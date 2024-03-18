 Study flags dietary trends that enhance risk of non-communicable diseases : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Health
  • Study flags dietary trends that enhance risk of non-communicable diseases

Study flags dietary trends that enhance risk of non-communicable diseases

Men exhibit higher nutrient intake compared to women

Study flags dietary trends that enhance risk of non-communicable diseases

Photo for representation. Thinkstock



PTI

New Delhi, March 18

A recent study has flagged disturbing dietary trends of excessive salt consumption and inadequate potassium intake, which increase the risk of development of hypertension, cardiovascular and chronic kidney diseases.

According to the study, conducted by researchers at The George Institute for Global Health India in collaboration with the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, protein consumption was below the recommended dietary allowance and men exhibited higher nutrient intake compared to women.

The comprehensive study on the dietary habits of north Indian population was conducted focusing on the intake of sodium, potassium, phosphorus, and protein, that have an impact on the risk of development of non-communicable diseases.

The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, involved more than 400 adult participants encompassing healthy adults and those with early-stage chronic kidney disease.

It utilised 24-hour urinary excretion analysis to assess nutrient intake.

This method is considered more accurate than dietary recall because it is less prone to errors related to memory or estimation of portion sizes. Care was taken to ensure the urine samples’ reliability for analysis.

“Meticulous analysis revealed some alarming trends—excessive salt consumption surpassing recommended levels, inadequate potassium intake (both of which increase the risk of development of hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and chronic kidney disease), and protein consumption below the recommended dietary allowance,” professor Vivekanand Jha, Executive Director and the lead study author, said.

A poor nutritious diet is a major risk element for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD), which are of considerable public health concern. In India, people eat different foods, so it is important to know exactly what nutrients they are getting to help prevent and manage these diseases, Jha said.

The high salt and low potassium intake point to the need to develop interventions targeted to individuals and societies, Jha stated.

These findings highlight the fact that while the dietary intake of several nutrients is necessary for good cardiovascular and kidney health, their consumption is suboptimal. It also highlighted the need for personalized changes in diet to reduce the risks of common NCDs.

The study also emphasises the importance of accurate dietary assessments to provide personalised advice and develop effective policies.

Emphasising the urgency for public awareness campaigns, individual counselling, and food policy reforms, Jha added, “The study shows that it is important to have dietary guidelines that are specific to local area. We need to take action to fix imbalances in nutrients and encourage people to eat more healthily by increasing diversity.”

To lower the risks of NCDs, researchers suggested using multi-faceted strategies, including providing better information on food labels so people can make healthier choices, reducing salt in processed foods, and encouraging people to eat more fruits and vegetables rich in potassium.

This study shows how to take proactive steps to fight NCDs, fostering a healthier future for North Indian communities.

This project was supported by funding from the Department of Biotechnology and India Science, and Engineering Research Board in Delhi; and the Department of Biotechnology-Welcome Trust, India Alliance.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore seized from private vehicle in Patiala

2
Punjab

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

3
India

Arunachal Pradesh 'inherent part of China's territory', claims Chinese military

4
Haryana

Action for violating model code in Lok Sabha polls within 100 minutes, says Haryana chief electoral officer

5
India

Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bhandari joins BJP

6
Sports

Royal Challengers Bangalore win Women's Premier League

7
India

Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI

8
India

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

9
India

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states, West Bengal DGP

10
India

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states, West Bengal DGP

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states, West Bengal DGP

EC had directed all state governments to transfer officers c...

Electoral Bonds: Disclose all conceivable information, Supreme Court tells SBI

Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI

Refuses to entertain SCBA president’s plea for review of the...

INDIA bloc's manifesto talks about finishing ‘Shakti’, says PM Modi in Telangana

INDIA bloc's manifesto talks about finishing ‘Shakti’, says PM Modi in Telangana

Modi says the nation dedicated ‘Chandrayaan's’ success to ‘S...

Tamilisai Soundararajan likely to contest Lok Sabha elections on BJP ticket, can ex-Governors contest?

Tamilisai Soundararajan likely to contest Lok Sabha elections on BJP ticket, can ex-Governors contest?

Ex-Governors have been known to contest elections in the pas...

Telangana Governor resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha polls as BJP candidate

Telangana Governor resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha polls as BJP candidate

Tamilisai, the former president of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, ha...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

Panthic gathering at Amritsar Heritage Street demands shifting of Dibrugarh jail detainees

Customs seize 2 gold bars worth Rs 31.6 lakh at Amritsar airport

Admn prepared for smooth conduct of polls: Tarn Taran DC

Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024 recognise tricity’s entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: BJP launches ‘My Booth is Strongest’ campaign

Mohali villagers flag illegal mining

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

2 found dead with stab wounds in Delhi

Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money laundering case

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Flying squads to curb voter intimidation

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Over 15.90 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Hoshiarpur constituency

Jalandhar: Water-guzzling spring maize worries agriculture experts

5 commercial properties sealed in Jalandhar

Cops crack down on hookah bars

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Take approval for political ads on electronic, social media, parties told

Special camps: Police dispose of 2,752 complaints

Day after FIR against MP, residents again oppose carcass plant

Open House What needs to be done to check major sewerage-related lapses on part of civic authorities?

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib Administration takes steps to ensure fair poll

National workshop concludes at Punjabi University

Biker killed