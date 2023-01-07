 Study reveals that travelling away from home makes you feel healthier than staying home : The Tribune India

Study reveals that travelling away from home makes you feel healthier than staying home

Study reveals that travelling away from home makes you feel healthier than staying home

Photo for representation only.



ANI

London, January 7

The frequency and variety of places visited are important factors, with those who travel more than 15 miles away from home more likely to report overall good health. Those who travel to more places are more likely to see friends and family. This increase in social participation is then linked to better health.

As per a study conducted by UCL researchers, people who travel outside of their localities feel healthier than those who stay nearer to their homes.

According to the researchers, the findings demonstrate the importance of investing in medium and long-distance transportation options such as better-served roads and access to trains and buses.

Specifically, they looked at the links between perceived constraints to travel outside of the local area, such as a lack of suitable public transport, and self-rated health, considering trip frequency, the number of different places visited, distance travelled, car use and public transport use.

Lead author Dr Paulo Anciaes (UCL Bartlett School of Environment, Energy & Resources) said: "We expected to find that restrictions on travel through a lack of access to suitable public transport or to a private car would be linked to residents' perception of their health because of the lack of social participation."We explored the links between constraints to travel more than 15 miles from home, demographics and location and social participation in how residents perceived their own health, finding that the key variable is the number of different places people visit outside their local area. This links to more social participation and better health."The researchers conducted an online survey of 3,014 nationally representative residents in the north of England. Constraints to travel have previously been identified as contributing to economic disadvantage and a lower sense of well-being in the region, but the impact on health hadn't been analysed before. The team used a research technique called "path analysis", which uncovers the direct and indirect effects of constraints to travel outside of people's local area.

The study found that the links between travel constraints, social participation and health are stronger among those aged over 55. Among this group, constraints to the number of different places people can travel to is linked to less frequent contact with friends and participation in clubs and societies.

Dr Anciaes explained: "Those aged over 55 are more likely to face other constraints to travel such as limited mobility. They are also more likely to suffer from loneliness. In the north of England, rural and suburban areas with limited access options are more likely to experience population loss as young people move to the cities in search of work and good travel options. Meanwhile, older generations are left behind in these areas with limited transport options. The range of places they can visit is low, leading to less social participation and lower levels of general health.

"The results of this study emphasise the need for public policies that reduce constraints to travel in the region, by providing better options for private and public transport that allows for more frequent and longer trips."

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

3
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

4
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

5
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

6
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

7
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

8
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

9
Himachal

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

10
Haryana

Intense cold wave sweeps region; Bathinda coldest in Punjab, Sirsa in Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh mum in Canada couldn’t find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate her their turbans
Diaspora

Sikh mum in Canada couldn't find a proper helmet for her boys, so she designed one to accommodate their turbans

Six-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school
World

6-year-old boy shoots teacher in Virginia school

Acted with Mann once, he now sells candies on cart
Punjab

Acted with Bhagwant Mann once, veteran Punjabi film actor Kulwant Rai Bajaj now sells candies on cart

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video
Trending

Watch: Bengaluru traffic cop advices people on illegal parking with funny video

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

Top News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare

Chetan Singh Jouramajra has been given charge of all departm...

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns

Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy

In September, an audio clip went viral, wherein the minister...

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody

The police sought his remand for three days, saying he was r...

31-kg heroin worth Rs 155 crore recovered in Fazilka; 2 drug cartel kingpins arrested

Army personnel, aide held with 31-kg heroin in Fazilka; consignment smuggled from Pakistan

Were trying to escape after retrieving drug consignment smug...

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu returns from Delhi, says list of 10 ministerial candidates submitted to party high command

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu returns from Delhi, says list of 10 ministerial candidates submitted to party high command

Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri had taken oath as Chief Minister ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Civic body to crack whip on illegal commercial buildings in holy city

Amritsar Civic body to crack whip on illegal commercial buildings in holy city

Amritsar MC staff face encroachers’ wrath

Wrongly parked vehicles challaned in Amritsar

Railways earns Rs 2.79 crore as fine from ticketless travellers

154 passengers stranded at Amritsar airport for 24 hours

Farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hrs

Punjab farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hours

200% increase in cybercrime in Bathinda district in 3 yrs

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

Overhanging mess: Finally, firms cough up Rs 5 crore to lay underground cables in Chandigarh

Overhanging mess: Finally, firms cough up Rs 5 crore to lay underground cables in Chandigarh

Outages leave residents in parts of Mohali shivering

At 11.6 °C as maximum temperature, Chandigarh sees season’s coldest day

Chandigarh: Tabletop road crossings at 3 Sector 17 traffic lights soon

60 traders put on notice for flouting plastic ban in Chandigarh

At 2.2 degree Celsius, Delhi records season’s lowest minimum temperature

At 2.2 degree Celsius, Delhi records season’s lowest minimum temperature

Kanjhawala accident case: Court grants bail to man who allegedly shielded accused

Delhi drag horror: Shah Rukh Khan’s NGO Meer Foundation donates undisclosed amount to victim’s family

At least 38 JNU, IIT-Delhi professors duped of crores by colleague in real estate fraud

Delhi MC House ruckus: AAP protests outside LG’s house, alleges he is ‘destroying’ Constitution

Elderly woman killed, five nabbed

Elderly woman killed, five nabbed

3 firing incidents scare residents

3 held with stolen bikes, phones

25 booked for murder bid

Anganwadi workers stage protest, seek regularisation

Hospital rampage: Attempt to murder case registered

Hospital rampage: Attempt to murder case registered

'Security at Civil Hospital a core issue'

6 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Central Jail

Chetan Verma is DBA chief

Youth feared drowned as car falls into canal

Congress leaders meet Sidhu in jail

Congress leaders meet Navjot Singh Sidhu in Patiala jail

Swachh Survekshan: Patiala MC fails to ensure 100% waste segregation ahead of team’s visit

Patiala MC team demolishes, seals illegal buildings

Residents stage protest over delay in road construction

Anganwari workers hold protest outside DC office