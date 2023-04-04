 Study reveals white blood cells role in clearing out dead liver cells : The Tribune India

Study reveals white blood cells role in clearing out dead liver cells

Billions of apoptotic cells are removed daily in adults by a group of immune cells called phagocytes

Study reveals white blood cells role in clearing out dead liver cells

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



ANI

Washington, April 4

The removal of liver cells that have undergone apoptosis, in which cells are intended to die in a controlled manner, maybe the function of a type of white blood cell typically linked to immunological responses to foreign particles.

The study, which was released as a Reviewed Preprint in eLife, offers what the editors refer to as convincing evidence that neutrophils engulf and kill liver cells undergoing apoptosis, a process the authors refer to as “perforocytosis.” The findings may have implications for novel treatment approaches to treat human autoimmune liver disease (AIL), which may be a result of a neutrophil deficiency.

Billions of apoptotic cells are removed daily in adults by a group of immune cells called phagocytes. Neutrophils represent around 50-70 per cent of the total white blood cell population in humans and are a type of phagocyte. However, unlike other phagocytes, they were widely assumed to be excluded from apoptotic cells, as they promote inflammation which could damage nearby healthy cells and tissues. The current findings now challenge that assumption.

“Although apoptotic cells are well characterised, they are not often found within human samples, possibly because they are removed so efficiently by phagocytes,” says co-lead author Luyang Cao, Associate Investigator in the Department of Neurosurgery, State Key Laboratory of Biotherapy and Cancer Center, West China Hospital, Sichuan University, China. “This means that the specific phagocytes responsible for the removal of apoptotic cells remain unknown, and we do not know if they are specific to different tissues in the body.” To identify the phagocytes responsible for removing apoptotic cells in the liver, the team obtained cells from the liver tissue of patients with tumours caused by hepatocellular carcinoma or hepatic hemangioma. They used two different staining techniques to confirm which cells in the sample were apoptotic.

In a total of 281 apoptotic liver cells from the livers of 32 patients, the team noticed that each cell was engorged by the presence of up to 22 neutrophils. It has previously been suggested that a type of phagocyte called Kupffer cells were responsible for the clearance of apoptotic liver cells, but when the researchers searched for Kupffer cells in the samples, they found that very few were present. They therefore hypothesised that neutrophils were the primary phagocyte for the removal of dead liver cells through the process they called perforocytosis. This contrasts to the usual process of engulfing apoptotic cells that most other phagocytes use.

To confirm the mechanism by which neutrophils remove apoptotic liver cells, the team sought to visualise the process in mouse livers using intravital microscopy - a live imaging technique that allows biological processes to be viewed in real time within living organisms. They labelled liver cells with a protein called Annexin V and neutrophils with an anti-Ly6G antibody. Consistent with their findings in human samples, the team observed that neutrophils burrowed into and cleared dead liver cells in the mice. The process was fast and rigorous, with the dead cells completely digested in four to seven minutes.

“Our discovery of neutrophils burrowing into and clearing out apoptotic liver cells helps to solve some of the mysteries surrounding the apoptotic clearance process,” says co-corresponding author Hexige Saiyin, Assistant Professor in the State Key Laboratory of Genetic Engineering, School of Life Sciences,Fudan University, China.

Next, the team sought to investigate whether reducing the neutrophil population in mice impacts the clearance of apoptotic liver cells. In a sample of cells from the livers of neutrophil-depleted mice, the percentage of apoptotic cells was significantly higher than in normal mice - 0.92 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively - suggesting that neutrophil depletion impairs the clearance of apoptotic cells. They also noticed the presence of other phagocytes in the neutrophil-depleted mice, implying a compensatory role of other phagocytes in the absence of neutrophils.

The defective clearance of apoptotic cells is often linked with autoimmune diseases, such as AIL. In the neutrophil-depleted mice, the team noticed an increase in autoantibodies - immune cells that mistakenly attack the body’s own healthy cells instead of foreign bodies such as viruses or bacteria. This increase was unaffected by antibiotic treatments and present only in neutrophil-depleted mice, not in mice with other phagocyte depletions. This implies that neutrophil depletion is associated with impaired apoptotic liver cell clearance and, subsequently, the generation of autoantibodies that may lead to AIL disease. The team consolidated this finding by analysing biopsy samples from human patients with AIL disease. Once again they found that, in each patient, the neutrophil-mediated clearance of apoptotic cells was impaired.

The authors say that more research is needed to better understand the process and significance of perforocytosis, as well as whether perforocytosis occurs in other organs besides livers. The next important step is how to apply this newly identified apoptotic clearance mechanism to the clinical treatment of AIL.

“Since the failure to clear dead cells is linked to inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, further insights into the critical role that neutrophils play in apoptotic clearance may have important implications for the treatment of these diseases. We recently have screened and identified several compounds which markedly enhanced neutrophil perforocytosis and demonstrated great therapeutic values to cure AIL in mouse models. “ concludes senior author Jingsong Xu, former Principal Investigator at the Department of Neurosurgery, State Key Laboratory of Biotherapy and Cancer Center, West China Hospital, Sichuan University (current address: Department of Pharmacology, Center for Lung and Vascular Biology, University of Illinois, Chicago).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

3
Punjab

Defying Centre and Supreme Court ruling, Punjab continues with officiating DGP

4
Diaspora

Indian student alleges his ‘Hindu identity’ targeted at London School of Economics

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's aide Harjit Singh not in illegal confinement, state tells HC

6
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

7
Punjab

SC reverses Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict reducing sentence; says HC showed undue sympathy

8
Nation

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer arrested in Mexico

9
Science Technology

Here is why Tim Cook does not want people to use iPhones too much

10
Nation

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

Don't Miss

View All
Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India
Science Technology

Meta takes down 28 million bad pieces of content from Facebook, Instagram in India

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals
Science Technology

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals

Top News

Sikkim: Six tourists killed, several others feared trapped in avalanche in Nathula area

Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area

Search for missing halted due to fresh snow; second avalanch...

Former US President Donald Trump in police custody ahead of his arraignment at Manhattan court

Former US President Donald Trump in police custody ahead of his arraignment at Manhattan court

Trump is expected to be fingerprinted and processed; his mug...

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

‘It is altogether fitting and proper to celebrate the day of...

India rejects attempts by China to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality

In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal’s aides

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal Singh's aides

BRTS - hit or flop? Infra of project still incomplete

Days after G20 Summit in Amritsar, Tricolour lights go out

BSF foils intrusion attempt in Ramdass area

After government assurance, Batala farmers end protest

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Chandigarh: Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Nine Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.64 crore in US auction

Gang of two-wheeler thieves busted, 4 held

Body found in Sector 50 flat

Country's 1st IAF Heritage Centre set for inauguration in Chandigarh

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

President bats for imparting education in Indian languages

Give daily reports on water availability to CM, DJB told

Wet morning in Delhi

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Despair sets in, farmers stare at losses, mounting debt

UP man jumps before train near Dakoha, dies

Farmers threaten to oppose AAP govt in Jalandhar bypoll

2 POs arrested

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

Gang of robbers busted; 3 held

VB nabs 2 cops for taking bribe

CP’s 5-month tenure sees record recoveries, arrests

3 held for theft; scooter, cash seized

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

Seeking salaries, faculty members boycott classes

Govt hikes Punjabi University's monthly grant to Rs 30 crore

Winners of RGNUL national meet felicitated