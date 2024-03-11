 Study finds consuming excessive salt can cause hypertension, heart disease : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Health
  • Study finds consuming excessive salt can cause hypertension, heart disease

Study finds consuming excessive salt can cause hypertension, heart disease

Men exhibit higher nutrient intake compared to women

Study finds consuming excessive salt can cause hypertension, heart disease

"The high salt and low potassium intake point to the need to develop interventions targeted at individuals and societies,” said Professor Vivekanand Jha, Executive Director of the institute and a neurologist. Thinkstock photo



ANI

Chandigarh, March 11

Intake of nutrients necessary for good cardiovascular and kidney health is suboptimal among the population in North India, according to a new study, which has shown excessive salt consumption exceeding recommended levels, inadequate potassium intake, and protein consumption below the recommended dietary allowance.

The results of the study conducted by researchers of the George Institute for Global Health India, in collaboration with the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, emphasised on the need for personalised changes in diet to reduce the risks of common Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

The study focuses on the intake of sodium, potassium, phosphorus and protein which have an impact on the risk of developing non-communicable diseases like hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and chronic kidney disease-fast-growing health challenges in the country.

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, involved over 400 adult participants encompassing healthy adults and those with early-stage chronic kidney disease. It utilised a 24-hour urinary excretion analysis to assess nutrient intake. This method is considered more accurate than dietary recall because it is less prone to errors related to memory or estimation of portion sizes. The steps have been taken to ensure the urine samples’ reliability for analysis.

Excessive salt consumption and inadequate potassium intake are both seen to increase the risk of development of hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and chronic kidney disease. Men exhibited higher nutrient intake compared to women.

“A poor nutritious diet is a major risk element for NCD, which are of considerable public health concern. In India, people consume different foods. So it is important to know exactly what nutrients they are getting to help prevent and manage these diseases. The high salt and low potassium intake point to the need to develop interventions targeted at individuals and societies,” said Professor Vivekanand Jha, Executive Director of the institute and a neurologist.

The study also emphasises the importance of accurate dietary assessments to provide personalised advice and develop effective policies.

Emphasising the urgency for public awareness campaigns, individual counselling, and food policy reforms, Jha further said, “The study shows that it is important to have dietary guidelines that are specific to the local areas. We need to take action to fix imbalances in nutrients and encourage people to eat more healthily by increasing diversity.”

To lower the risks of NCDs, researchers suggested multifaceted strategies, including providing better information on food labels so people can make healthier choices, reducing salt in processed foods, and encouraging people to eat more fruits and vegetables rich in potassium.

The study also shows how to take proactive steps to fight NCDs, fostering a healthier future for North Indian communities.

This project was supported by funding from the Department of Biotechnology and India Science and Engineering Research Board in New Delhi, and the Department of Biotechnology-Welcome Trust, India Alliance.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Supreme Court overturns Punjab and Haryana High Court order setting aside Haryana CM's remarks against IAS Ashok Khemka in appraisal report

2
Haryana

OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister

3
India

Central Government announces implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act ahead of Lok Sabha elections

4
Trending

Who is Anuradha Choudhary also called 'Madam Minz', set to 'marry' gangster Kala Jathedi?

5
Haryana

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

6
India

Mission Divyastra: India successfully conducts 1st flight test of nuclear-capable Agni-5 missile with MIRV tech

7
Haryana

After meeting Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Charuni returns to SKM

8
Chandigarh

5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

9
Punjab

NIA raids 30 places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in terrorist-gangster nexus

10
India

CAA rules notified; Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan refugees can get citizenship

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

BJP ally JJP on verge of split in Haryana; no threat to govt as breakaway group likely to support Chief Minister Khattar

OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister

This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

Amid crisis, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala calls emergency meeting of his MLAs at Delhi

Tejas aircraft crashes in Rajasthan; pilot safe

Tejas crashes in Jaisalmer in first crash involving indigenous LCA, no casualties

Pilot ejects safely

It’s early holy for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'

It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'

Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

A 1997-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, Yadav has been ...


Cities

View All

Press owners told not to violate advertising policy

Press owners told not to violate advertising policy

Powercom bills of Rs 2.6 cr remain unpaid for Tarn Taran admn

Baljeet’s accomplice nabbed from Hoshiarpur in drug seizure case

Man posing as Army officer held by police

15 cellphones, data cable seized from jail

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

Surendra Singh Yadav is new Chandigarh DGP

5 rounds fired at 2 brothers outside posh Homeland housing society in Punjab's Mohali

Chandigarh MC House approves free 20K litre water, parking

MC Budget estimates sent to Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh police invoke UAPA against gangster Goldy Brar

Day after man’s death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management

Day after man’s death, DJB to issue guidelines on borewell management

Resolve all complaints by March 15, Chief Secy told

Flag marches held after CAA notification

Delhi cops attacked during raid to nab criminal in Rajouri

Fostering innovation, entrepreneurship in varsity ecosystem: UGC Chairman

Labourers block rail traffic

Labourers block rail traffic

MLA Pargat Singh raises issue of illegal mining in Jalandhar villages

Civil Surgeon’s office directed to make way for Critical Care Centre

Behl regains hold in Gymkhana Club

City stinks as contractors stop lifting waste

Possibility of discharge of industrial effluent into sewer line: Centre’s panel

Possibility of discharge of industrial effluent into sewer line: Centre’s panel

Jewellery shop vandalised by AAP leader, kin in Sidhwan Bet

Counter cameras installed at Suvidha Kendra

MLA Pappi kick-starts 11 projects worth Rs 2.84 cr to strengthen water supply infra

Youths resort to hooliganism in Shivaji Nagar

3 more arrested for attack on patient at Rajindra Hospital

3 more arrested for attack on patient at Rajindra Hospital

Industrialists air grievances, laud Mann govt’s initiatives

Fatehgarh Sahib Bharat Vikas Parishad elects office-bearers

DBA honours member for selection in PCS Judicial

Economist dwells on freebies, impact on state’s fiscal health