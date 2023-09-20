 Researchers identify genes associated with elevated risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in newborns : The Tribune India

  • Health
  • Researchers identify genes associated with elevated risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in newborns

Researchers identify genes associated with elevated risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in newborns

Researchers identify genes associated with elevated risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in newborns

Photo for representational purpose only. ANI



ANI

Washington, September 20

According to a recent Paediatrics article, expanding newborn screening (NBS) to include identifying genes associated with an elevated risk of neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD) will cause more harm than good.

While some experts believe that identifying NDDs in the newborn period would be a fair strategy to identify and treat problems early, the authors of the new article fear that expanded genome sequencing will exacerbate existing health disparities.

“The benefit of early genomic screening hinges upon the ability to identify children with NDD early and then provide timely access to therapeutic supports,” said lead author, Sarah Sobotka, MD, assistant professor of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics at the University of Chicago. “The reality is that we are practising in a context where there are few supports and disparate access to care for children already identified as having an NDD.”

Given the scarcity of genetics experts and diagnosticians in the United States, Sobotka and co-author Lainie Ross, MD, PhD, chair of the Department of Health Humanities and Bioethics and director of the Paul M Schyve MD Centre for Bioethics at the University of Rochester, advocate for the strategic use of NDD screening on populations of children who exhibit signs of developmental delays.

Researchers have failed to demonstrate that genotype (genetic makeup) and phenotype (outwardly expressed indications or behaviour) are scientifically matched. This might cause concern and, in some situations, over-treatment of illnesses that may never manifest in a child.

Families may receive a diagnosis and label children based on the premise that a genetic variant means a child has an NDD or will develop one in the future. This can lead to stigma and self-fulfilling prophecy, causing harm to those who never display signs or symptoms.

Further exacerbation stems from the fact that there is an inadequate supply of trained therapists to provide the services needed for children with NDDs. Increasing early identification of those at risk who may never present with developmental delays would inevitably favour those with resources, children whose parents are more poised to advocate widening the gap for minoritized groups who already struggle to access care.

The authors argue that our current body of genetic population data is also skewed because the majority of participants in genetic research have been members of the white middle-class. This could naturally lead to more diagnoses for children in those groups hence, quicker access to early interventions that would leave others who need urgent help behind, especially if they are in a minoritised group that has not yet been adequately studied.

Not only do we not have enough genetic diagnosticians to meet demand for broad testing, we don’t have adequate genetic information about variants in diverse communities, Ross explains.

“If we wait to test the children until they manifest signs of delays, we can actually start looking for other genetic variants within those populations so when early genomic testing is proposed again in 10 or 20 years, we will have a better understanding of the extent to which these genotypes will correlate with NDD phenotypes,” said Ross, who is both a bioethicist and a pediatrician.

“We also have collected a much more diverse set of genotypes, so we will actually be looking for these differences in all populations.”

While Sobotka and Ross oppose broad genomic sequencing of newborns, they are not against early screening for NDD. They argue the best way to do that is not through universal NBS programs but focusing resources on early identification by general pediatricians during routine well-child visits by using standardized screening assessment tools as well as referrals from head-start programs or other early childhood education programs.

“We need to identify neurodevelopmental delays in children early, said Sobotka, “and we need to provide enrichment opportunities, when possible, to prevent delays from developing.”

As Sobotka points out, such supports include not only educational interventions but also supportive family leave policies that encourage early parent-child attachment and parent-child interactive activities. “There are population-based interventions proven to improve neurodevelopmental outcomes that we are still not doing. These should be our first public-health initiatives; not expanding NBS.”

#United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

'Canada not looking to provoke India, but... ': Trudeau's fresh message to New Delhi amid row over separatist leader's killing

2
Punjab

boAt withdraws sponsorship for Canadian Punjabi singer Shubhneet Singh’s India tour  over his ‘earlier remarks’

3
India

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

4
Diaspora

9 separatist outfits supporting terror groups have bases in Canada; India’s deportation requests ignored: Officials

5
Chandigarh

CBI arrests CA in Chandigarh on bribery charge

6
Punjab

Trudeau unfortunately walked into trap owing to vote-bank politics, says Capt Amarinder Singh

7
Punjab

Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges

8
World

Canada updates travel advisory to India; urges citizens to avoid visiting J-K, Manipur, Assam

9
Punjab

Matter serious, will affect Sikhs across world: SGPC on souring India-Canada ties

10
Diaspora

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

Don't Miss

View All
From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

Top News

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious in travelling to Canada

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

Govt asks all Indians, including student, living in Canada t...

SCs, STs, OBCs should be included in women's quota bill: Sonia Gandhi in Parliament

Bring women's reservation bill immediately, count castes, ensure OBC pie: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia seeks to corner the BJP government asking them to imme...

G7 joint statement skips any reference to Nijjar Killing

G7 joint statement skips any reference to Nijjar Killing

After G7 rejected Trudeau’s request for joint statement, he ...

Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi

Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi

These remarks are made by Australian Foreign Minister Penny ...

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

The cases include three of sedition


Cities

View All

Mundapind snake bite case: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Tarn Taran snake bite deaths: Downgrading of PHC prevented timely medical aid to siblings

Intermittent spells of rain leave Amritsar district paddy farmers worried

After farmers, now traders join chorus to resume trade with Pakistan via Attari

Water level in Beas rises, desilting of fields affected

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 25: Choked sewers, dilapidated roads, lack of sanitation bane of residents

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Panel rejects multi-level parking near Lake Club in Chandigarh

Tech boost for Chandigarh Police Dept’s forensic capabilities

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 probes negligence during HIV+ve patient’s surgery

Work begins on Sector 40-D drainage in Chandigarh

CA caught taking Rs 50,000 in bribe

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

DUSU Elections: AISA pushes for removal of 4-yr course

Delhi High Court quashes cheating case, asks parties to distribute uniform socks worth Rs 48,000 among police officials

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Study hampered as floods ruin infra of Baupur Jadid school

Gang of illegal travel agents busted, 2 held

No end to students’ ordeal studying inside leaking tents

Hoshiarpur: Health officials raid Soya Cafe, find kitchen full of cockroaches, flies

Several injured in group clash near Valmiki Gate

Ludhiana Police bust interstate cyber fraud gang, recover Rs 17.35-lakh cash, secure Rs 7.24-lakh in frozen bank accounts

Ludhiana Police bust interstate cyber fraud gang, recover Rs 17.35 lakh in cash

Ludhiana police crack robbery case at former minister Jagdish Garcha's house

18 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened in Ludhiana district

Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway begins in district

Weather takes a pleasant turn

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Probe into students’ allegations begins

Federation holds education convention ‘Gyan Kharag’

Continuous drizzle in Patiala district

JE held taking bribe from Nabha resident

Six farm fire incidents recorded in Amritsar