hold protest over worsening law & order

SAD govt installed screens at Heritage Street in Amritsar for advertisements only: Activists

Administration stops reconstruction work at Sikh warrior 's house

AAP MLA Kotfatta gets bail from HC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta gets bail from HC

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Shots fired at Zirakpur hotel pool party, 1 hurt

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Adhere to heat wave advisory, people told

Dera Bassi MC puts up height barriers on old Ambala-Kalka road

Judicial custody of Manish Sisodia extended till June 1 in money laundering case

Judicial custody of Manish Sisodia extended till June 1 in money laundering case

AAP’s Satyendar Jain in hospital over ‘spinal injury’

Punjab CM to meet Mamata Banerjee over ordinance row

SC to hear former minister’s bail plea on May 26

File action plan on bomb threats received by schools, cops told

More doles for Adampur, ~29.58-cr projects for 11 villages

More doles for Adampur, Rs 29.58-cr projects for 11 villages

Rs 50 crore for city roads’ makeover

Minister himself checks papers of 63 buses, gets 5 impounded

After15 years , Sultanpur Lodhi gets bus connectivity to Nakodar

Farm labourers lay siege to SSP office for 2 hrs

Stubble burning continues in Ludhiana dist but less than last year

Stubble burning continues in Ludhiana dist but less than last year

Ludhiana MC begins trial of electric vehicle charging station

Haryana man arrested for stealing 350 quintals of rice

Two friends die, one gets critically injured after speeding car hits them at Khanna

Irked residents write to govt, seek action against offenders

Waste burning rampant in Patiala, civic body fails to identify culprits

Waste burning rampant in Patiala, civic body fails to identify culprits

MC polls: Work on delimitation of wards yet to complete in Patiala

Allocation of shamlat land: Zameen Prapti Sangharsh panel to protest at DC office in Patiala on May 31

40 students participate in DAV inter-house cricket tournament in Patiala

Railway union asks Centre to restore old pension scheme