 Smoking, consumption of alcohol and processed food linked to sperm DNA damage: Experts : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Health
  • Smoking, consumption of alcohol and processed food linked to sperm DNA damage: Experts

Smoking, consumption of alcohol and processed food linked to sperm DNA damage: Experts

Smoking, consumption of alcohol and processed food linked to sperm DNA damage: Experts

Photo for representation only.



PTI

New Delhi, April 16

Unhealthy lifestyle and social habits such as smoking, consumption of alcohol and processed food and excessive use of cell phones can cause damage to sperm DNA, experts at AIIMS, Delhi said.

They said that many people are also not aware that infertility, recurrent abortions in women and birth defects in children may happen because of poor sperm quality in men.

The father's role in conception and embryo development cannot be ignored, Dr Rima Dada, Professor at the Department of Anatomy, AIIMS, said, adding that sperm has minimal antioxidants and its DNA repair machinery is silent.

"Thus, unhealthy lifestyle and social habits like smoking, alcohol consumption, excessive use of cell phones, processed foods, nutritionally depleted diet rich in calories, obesity and exposure to environment pollutants induce seminal oxidative stress and cause sperm DNA damage," Dr Dada said.

Besides, delayed age of marriage and conception further leads to deterioration in sperm quality, the doctor said at a press conference at the AIIMS.

With advancing age, the sperm DNA quality declines and this may lead to accumulation of de novo germline mutations and epimutations which means damaged sperm can result in congenital malformations, childhood cancers, autosomal dominant disorder and complex behaviour disorders like autism, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder in children Dada further said.

"Earlier studies from our lab have shown high levels of DNA damage are associated with failure to conceive spontaneously and recurrent pregnancy losses," she said.

Men need to be aware that their habits and psychological stress leave an epigenetic mark and signature on their sperm, Dr Dada said, adding, "Leading a healthy lifestyle and doing yoga daily improve mitochondrial and nuclear DNA integrity." "Yoga results in increased expression of genes coding for antioxidants and anti-inflammatory genes and genes coding for DNA repair mechanism. Yoga increases the expression and activity of Telomerase, coupled with the reduced oxidative stress and maintenance of sperm Telomere length and thus, prevents accelerated ageing of sperm.

"In addition, oxidative damage to sperm organelles is reduced and this aids in embryo development. Regular practice of yoga improves DNA quality and thus, reduced genetic and epigenetic disease burden in offspring, and positively impacts health trajectory of the offspring," Dr Dada said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#AIIMS


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

2
Punjab

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

3
Punjab

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

4
India

Weatherman extends forecast of wet spell over north-west India till April 21

5
Uttarakhand Advertisements case

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

6
India

‘Excuses...’: PM Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation

7
Business

With just Rs 150 base airfare, take a 50-minute flight from Lilabari to Tezpur in Assam

8
Punjab

‘Will spread mistrust’, Jagir Kaur on denial of Sangrur ticket to Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

9
Himachal

Kangana calls Vikramaditya 'chotta pappu'; Congress minister describes Bollywood's queen as ‘badi behan'

10
Punjab

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

The deceased ASI has been identified as Dinesh Sharma while ...

Willing to tender public apology, Ramdev and Balkrishna tell Supreme Court

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanull...

BJP announces 4 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab

BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

The party replaces Union minister Som Parkash with his wife ...

Muktsar’s MLA Jagdeep Kaka Brar is AAP’s Ferozepur candidate for Punjab LS election

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

Former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar

Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives

Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav says 'it is a terror module, operate...


Cities

View All

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

DTF members condole death of woman mid-day meal worker

Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Hand over Children’s Park at Company Bagh to public: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to AIT Chairman

School bus drivers exhorted to follow traffic rules in letter & spirit

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Fire scare at event attended by Punjab Governor at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal, aides skip key Congress meeting in Chandigarh

Several Chandigarh Congress office-bearers resign, seek Harmohinder Singh Lucky’s removal

Mohali: Flier posts ordeal in sky on social media

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

Chanpreet worked for BJP also, AAP claims; slams attempts to 'tarnish' its image

Delhi police arrests woman for stealing, selling luxury cars

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

CM will meet 2 ministers in jail every week: Pathak

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Won’t seek votes for any political party, says AAP MP Seechewal

BJP releases poll manifesto, says it’s an overview of India in 2047

Youth stabbed to death over old feud

Fire breaks out at sports factory, immigration office

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

INDIA VOTES 2024: People will help BJP win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says Vijay Sampla

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Turncoats leave electorate confused over party symbols

Railway cricket meet kicks off

Special event marks Khalsa Sajna Diwas