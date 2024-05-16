 Researchers discover new biomarker to diagnose Alzheimer's in asymptomatic stages : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Health
  • Researchers discover new biomarker to diagnose Alzheimer's in asymptomatic stages

Researchers discover new biomarker to diagnose Alzheimer's in asymptomatic stages

Hunt for stable, readily observable biomarkers in biofluids presents a chance to identify Alzheimer's early

Researchers discover new biomarker to diagnose Alzheimer's in asymptomatic stages

Photo for representational purpose only. ANI



ANI

Barcelona (Spain), May 16

A novel biomarker for Alzheimer's disease in its asymptomatic phases has been discovered by a recent study headed by the Molecular and Cellular Neurobiotechnology group at the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC) and the University of Barcelona.

The molecule is called miR-519a-3p, and it is a microRNA that has been directly connected to the expression of the cellular prion protein (PrPC), which is dysregulated in patients with Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative illnesses.

The hunt for stable, readily observable biomarkers in biofluids, such microRNAs, presents a chance to identify Alzheimer's early on when the disease is asymptomatic. This condition, which affects over 35 million people globally, might be diagnosed and treated far more effectively with early detection.

The expression of some microRNAs is known to be deregulated in Alzheimer's patients. However, this is the first time that this microRNA has been specifically linked to the decrease in cellular prion protein production during disease progression.

"Currently, tests to diagnose Alzheimer's disease are usually carried out after the onset of symptoms, when there is already underlying cognitive impairment. We believe that the detection of this microRNA may help to establish additional criteria for a more accurate diagnosis in the early stages of the disease," explains IBEC principal investigator Jose Antonio del Rio, full professor at the Faculty of Biology and the Institute of Neurosciences of the University of Barcelona (UB) and co-leader of the study.

The study also comparatively analyses the presence of the biomarker in samples from other neurodegenerative diseases: If our goal is to use miR-519a-3p as a biomarker to detect Alzheimer's dementia in hypothetically healthy people, it is essential to ensure that its levels are not altered in other neurodegenerative diseases. In our study, we compared the levels of this biomarker in samples from other tauopathies and Parkinson's disease, confirming that the changes in miR-519a-3p are specific to Alzheimer's disease," said IBEC senior researcher Rosalina Gavin, UB associate professor and co-leader of the study. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Spain


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

MoD asks HAL to deliver 18 Tejas Mark-1A jets by next year

2
Punjab

Father Balkaur Singh in tow, Congress cashing in on Sidhu Moosewala’s legacy

3
India

Prices of 41 medicines, including antacids, multivitamins, antibiotics, slashed

4
Punjab

Strained Indo-Canadian ties dampen Punjabi NRIs’ interest in poll

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh Centre’s nominee: Sukhbir Badal

6
Punjab

Old guard gone, Punjab politics sees a generational shift

7
India

ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court

8
India

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

9
Punjab

Akal Takht Jathedar cautions devotees against offering substandard ‘rumalas’

10
India

Mumbai hoarding collapse: Bodies of retired GM of Mumbai Air Traffic Control, wife retrieved from car; toll reaches 16; rescue operation ends

Don't Miss

View All
Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Top News

Gave my statement to police, BJP should not do politics: Swati Maliwal over 'assault' on her

FIR filed against Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

The case was registered after Maliwal filed a multiple-page ...

ED can’t arrest accused after special court has taken cognisance of complaint: Supreme Court

ED can’t arrest PMLA accused without court’s nod after filing of complaint, rules Supreme Court

The verdict comes on a petition filed by one Tarsem Lal chal...

No exception made in granting interim bail to Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

The bench refuses to consider claims and counter-claims by a...

Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Heatwave alert for northwest India; mercury may hit 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi

A fresh heatwave spell will also commence over east and cent...

We are and will be part of INDIA bloc at national level: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

'INDIA alliance my brainchild, very much part of it', says Mamata Banerjee after 'outside support' remark

TMC had walked out of INDIA bloc in West Bengal in January


Cities

View All

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Opioids racket: STF recovers 1.98 crore tablets, 40 kg powder from Himachal-based firm

Rs 19.26 lakh hawala money, currency counting machine seized from shopkeeper

250 more paramilitary companies to arrive in state

LS election: 34 candidates left in fray after rejection of 13 nomination papers

Frequent fires at garbage dumps affecting city’s air quality

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Day after accompanying Tewari in padyatra, Chawla joins BJP

Day after accompanying Manish Tewari in padyatra, Subhash Chawla joins BJP

Former Tribune Trust member Naresh Mohan passes away

Nearly 18,000 first-timers in Chandigarh, 45 voters aged above 100

Don’t tell us what you will do, explain what you did in 10 yrs: Manish Tewari to BJP

Seven nomination papers rejected in Chandigarh

Gave my statement to police, BJP should not do politics: Swati Maliwal over 'assault' on her

FIR filed against Delhi CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

No exception made in granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, critical analysis of verdict welcome: Supreme Court

Supreme Court issues criminal contempt notice to DDA Vice-Chairman over tree felling in southern ridge area

Bomb threats: 5 disposal squads for over 4,000 schools, Delhi Police tell High Court

Will soon file prosecution complaint against Arvind Kejriwal, AAP in excise policy case, ED tells Supreme Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 nominations found valid after scrutiny in Jalandhar

AAP opens election office in Jalandhar

Industrialists come forward to ensure workers’ safety

Special DGP directs officers to engage in professional policing

Youth kills man over ‘relationship’ with his sister

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

332 farm fire cases in 5 days in Ludhiana district

Sarabha Nagar school has 1 room for 150 kids

Nominations of 26 aspirants rejected, 44 left in fray

Congress ahead of others: Warring

Tributes paid to martyr Sukhdev Thapar

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Govt depts owe PSPCL Rs 2,764 crore, allege powercom engineers’ body

Former CM’s brother joins Congress

Despite poll officer’s efforts, Punjab farmers firm on disrupting BJP campaign

DTF delegation discusses issues with minister

Former VC Prof Arvind visits varsity