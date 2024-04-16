 Study finds biodiversity is key to better mental health : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Health
  • Study finds biodiversity is key to better mental health

Study finds biodiversity is key to better mental health

Researchers discovered that environments with more natural features, such as trees, birds, plants, and streams, are related to better mental health

Study finds biodiversity is key to better mental health

Photo for representation: iStock



ANI

England, April 16

A study by King’s College London found that spaces with a variety of natural features are associated with better mental health than spaces with less natural diversity.

Published in Scientific Reports and funded by National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and Wellcome, this citizen science study used the smartphone application Urban Mind to collect real-time reports on mental wellbeing and natural diversity from nearly 2,000 participants.

Researchers discovered that environments with more natural features, such as trees, birds, plants, and streams, are related to better mental health than environments with fewer elements, and that these advantages can continue for up to eight hours.

Further analysis found that nearly a quarter of the positive impact of nature on mental health could be explained by the diversity of features present. These findings highlight that policies and practices that support the richness of nature and species are beneficial both for the environment and for public mental health.

Lead author Ryan Hammoud, research assistant at Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN), King’s College London, said: “To our knowledge, this is the first study examining the mental health impact of everyday encounters with different levels of natural diversity in real-life contexts. Our results highlight that by protecting and promoting natural diversity, we can maximise the benefits of nature for mental wellbeing. In practice, this means moving away from heavily curated monocultural pockets and parks of mown grass, which are typically associated with low biodiversity, towards spaces that mirror the biodiversity of natural ecosystems. By showing how natural diversity boosts our mental wellbeing, we provide a compelling basis for how to create greener and healthier urban spaces.”

The study took place between April 2018 and September 2023, with 1,998 participants completing over 41,000 assessments. Each participant was asked to complete three assessments per day over a period of 14 days, entering information about their environment and answering a series of questions about their mental health.

Natural diversity was defined by how many out of four natural features — trees, plants, birds and water — were present within the participant’s surrounding environment.

Data were collected using the Urban Mind app, developed by King’s College London, landscape architects J&L Gibbons and arts foundation Nomad Projects.

The Urban Mind project is funded by a Wellcome Climate Impacts Award to Professor Andrea Mechelli, NIHR Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre and NIHR Applied Research Collaboration South London.

Senior author Andrea Mechelli, professor of Early Intervention in Mental Health at IoPPN, said, “In the context of climate change, we are witnessing a rapid decline in biodiversity in the UK as well as globally. Our results suggest that biodiversity is critical not only for the health of our natural environments but also for the mental wellbeing of the people who live in these environments. It is time to recognise that biodiversity brings co-benefits for planetary and human health and needs to be considered vital infrastructure within our cities.” 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

2
Punjab

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

3
Punjab

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

4
India

Weatherman extends forecast of wet spell over north-west India till April 21

5
Uttarakhand Advertisements case

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

6
India

‘Excuses...’: PM Modi slams Opposition's ‘no level playing field’ allegation

7
Business

With just Rs 150 base airfare, take a 50-minute flight from Lilabari to Tezpur in Assam

8
Punjab

‘Will spread mistrust’, Jagir Kaur on denial of Sangrur ticket to Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

9
Himachal

Kangana calls Vikramaditya 'chotta pappu'; Congress minister describes Bollywood's queen as ‘badi behan'

10
Punjab

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

The deceased ASI has been identified as Dinesh Sharma while ...

Willing to tender public apology, Ramdev and Balkrishna tell Supreme Court

Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’

A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanull...

BJP announces 4 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab

BJP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda

The party replaces Union minister Som Parkash with his wife ...

Muktsar’s MLA Jagdeep Kaka Brar is AAP’s Ferozepur candidate for Punjab LS election

AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur

Former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar

Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives

Punjab Police crack Nangal VHP leader murder case, arrest 2 terror operatives

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav says 'it is a terror module, operate...


Cities

View All

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

DTF members condole death of woman mid-day meal worker

Vigilance nabs ASI for taking Rs 5K bribe

Hand over Children’s Park at Company Bagh to public: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to AIT Chairman

School bus drivers exhorted to follow traffic rules in letter & spirit

INDIA VOTES 2024: To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

To corner Badals in their Bathinda bastion, rival parties field former Akali supporters

It’s party’s call, but want to fight from Bathinda: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Chandigarh: 17 challaned for wasting water

Fire scare at event attended by Punjab Governor at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh

Pawan Bansal, aides skip key Congress meeting in Chandigarh

Several Chandigarh Congress office-bearers resign, seek Harmohinder Singh Lucky’s removal

Mohali: Flier posts ordeal in sky on social media

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

ASI shot dead, another injured after man opens fire on Delhi's busy flyover; accused then kills self

Chanpreet worked for BJP also, AAP claims; slams attempts to 'tarnish' its image

Delhi police arrests woman for stealing, selling luxury cars

Supreme Court asks MLA Amanatullah to appear before ED on April 18

CM will meet 2 ministers in jail every week: Pathak

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Jalandhar LS seat: Barring SAD, all parties ready with candidates

Won’t seek votes for any political party, says AAP MP Seechewal

BJP releases poll manifesto, says it’s an overview of India in 2047

Youth stabbed to death over old feud

Fire breaks out at sports factory, immigration office

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 30.22 crore from 49 defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Patient shares bed with corpse at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Wheat procurement: 2,150 MT arrives in Ludhiana district mandis

Loh-Langar land row: Residents feel cheated, anxious about future

INDIA VOTES 2024: People will help BJP win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says Vijay Sampla

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Giving MSP on all crops too tough: Patiala MP Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Turncoats leave electorate confused over party symbols

Railway cricket meet kicks off

Special event marks Khalsa Sajna Diwas