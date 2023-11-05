Study links impaired kidney function with cognitive disorders

New York, November 5
Kidney disease has been linked with the development of cognitive problems, according to research.
Chronic kidney disease, also called chronic kidney failure, involves a gradual loss of kidney function. It has been associated with cognitive dysfunction in epidemiological studies, but it is unclear if this association is independent of blood pressure (BP) and related to cerebral small vessel disease (CSVD).
The new study by the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) relied on data from a population-based study of 2,738 participants without dementia, of which 187 (7 per cent) had chronic kidney disease and 251 (9 per cent) had albuminuria—a urinary marker of kidney disease.
In the study, the team evaluated baseline kidney function in relation to subsequent BP measurements and CSVD, and to mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or dementia.
The findings, presented at the ASN Kidney Week, showed that albuminuria was associated with both CSVD markers and cognitive disorders independent of premorbid BP, indicating that 1) hypertensive cerebrovascular injury (reflected on CSVD markers) may not be reflected by BP measurements alone, or 2) other shared pathobiology may exist between the kidney and the brain, for instance with mechanisms such as endothelial dysfunction.
Albuminuria was associated with signs of silent stroke, and patients with albuminuria had a 65 per cent higher risk of developing MCI or dementia.
Chronic kidney disease was not associated with markers of silent cerebrovascular disease but was associated with a 51 per cent higher risk of developing dementia.
“Our results highlight the importance of albuminuria as a cerebrovascular and cognitive risk factor and indicate that there may be additional shared disease mechanisms in the kidney and the brain beyond hypertension,” said corresponding author Dearbhla Kelly from St. James’s Hospital, Dublin, Ireland.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Primary schools in Delhi shut till Nov 10 as air quality dips to 'severe plus' category
Toxic haze lingers over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day
Probe into Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing already 'tainted': Indian envoy Verma to Canada
‘India has not been shown concrete evidence by Canada or its...
Women soldiers, sailors, air warriors to get maternity, childcare leave benefits on par with officers in Armed Forces
At present, women officers get maternity leave of 180 days w...
Four cops, forest guard among eight more arrested in Himachal Pradesh cryptocurrency scam
So far, 18 persons have been arrested by the SIT
Israeli strike kills 51, mostly children and women, says Palestinian media; Arab world, US split on ceasefire
US warns ceasefire would allow Hamas to regroup, strike agai...