 Scientists decode physical process behind chocolate melting in mouth : The Tribune India

Scientists decode physical process behind chocolate melting in mouth

Scientists decode physical process behind chocolate melting in mouth

Photo for representation only.@ANI



ANI

Washington, January 14

Scientists have decoded the physical process that takes place in the mouth when a piece of chocolate is eaten, as it changes from a solid into a smooth emulsion that many people find totally irresistible.

By analysing each of the steps, the interdisciplinary research team at the University of Leeds hope it will lead to the development of a new generation of luxury chocolates that will have the same feel and texture but will be healthier to consume.

During the moments it is in the mouth, the chocolate sensation arises from the way the chocolate is lubricated, either from ingredients in the chocolate itself or from saliva or a combination of the two.

Fat plays a key function almost immediately when a piece of chocolate is in contact with the tongue. After that, solid cocoa particles are released and they become important in terms of the tactile sensation, so fat deeper inside the chocolate plays a rather limited role and could be reduced without having an impact on the feel or sensation of chocolate.

Anwesha Sarkar, Professor of Colloids and Surfaces in the School of Food Science and Nutrition at Leeds, said: "Lubrication science gives mechanistic insights into how food actually feels in the mouth. You can use that knowledge to design food with better taste, texture or health benefits.

"If a chocolate has 5% fat or 50% fat it will still form droplets in the mouth and that gives you the chocolate sensation. However, it is the location of the fat in the make-up of the chocolate which matters in each stage of lubrication, and that has been rarely researched.

"We are showing that the fat layer needs to be on the outer layer of the chocolate, this matters the most, followed by effective coating of the cocoa particles by fat, these help to make chocolate feel so good."

The study -- published in the scientific journal ACS Applied Materials and Interface -- did not investigate the question of how chocolate tastes. Instead, the investigation focused on its feel and texture.

Tests were conducted using a luxury brand of dark chocolate on an artificial 3D tongue-like surface that was designed at the University of Leeds. The researchers used analytical techniques from a field of engineering called tribology to conduct the study, which included in situ imaging.

Tribology is about how surfaces and fluids interact, the levels of friction between them and the role of lubrication: in this case, saliva or liquids from the chocolate. Those mechanisms are all happening in the mouth when chocolate is eaten.

When chocolate is in contact with the tongue, it releases a fatty film that coats the tongue and other surfaces in the mouth. It is this fatty film that makes the chocolate feel smooth throughout the entire time it is in the mouth.

Dr Siavash Soltanahmadi, from the School of Food Science and Nutrition at Leeds and the lead researcher in the study, said: "With the understanding of the physical mechanisms that happen as people eat chocolate, we believe that a next generation of chocolate can be developed that offers the feel and sensation of high-fat chocolate yet is a healthier choice.

"Our research opens the possibility that manufacturers can intelligently design dark chocolate to reduce the overall fat content.

"We believe dark chocolate can be produced in a gradient-layered architecture with fat covering the surface of chocolates and particles to offer the sought after self-indulging experience without adding too much fat inside the body of the chocolate."

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Business

Amul managing director RS Sodhi ousted; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge

2
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

4
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

5
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

6
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

7
Ludhiana

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

8
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

9
Amritsar

All colleges in Punjab to remain shut on January 18

10
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar Breaking

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo yatra minutes before he died

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends Punjab yatra for 24 hours in respect of party MP Santokh Choudhary

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect to party MP Choudhary Santokh Singh

National Disaster Management Authority issues gag order restricting govt authorities from sharing data on ground subsidence in Joshimath

National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media

Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion

Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog

Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog

Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab


Cities

View All

Farmers burn copies of govt policies

Farmers burn copies of govt policies

Now lodge PSPCL plaints on WhastApp

Gold worth Rs 33 lakh seized at Amritsar airport

Overcast sky, cold fail to dampen Lohri spirit in Amritsar

To check drugs, NCB to set up unit in Amritsar

Bathinda Civil Hospital gets Rs 78 lakh dialysis centre

Bathinda Civil Hospital gets Rs 78 lakh dialysis centre

PGI’s OPD registration timings increased by hour

PGI’s OPD registration timings increased by hour

Chandigarh Mayoral polls: Amid poaching fears, BJP shifts flock to Morni, Congress Kasauli

Outgoing Chandigarh Mayor's tenure rocked by House protests

Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli held in Arms Act case

Fog may engulf Chandigarh tricity for 4 days

Delhi horror: 11 cops suspended on MHA directive

Delhi horror: 11 cops suspended on MHA directive

Man injured in celebratory firing in Delhi, 1 arrested

Delhi Govt gives Rs 2.6 crore to 7 Commonwealth Games medallists

L-G denies rejecting Finland tour; AAP, teachers protest in Delhi

List SOP on installation of CCTV cameras in classrooms: High Court to Delhi

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

No rehab yet, Latifpura residents, activists observe 'CM di Lohri'

Cops nab 2 aides of Makhan Kang murder accused

Security for Rahul's yatra reviewed

Despite ban, kite lovers use Chinese string with impunity in Ludhiana

Despite ban, kite lovers use Chinese string with impunity in Ludhiana

Chinese string ban goes for toss

Within 24 hours, seals ‘removed’ from SCFs in Ludhiana

Boy chasing kite killed in Sahnewal

Five of snatchers’ gang arrested in Ludhiana

Department will work on ensuring gender ratio parity: Minister

Department will work on ensuring gender ratio parity: Minister

Nabha civic body to crack down on illegal structures

Traffic police sensitise students to traffic rules

Father, son booked for Rs 2.8L travel ticket fraud

PSPCL to carry out maintenance of two feeders