 Reducing stress on T cells improves their ability to fight cancer: Study : The Tribune India

  • Health
  • Reducing stress on T cells improves their ability to fight cancer: Study

Reducing stress on T cells improves their ability to fight cancer: Study

The findings, published in Nature, establish new link between sympathetic stress response and how the immune system responds to cancer

Reducing stress on T cells improves their ability to fight cancer: Study

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



ANI

Washington DC, September 20

Even for killer T cells, which are specialised immune cells, searching for and eliminating cancer cells around the clock can be challenging. Scientists can produce stronger cancer-killing cells if they understand why killer T cells become exhausted.

In a new study, Salk Institute scientists discovered a relationship between killer T cell exhaustion and the body’s sympathetic stress response (fight-or-flight) in varying cancer types in mouse and human tissue samples. What’s more, the team found that the interaction between killer T cells and sympathetic stress response hormones can be inhibited with beta-blockers, a class of drugs already used in humans for controlling blood pressure and heart rate to create killer T cells that fight the tumor more efficiently.

The findings, published in Nature, establish a new link between the sympathetic stress response and how the immune system responds to cancer. Additionally, they demonstrate the benefit of pairing beta-blockers with existing immunotherapies to improve cancer treatment by bolstering killer T cell function.

There is no question immunotherapy has revolutionized cancer patient treatmentbut there are many patients for whom it’s ineffective, says Professor Susan Kaech, senior author and director of Salka’s NOMIS Center for Immunobiology and Microbial Pathogenesis.

Finding that our nervous system can suppress the function of cancer-destroying immune cells opens up entirely new ways to think about how to rejuvenate T cells in tumors.

The sympathetic nervous system is responsible for mediating the body’s stress response, also known as the fight-or-flight response. However, little was known about how the nerves regulate the immune response to infections or cancer.

The researchers focused on sympathetic nerves that innervate our organs and produce the messenger hormone noradrenaline, which is also a stress hormone. The scientists used a variety of cancer and chronic illness models in mice and human tissue samples to study when and how killer T cells are influenced by the sympathetic nerves.

They found that the sympathetic nerves were producing noradrenaline, which was binding to killer T cells using a receptor called ADRB1. Exhausted killer T cells expressed more ADRB1 receptors than their functional counterparts, allowing the T cells to listen to the noradrenaline released by the nerves.

To test whether killer T cell exhaustion could be prevented, the researchers tested two approaches to intercepting noradrenaline and ADRB1 interaction: either removing ADRB1 altogether or impairing ADRB1 function with beta-blockers, which resulted in more-functional killer T cells that were better at destroying cancer cells.

The authors also found that the exhausted T cells do not just listen to nerves from afar, but cluster right around them in tissues. Surprisingly, the ADRB1 receptor provided the T cells with critical instructions to migrate near the nerves, which in turn suppressed their functions making them worse at fighting cancer.

The innervation of tumors is an understudied area of tumor immunology. Our study has now uncovered that nerves contribute to the process of T cell exhaustion in tumors, where T cells become worn out and less powerful in their fight against the tumor over time, says first author Anna-Maria Globig, a postdoctoral researcher in Kaech’s lab. If we can unravel the details of how nerves suppress the body’s immune response to cancer and why the exhausted T cells move towards the nerves, we can begin to target this process therapeutically.

According to Kaech, the researchers hope to expand their understanding of the exhausted killer T cell environment to learn more about why stress makes us sicker.

“We were able to find a new pathway that we can target with beta-blockers to create more resilient killer T cells that resist exhaustion and fight cancer better,” says Globig.

Since beta-blockers are already clinically used, the team also hopes to implement their proposed cancer-fighting regimen soon in patients with lung cancer. By partnering with clinicians, they hope to study more human cancer tissue samples to enrich their findings and provide further evidence of the efficacy of beta-blockers in cancer treatment.

#Cancer #United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

2
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

3
Punjab

Canada allowed Hardeep Singh Nijjar citizenship when India demanded his arrest

4
Punjab

NIA intensifies crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, announces cash rewards on five BKI operatives

5
India

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

6
Punjab

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

7
Diaspora

Hindu-Canadians are soft targets for Pannun, warns Indo-Canadian MP

8
India

Lok Sabha passes women's reservation Bill with near unanimity

9
Punjab

Hardeep Singh Nijjar regularly met Canadian intel officials, says son

10
Chandigarh

Rail services resume on Kalka-Solan UNESCO world heritage track after 72 days

Don't Miss

View All
India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
India

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Top News

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Ottawa rejects Indian travel advisory, says Canada one of th...

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a gangster who escaped to...

Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant

Hindu-Canadians are soft targets for Pannun, warns Indo-Canadian MP

Hindu body in Canada asks Public Safety Minister to treat Pa...

Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

India on Wednesday advised all its citizens living in Canada...

Punjab police raid on aides of gangster Goldy Brar in Moga, Tarn Taran, Amritsar

Goldy Brar's aides raided by Punjab police in Moga, Tarn Taran, Amritsar

Goldy Brar is suspected to be a part of Khalistan movement i...


Cities

View All

Robbery bid foiled at SBI branch in Dhotian village

Robbery bid foiled at SBI branch in Dhotian village

Amritsar: Robbers gang busted, 3 held

Amritsar: Roadways, mini-bus union strike irks commuters

Drug peddler running cartel from jail sent to two-day police remand

3 armed persons loot chemist shop in Vallah

Not ‘smart’, city parking lots remain unattended, cramped

Not ‘smart’, Chandigarh city parking lots remain unattended, cramped

Assembly building: Land swap hits green hurdle, Chandigarh tells Haryana to pay Rs 620 crore

Toddler falls into water bucket in Mauli Jagran, dies

List steps to fill vacancies in consumer courts, High Court tells Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Burail Jail goes green

Bomb threat at Delhi school, turns out to be hoax

Bomb threat at Delhi school, turns out to be hoax

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

HRTC starts two Hamirpur-New Delhi buses via Chandigarh

MCD staffer ‘manhandled’ by AAP MLA

Two killed in plastic factory blast in Delhi

Trader’s murder case cracked in 24 hrs, 2 in police dragnet

Trader’s murder case cracked in 24 hrs, 2 in police dragnet

Farmers protest, demand opening of India-Pakistan road trade route

Fresh rains add to woes of deluge-hit Lohian farmers

Varsity VC expresses worry over ‘golden chances’ given to students

Punjabi singer booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

Bus services hit, passengers suffer as staff observe strike

Ludhiana: Bank manager among four held for Rs 57 lakh cyber fraud

43% land still wanted, Ldh-Ropar expressway construction 12% complete

Police seized over Rs 12 cr from miscreants in recent past

Illegal vendors on Mall Road removed in midnight action

Illegal vendors on Mall Road removed in midnight action

Vocational training programme for jail inmates kicks off

Modi thanked for women’s quota Bill

Allow trade via Hussainiwala, Attari-Wagah corridors: Farmers

Campaign against drugs launched