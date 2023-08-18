 Simple saliva test could spot early heart disease risk: Study : The Tribune India

  • Health
  • Simple saliva test could spot early heart disease risk: Study

Simple saliva test could spot early heart disease risk: Study

Scientists identify a link between high white blood cells in the saliva of healthy young adults and an early cardiovascular disease warning sign

Simple saliva test could spot early heart disease risk: Study

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, August 18

A simple saliva test could help identify the earliest warning signs of cardiovascular disease, according to a study.

Scientists have identified a link between high white blood cells in the saliva of healthy young adults and an early cardiovascular disease warning sign.

They used a simple oral rinse to see if levels of white blood cells — an indicator of gum inflammation — in the saliva of healthy adults could be linked to warning signs for cardiovascular disease.

The study, published recently in the journal Frontiers in Oral Health, found that high levels of white blood cells correlated with compromised flow-mediated dilation, an early indicator of poor arterial health.

“Even in young healthy adults, low levels of oral inflammatory load may have an impact on cardiovascular health — one of the leading causes of death in North America,” said the corresponding author of the study, Trevor King from the Mount Royal University in Canada.

Periodontitis is a common infection of the gums which has previously been linked to the development of cardiovascular disease. Scientists suspect that inflammatory factors may enter the bloodstream through the gums and damage the vascular system.

The researchers studied currently healthy young people without diagnosed periodontal issues to determine whether lower levels of oral inflammation can be clinically relevant to cardiovascular health.

“We are starting to see more relationships between oral health and risk of cardiovascular disease,” said the first author of the study, Ker-Yung Hong, who now studies dentistry at the University of Western Ontario, Canada.

“If we are seeing that oral health may have an impact on the risk of developing cardiovascular disease even in young healthy individuals, this holistic approach can be implemented earlier on,” Hong said.

The team chose pulse-wave velocity, which can measure the stiffness of arteries, and flow-mediated dilation, a measure of how well arteries can dilate to allow for higher blood flow, as key indicators of cardiovascular risk.

These measure arterial health directly: stiff and poorly functioning arteries raise patients’ risk of cardiovascular disease.

The scientists recruited 28 non-smokers between 18 and 30, with no comorbidities or medications that could affect cardiovascular risk and no reported history of periodontal disease. They were asked to fast for six hours, except for drinking water, prior to visiting the lab.

At the lab, participants rinsed their mouths with water before rinsing their mouths with saline which was collected for analysis.

Participants then laid down for 10 minutes for an electrocardiogram, and stayed lying down for another 10 minutes so that the scientists could take their blood pressure, flow-mediated dilation, and pulse-wave vlocity.

“The mouth rinse test could be used at your annual checkup at the family doctors or the dentist,” said co-author of the study, Michael Glogauer of the University of Toronto, Canada.

“It is easy to implement as an oral inflammation measuring tool in any clinic,” Glogauer said.

The scientists found that high white blood cells in saliva had a significant relationship to poor flow-mediated dilation, suggesting these people may be at elevated risk of cardiovascular disease.

However, there was no relationship between white blood cells and pulse wave velocity, so longer-term impacts on the health of the arteries had not yet taken place.

The scientists hypothesised that inflammation from the mouth, leaking into the vascular system, impacts the ability of arteries to produce the nitric oxide that allows them to respond to changes in blood flow.

Higher levels of white blood cells could have a greater impact on vascular dysfunction; the levels found in the participants are usually not considered clinically significant.

“Optimal oral hygiene is always recommended in addition to regular visits to the dentist, especially in light of this evidence. But this study was a pilot study,” said King.

“We are hoping to increase the study population and explore those results. We are also hoping to include more individuals with gingivitis and more advanced periodontitis to more deeply understand the impact of different levels of gingival inflammation on cardiovascular measures,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Indian Institute of Advanced Study complex in Shimla 'sinking', officials send SOS

2
Sports

Ireland T20Is: All eyes on Bumrah; India's Gen-Next stars ready to shine on international platform

3
Trending

'Lai na photo': Sunny Deol seen scolding selfie-seeking fan at airport; video goes viral

4
Nation

Visiting US Congress delegation plays delicate balancing act

5
Himachal

Green tribunal had flagged Shimla's vulnerability to natural disasters

6
Nation

Unacademy sacks Karan Sangwan, teacher who appealed students to vote for educated candidates; Kejriwal reacts

7
Punjab

Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; 5,500 sent to relief camps in Hoshiarpur; situation grim in Rupnagar district

8
Haryana

4 unauthorised colonies razed in Gurugram villages

9
Punjab

Sikh man charged with stabbing 2 people at community event in London's Southall

10
J & K

JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

38 more villages in Punjab’s Gurdaspur affected by flood; 30,000 people displaced

There has been a total crop loss in 90 villages

Mutilated bodies of 3 youths found after heavy gunfire in Manipur

Mutilated bodies of 3 youths found after heavy gunfire in Manipur

The bodies of the 3 youths bear injury marks apparently made...

241 judges’ posts remain vacant in Haryana due to differences between state govt and high court

241 judges' posts remain vacant in Haryana following differences between state govt and high court

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud assures amicus curiae Vija...

‘I lost all my savings, everything is gone…’says the only survivor of Shimla’s Shiv temple hit by massive landslide

Lost all my savings, everything is gone, says only survivor of Shimla's Shiv temple

21 people went missing after the massive landslide, so far, ...

Shimla girl swallows packet of ‘chitta’; police engage doctors who take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

Shimla woman swallows packet of 'chitta' when confronted by police; doctors take it out from her stomach through endoscopy

As police stop them, the woman takes out the small plastic p...


Cities

View All

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Civic body to conduct GIS survey of properties, infra to enhance revenue

Despite tall claims of MC, dengue, chikungunya cases continue to rise

Monsoon fury: 52 villages inundated in Gurdaspur district

E-challaning for violation of traffic rules yet to see the light of day

Monsoon fury: 44K in 130 Punjab villages hit by flood, 9,000 shifted, Gurdaspur bears brunt

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

GMCH admissions: After anomaly, re-counselling announced for MD/MS seats

Ads: 191 toilet units up for grabs in Chandigarh

'Bandi Singhs' case: High Court gives govt, morcha last chance to end issue

Clouds over Chandigarh's rooftop solar plant scheme

Improve infra, cut vehicular movement inside Panjab University campus: NAAC

Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Kejriwal questions PM’s silence on Manipur

Alliance or no alliance, Congress will strengthen itself in all 7 seats in Delhi: Sandeep Dikshit

Coal scam: Delhi court convicts former Ministry of Steel official

Ambedkar varsity faculty protest against ‘poor work conditions’

BJP failed to protect women in strife-torn NE state: Kharge

Villagers come to each other’s rescue in times of distress in Punjab’s Mukerian

Villagers in Punjab's Mukerian come to each other's rescue in times of distress

Floods wash away veggie growers’ dreams

K’thala DC inspects rescue, relief works

Beas in spate, ravages villages in Bholath, Begowal, Sultanpur Lodhi, Baupur belt in Kapurthala district

Mukerian: 35 villages submerged after 3 breaches in dhussi bundh

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Newly opened RUB remains shut at night for pending work, people hit

Paying 2-4 times market value to farmers for land: Gadkari

5 of interstate weapon supply gang held

14 attack realtor with iron rods

Ward Watch: Ash from dyeing units, sewage overflow, traffic jams trouble residents

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

Students protest ‘faulty’ semester paper checking

In a first, deaf and mute get due attention at I-Day event

Delayed salaries, pension irk staff

Restore smart ration cards of 5,000 families: BJP

Locomotive Works celebrates I-Day