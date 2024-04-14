 Study finds 80 per cent microplastics in blood clots behind heart attack, stroke : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Health
  • Study finds 80 per cent microplastics in blood clots behind heart attack, stroke

Study finds 80 per cent microplastics in blood clots behind heart attack, stroke

Microplastics have long been known as a significant environmental and health concern worldwide

Study finds 80 per cent microplastics in blood clots behind heart attack, stroke

“Our findings suggest that microplastics of different concentrations are present in human thrombi (blood clots)," said the researchers from the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College in China. iStock



IANS

New Delhi, April 14

A team of scientists in China detected a whopping 80 per cent of microplastics from blood clots that may have contributed to stroke, heart attack, and deep vein thrombosis.

Microplastics—any type of plastic less than 5 mm long—have long been known as a significant environmental and health concern worldwide.

The new study, published in the journal eBioMedicine, showed that the blood clot samples were found in the cerebral arteries in the brain, coronary arteries in the heart, and deep veins in the lower extremities of 30 patients.

“Microplastics found in 80 per cent of clots retrieved from blood vessels after heart attack, stroke, or deep venous thrombosis. This is really bad news. Plastics are everywhere in modern life,” Tatiana Prowell, Associate Professor of Oncology at Johns Hopkins University in the US, wrote in a post on X.

The study stressed the need to accurately investigate the impact of microplastics on human health. It showed that the presence of microplastics may increase the severity of heart attack, stroke, or deep venous thrombosis.

“Our findings suggest that microplastics of different concentrations, polymer types, and physical properties are present in human thrombi (blood clots) and that higher levels of microplastics may be associated with disease severity,” said the researchers from the First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College in China.

“Future research with a larger sample size is urgently needed to identify the sources of exposure and validate the observed trends in the study,” they added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

LS poll: Congress CEC finalises some candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Himachal seats; Manish Tewari to contest from Chandigarh, Vikramaditya from Mandi

2
Punjab

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader shot dead at shop in Punjab’s Nangal

3
Entertainment

Firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai; security stepped up

4
World

Iran's attack on Israel LIVE Updates: 'Response will be much larger if Israel retaliates', warns Iran

5
India

It’s Vikramaditya Singh vs Kangana Ranaut; Manish Tewari from Chandigarh

6
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

7
Comment

‘Punjabi cinema uninspiring, plays safe’

8
Comment

When a psychologist won economics Nobel

9
Diaspora

FBI offers reward of up to USD 2,50,000 for information leading to arrest of Indian wanted for killing wife

10
Lok Sabha Elections

One nation, one poll, UCC, anti-graft, pro-poor pitch in BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Iran launches retaliatory attack on Israel with hundreds of drones, missiles

Iran's attack on Israel LIVE Updates: 'Response will be much larger if Israel retaliates', warns Iran

Warning comes after Iran launches retaliatory attack on Isra...

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

The Vancouver Police said that Chirag Antil was found dead i...

US President Biden condemns Iran’s attack on Israel; to convene G-7 leaders’ meeting on response

President Joe Biden pledges G7 response, US support for Israel after Iran attacks

Biden reiterates the ironclad US support for Israel's securi...

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

Amir Sarfaraz Tamba was a close associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba...

India calls for ‘immediate de-escalation’ between Israel and Iran

India calls for ‘immediate de-escalation’ between Israel and Iran

MEA says seriously concerned over escalating hostilities bet...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Constable held with heroin on jail premises

325th ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’ celebrated

Firm employees stage robbery drama for bungling cash, nabbed

Criminal wanted in 5 cases nabbed

Bansal dropped, Tewari is Congress pick for city

Pawan Kumar Bansal dropped, Manish Tewari is Congress pick for Chandigarh

Sans safety certificate, govt depts in Chandigarh play with fire

Unidentified assailants open fire on Mataur SHO in Ropar

High-pitched IPL tie at Mullanpur leaves PBKS fans disheartened

Chandigarh assures facilities for divyangs, 85+ voters at all polling stations

Delhi Police nab robbers inspired by Bollywood-flick ‘Dhoom’, 26 cases solved

Delhi Police nab robbers inspired by Bollywood-flick ‘Dhoom’, 26 cases solved

‘Harassment’: AAP says CM Arvind Kejriwal denied in-person meetings

Sachdeva flays Kejriwal over jail meeting rules

Unite against BJP actions to save democracy: Gopal Rai to public

Subsidies on power, water to stay, don’t pay attention to rumours: L-G

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD undecided on Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur reserved LS seats

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD undecided on Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur reserved LS seats

150 jhuggis gutted in Kapurthala, no casualty

8 land in police dragnet in snatching, theft cases; items seized

3 held with stolen mobiles, bike

Umang for special children kicks off

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Southern Bypass Project: After decade-long wait, service lane construction nears completion

Work on major upgrade, revamp of ESIC hospital picks up pace

Three friends killed as car overturns after tyre burst

35K litres of lahan, 59 liquor bottles seized

Five booked in two fraud cases

Exercise caution against wheat fire mishaps: PSPCL to farmers

Exercise caution against wheat fire mishaps: PSPCL to farmers

Punjabi varsity to celebrate foundation day on April 30

Lok Sabha polls: BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala, Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala