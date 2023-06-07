 Scientists inch closer to develop long-lasting swine flu vaccine : The Tribune India

Scientists inch closer to develop long-lasting swine flu vaccine

2009 swine flu pandemic, involving a variant of H1N1 strain, has caused 5,75,000 deaths worldwide, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Scientists inch closer to develop long-lasting swine flu vaccine

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

New York, June 7

Scientists have successfully conducted a long-term experiment with live hogs -- a domesticated swine -- that may be another step closer to achieving a safe, long-lasting and potentially universal vaccine against swine flu.

The results are not only important to the pork industry, they also hold significant implications for human health.

That's because pigs act as "mixing vessels", where various swine and bird influenza strains can reconfigure and become transmissible to humans.

In fact, the 2009 swine flu pandemic, involving a variant of the H1N1 strain, first emerged in swine before infecting about a fourth of the global population in its first year, causing nearly 12,500 deaths in the US and perhaps as many as 5,75,000 worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Considering the significant role swine play in the evolution and transmission of potential pandemic strains of influenza and the substantial economic impact of swine flu viruses, it is imperative that efforts be made toward the development of more effective vaccination strategies in vulnerable pig populations," said lead author Erika Petro-Turnquist, a doctoral student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, US.

Her team is using Epigraph, a data-based computer technique to create a more broad-based vaccine against influenza, which is notoriously difficult to prevent because it mutates rapidly.

The Epigraph algorithm enables scientists to analyse countless amino acid sequences among hundreds of flu virus variants to create a vaccine "cocktail" of the three most common epitopes -- the bits of viral protein that spark the immune system's response.

In the new study, published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, the team observed 15 Yorkshire cross-bred female pigs over a period of about six months, the typical lifespan of a market hog.

One group of five received the Epigraph vaccine, a second group of five received a commercial whole inactive virus vaccine, and a third group of five received a saline solution to serve as the control group.

The pigs received their initial vaccination at three weeks of age and a booster shot three weeks later. Their antibody levels and T-cell responses were measured weekly for the first month and every 30 days thereafter.

At six months of age, they were exposed to a strain of swine flu divergent from those directly represented in the vaccine.

The pigs that received the Epigraph vaccine showed more rapid and long-lasting antibody and T-cell responses to the vaccines.

After exposure to the swine flu virus, the Epigraph-vaccinated hogs showed significantly better protection against the disease -- less viral shedding, fewer symptoms of infection and stronger immune system responses.

"Those pigs weighed about five pounds when we vaccinated them and by the end of the study, six months later, they were over 400 pounds," said Eric Weaver, Associate Professor and director of the Nebraska Center for Virology.

"It's kind of amazing that this vaccine would maintain itself over that rate of growth. It continues to expand as the animal grows." The team continues to pursue the research, with next steps including larger studies and possibly a commercial partnership to bring the vaccine to market.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, face deportation from Canada; minister Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s intervention

2
Trending

Girl watches ‘The Kerala Story’ with BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, elopes with Muslim lover later

3
Nation

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

4
Trending

Viral video: HDFC suspends its senior employee for abusing junior colleagues during online meet, twitterati initiates debate on toxic work culture

5
Delhi

AIIMS thwarts malware attack, no impact on patient services

6
Haryana

Kurukshetra: NH-44 blocked, farmers cane-charged

7
Nation

Upper caste villagers in MP pelt stones after Dalit groom sits on mare for wedding rituals

8
Punjab

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney launches fund for Punjabi students in UK

9
Nation

San Francisco-bound Air India flight diverted to Russia's Magadan after engine glitch

10
Nation

India is a vibrant democracy, go to Delhi and see for yourself: White House ahead of PM Modi’s state visit to US

Don't Miss

View All
Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Top News

Govt invites wrestlers for talks

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia meet sports minister Anurag Thakur

Government had invited wrestlers for talks

Cabinet approves Rs 143 hike in paddy MSP

Cabinet approves Rs 143 hike in paddy MSP

The highest increase is in moong MSP, which will be Rs 8,558...

BKU (Charuni) activists sit on dharna in Haryana's Shahabad against arrest of union leaders

BKU (Charuni) activists sit on dharna in Haryana's Shahabad against arrest of union leaders

Gurnam Singh Charuni and several other union leaders were ar...

India, US launch strategic trade dialogue ahead of PM Modi's Washington visit

Ahead of PM Modi's Washington visit, India and US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas

Modi will visit US from June 21 to 24

Joint action committee of Punjab colleges start 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling

Joint action committee of Punjab colleges starts 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling

Protest in front of Jalandhar DC’s office


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Ghallughara Divas: Amritsar observes complete bandh in protest

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s mediation to stop 700 students’ deportation from Canada

Sunny Deol's absence from Gurdaspur constituency may hit BJP hard in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

TOEFL now valid in Canada for admission, declares ETS

Chandigarh MC Meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade ‘abuses’

Chandigarh MC meet: Ruckus in House as MP Kirron Kher, councillor trade 'abuses'

Kirron Kher 'eyeing' 3rd term as MP

28 Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 4 crore in France

15 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Panchkula MC, others guilty of contempt

Chandigarh: Helipad to come up at Rajendra Park with night-landing facility

Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional talking about Manish Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional talking about Manish Sisodia

PM Modi degree defamation case: Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh told to appear before court on July 13

Inebriated miscreants tried to kidnap 2 JNU students from campus, says students’ union

Centre gives clearance to Delhi Education Minister Atishi for UK visit

Temperatures set to rise in Delhi, but heat wave unlikely for next few days

Joint action committee of Punjab colleges start 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling

Joint action committee of Punjab colleges starts 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling

Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Cops crack down on peddlers

Jalandhar: 2 Dalit students not 'allowed' to take LLB exam

Canada accepts TOEFL under Student Direct Stream scheme

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

Endless wait for vending zones continues in Ludhiana

Brothers murder man for stopping them from urinating near his house

Abducted man rescued in 5 hours; three nabbed

2 held on attempt to murder charge

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Interstate drug racket busted in Fatehgarh Sahib, four held

DA case: Punjab Vigilance Bureau assesses value of Vijay Inder Singla's properties

International honour for ex-student of Punjabi University, Patiala

Committed to regularising all employees: MLA