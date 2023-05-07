 Study reveals phone calls linked with increased risk of high blood pressure : The Tribune India

Study reveals phone calls linked with increased risk of high blood pressure

This study examined the relationship between making and receiving phone calls and new-onset hypertension

Study reveals phone calls linked with increased risk of high blood pressure

ANI

Sophia Antipolis [France], May 7

According to a new, conversing on a cell phone for 30 minutes or more per week is related to a 12 per cent greater risk of high blood pressure when compared to less than 30 minutes.

The findings of the study were published in the European Heart Journal - Digital Health, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) "It's the number of minutes people spend talking on a mobile that matter for heart health, with more minutes meaning greater risk," said study author Professor Xianhui Qin of Southern Medical University, Guangzhou, China. "Years of use or employing a hands-free set-up had no influence on the likelihood of developing high blood pressure. More studies are needed to confirm the findings."

A mobile phone is owned by over three-quarters of the world's population aged 10 and up. Worldwide, almost 1.3 billion adults aged 30 to 79 have high blood pressure (hypertension). Hypertension is a key risk factor for heart attack and stroke, as well as a leading cause of death worldwide.

Mobile phones emit low levels of radiofrequency energy, which has been linked with rises in blood pressure after short-term exposure. Results of previous studies on mobile phone use and blood pressure were inconsistent, potentially because they included calls, texts, gaming, and so on.

This study examined the relationship between making and receiving phone calls and new-onset hypertension. The study used data from the UK Biobank. A total of 212,046 adults aged 37 to 73 years without hypertension were included. Information on the use of a mobile phone to make and receive calls was collected through a self-reported touchscreen questionnaire at baseline, including years of use, hours per week, and using a hands-free device/speakerphone. Participants who used a mobile phone at least once a week to make or receive calls were defined as mobile phone users.

The researchers analysed the relationship between mobile phone usage and new-onset hypertension after adjusting for age, sex, body mass index, race, deprivation, family history of hypertension, education, smoking status, blood pressure, blood lipids, inflammation, blood glucose, kidney function and use of medications to lower cholesterol or blood glucose levels.

The average age of participants was 54 years, 62% were women and 88% were mobile phone users. During a median follow up of 12 years, 13,984 (7%) participants developed hypertension. Mobile phone users had a 7% higher risk of hypertension compared with non-users. Those who talked on their mobile for 30 minutes or more per week had a 12% greater likelihood of new-onset high blood pressure than participants who spent less than 30 minutes on phone calls. The results were similar for women and men.

Looking at the findings in more detail, compared to participants who spent less than 5 minutes per week making or receiving mobile phone calls, weekly usage time of 30-59 minutes, 1-3 hours, 4-6 hours and more than 6 hours was associated with an 8%, 13%, 16% and 25% raised risk of high blood pressure, respectively. Among mobile phone users, years of use and employing a hands-free device/speakerphone were not significantly related to the development of hypertension.

The researchers also examined the relationship between usage time (less than 30 minutes vs. 30 minutes or more) and new-onset hypertension according to whether participants had a low, intermediate or high genetic risk of developing hypertension. Genetic risk was determined using data in the UK Biobank. The analysis showed that the likelihood of developing high blood pressure was greatest in those with high genetic risk who spent at least 30 minutes a week talking on a mobile - they had a 33% higher likelihood of hypertension compared to those with low genetic risk who spent less than 30 minutes a week on the phone.

Professor Qin said: "Our findings suggest that talking on a mobile may not affect the risk of developing high blood pressure as long as weekly call time is kept below half an hour. More research is required to replicate the results, but until then it seems prudent to keep mobile phone calls to a minimum to preserve heart health."  

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Next Republic Day Parade could see all-women contingents on Kartavya Path

Next Republic Day Parade could see all-women contingents on Kartavya Path

Authorities are working on such a proposal for the ceremonia...

Pakistan International Airlines plane strays in Indian airspace for 10 minutes after failing to land in Lahore

Pakistan International Airlines plane strays in Indian airspace for 10 minutes after failing to land in Lahore

Aircraft travelled a total of 120 km in Indian territory, sa...

Wrestlers’ protest: 500 farmers allowed to go to Jantar Mantar by buses from Tikri Border

Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Khap panchayats, wrestlers issue 10-day ultimatum to Centre

The wrestlers will spearhead the protest while receiving sup...

8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting; gunman also dead

8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting; gunman also dead

A video that circulated online shows a gunman step out of a ...

Karnataka Assembly poll: PM Modi embarks on 8-km roadshow in Bengaluru

Karnataka Assembly poll: PM Modi holds massive road show for 2nd day in Bengaluru

The roadshow from Kempegowda statue to Trinity circle was co...


'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

Fire in Children’s Park restaurant

Slain Hindu religious leader Sudhir Suri’s brother Brij booked for firing in air

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

After building low-cost board, School of Eminence students developing robot

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

‘Exorbitant’ waste collection charges stump city traders

'Exorbitant' waste collection charges stump Chandigarh traders

Two cyber cons held from Rajasthan

Rain cools down Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; mercury plummets

10th auction: Only 2 liquor vends allotted

123 properties of Housing Board up for grabs again

Excise policy case: Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused; AAP demands BJP’s apology

Excise policy case: Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused; AAP demands BJP’s apology

Not Rs 45 crore, but Rs 171 crore spent on Kejriwal’s ‘palace’, alleges Congress

Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Khap panchayats, wrestlers issue 10-day ultimatum to Centre

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs in Delhi

Haryana Khaps to take out ‘padyatra’ to muster support for protesting wrestlers, ask UP counterparts to emulate

Moosewala factor: Cops try to disperse people at rallies

Sidhu Moosewala factor: Cops try to disperse people at rallies in Jalandhar

Poll rallies, roadshows hit traffic in Jalandhar

Raja Warring hits back after Arvind Kejriwal’s potshots at Congress

Sukhi: Cong failed to get medical college

Arvind Kejriwal reminds Jalandhar people of zero-power bills

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

SAD’s Ludhiana unit president Harbhajan Singh Dang dies at 70

Ludhiana: Most dyeing units have no treatment plants

Elderly man dies of Covid, 9 test +ve in Ludhiana

No check on violations at Bhadaur House parking lots in Ludhiana

192 take yoga training

192 take yoga training

Bring maximum cases for settlement: DLSA chief

Rs 523.62 cr paid to wheat growers: Fatehgarh Sahib DC

Lab inaugurated

Police pensioners discuss demands