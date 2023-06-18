Researchers get new insights into human gut-brain connection

ANI

Washington, June 18

A study led by Laureate Institute for Brain Research researchers has made significant progress in understanding the mysterious gut-brain connection, a complex relationship that has long baffled scientists due to the difficulty of accessing the body's interior.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal 'Nature Communications.' The researchers were able to successfully have participants swallow a minimally invasive vibrating capsule in order to measure neural responses during gastrointestinal stimulation, providing a novel approach to studying this intricate connection. The capsule was designed by Vibrant Ltd. Healthy adult male and female volunteers ranging in age from 18 to 40 took part in the study. According to the researchers, the volunteers detected stimulation of the vibrating capsule under two conditions: normal and enhanced. The improved stimulation condition resulted in improved perceptual accuracy, faster stimulation detection, and reduced variability in reaction time, indicating that this method has the potential to be studied in various clinical populations. This is a significant breakthrough because it shows that this novel approach to studying gut feelings is viable.

The researchers also discovered the "gastric evoked potential," a late neural response induced by capsule stimulation in specific brain areas. The amplitude of these neural responses increased with stimulation intensity and was significantly related to perceptual accuracy. This finding opens up new possibilities for measuring and understanding the neural processes that govern the gut-brain connection.

"We were able to localize most of the capsule stimulations to the gastroduodenal segments of the digestive tract using abdominal X-ray imaging," said Dr Sahib Khalsa, a psychiatrist and neuroscientist at LIBR, and senior author of the study. "This finding is crucial as it provides a more precise understanding of where these gut-brain interactions are originating.""The potential clinical implications for the results of this study are substantial," said Dr Khalsa. "The vibrating capsule method could transform the clinical approach to disorders of gut-brain interaction, including eating disorders and certain gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or functional dyspepsia."Dr. Khalsa continued. "This would provide a much-needed tool for assessing gut sensation in these conditions and could lead to more personalized and effective treatment strategies. It also opens up the possibility of identifying perceptual or biological mediators of successful treatment, which could serve as predictive markers for future therapeutic interventions."