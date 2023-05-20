 Study suggests TB vax may reduce risk of Alzheimer's : The Tribune India

Study suggests TB vax may reduce risk of Alzheimer's

Study suggests TB vax may reduce risk of Alzheimer's

Photo for representation only.



IANS

New York, May 20

The 100-year-old tuberculosis vaccine Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine may likely reduce risk of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, suggests a study.

The BCG vaccine offers multiple beneficial effects, and it's currently a recommended therapy for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

The findings, published in JAMA Network Open, revealed that treatment with the BCG vaccine was associated with a 20 per cent lower risk of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

The protective association was greater in patients aged 70 years or older, and also reduced risk of death.

Researchers from the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH), followed 6,467 individuals for up to 15 years after they were diagnosed with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

The group included 3,388 patients who underwent BCG vaccine treatment and 3,079 who served as controls, matched by factors such as age, sex, and medical comorbidities.

During follow-up, 202 patients in the BCG vaccine group and 262 in the control group developed Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

The incidence was 8.8 per 1,000 person-years and 12.1 per 1,000 person-years in the respective groups.

In addition, 751 patients in the BCG vaccine group died while 973 people died in the control group. Thus, treatment with BCG vaccine was also associated with a 25 per cent lower risk of death.

"A vaccine like BCG, if proven effective, is a perfect example of a cost-effective, population-healtha"based solution to a devastating illness like Alzheimer's disease," Marc Weinberg, an Instructor in Psychiatry at MGH.

"We are shifting our focus towards studying the potential benefits of BCG vaccination of older adults in Alzheimer's disease-related clinical trials," he added.

If a causal link is found, it will be important to understand the mechanisms involved. Weinberg and his colleagues note that the BCG vaccine's effects on the immune system may play a role.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation; notes can be exchanged, deposited till September 30

2
Chandigarh

Astrologer P Khurana, father of Bollywood actors Ayushmann and Aparshakti, dies in Mohali

3
Nation

DGCA amends rules for grant of civilian pilot’s license to defence personnel

4
Nation

‘Can only plead and beg as a father’: Sameer Wankhede cites Shah Rukh Khan’s chat; says he praised my integrity, deplored political involvement

5
Business

Rs 2,000 notes to be scrapped: Check where and how you can exchange

6
Diaspora

Indian-American high schooler wins top computer science award

7
Nation

Canada-based terrorist's 2 aides held at Delhi airport

8
Delhi

Centre brings ordinance to set up panel on Delhi services days after Supreme Court order

9
Nation

RBI to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation

10
Entertainment

Big Boss fame Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary hits Cannes 2023 red carpet, netizens surprised

Don't Miss

View All
Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

Top News

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as CM, deputy CM this afternoon, 8 legislators likely to take oath as ministers

Siddaramaiah sworn in as Karnataka CM; several national opposition leaders attend ceremony

M Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra...

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

The move comes a day after the Centre promulgates an ordinan...

Services row: Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', attempt to snatch power from Delhi govt, says AAP

Services row: Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', attempt to snatch power from Delhi govt, says AAP

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Court will consider charges on June 2

CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at 6 AIIMS

CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at 6 AIIMS

Cashless treatment to CGHS beneficiaries at AIIMS New Delhi,...


Cities

View All

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

India repatriates 22 Pakistani prisoners after completion of jail terms

SGPC executive meet today; speculation rife, Akal Takht chief may be replaced

2 Pakistani drones downed by BSF along International Border in Punjab's Amritsar; 2.6 kg drugs seized

325 meters found stashed in Amritsar; PSPCL officials under lens

Out on bail, murder convict kills wife over ‘infidelity’

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

NGT allows Chandigarh to set aside Rs 282 crore for waste management

NGT allows Chandigarh to set aside Rs 282 crore for waste management

Panic as 2 drums explode at Dera Bassi pharma unit

2 cops stabbed saving youth, 15 booked

Dhanas mishap: 2 days on, Beetle driver in police net

Astrologer P Khurana passes away

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Services row: Centre's ordinance 'unconstitutional', attempt to snatch power from Delhi govt, says AAP

Delhi ministers protest delay in clearing Services Secy transfer file

Canada-based terrorist's 2 aides held at Delhi airport

Sculptures made of recycled material to beautify parks, open spaces in Delhi

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

Man attacks granthi with sharp weapon in gurdwara, nabbed

Youth beaten to death, protesters block NH for 7 hrs

Phagwara gets centre to make youth job-ready

MP Rinku gets going, reviews progress on Adampur airport

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Dogs poisoned to death in Khanna

Man kills friend in Jagraon, held

Thief lands in police dragnet in Ludhiana

Fresh bids to be invited for treatment of legacy waste near Kakka village

Ludhiana Civil Hospital contractual employees to go on strike

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Removed footpaths to be back for pedestrians in Patiala

Punjabi University launches two new programmes

PO nabbed with 110-kg poppy husk in Patiala

Work begins on community centre at Bassi Pathana village

Firm gives Rs 1 lakh for construction of cowshed