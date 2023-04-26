 Supreme Court sets aside Gujarat HC order to treat Ayurveda physicians at par with allopathy doctors : The Tribune India

Supreme Court sets aside Gujarat HC order to treat Ayurveda physicians at par with allopathy doctors

Top court said it cannot be oblivious of the fact that both categories of doctors are certainly not performing equal work to be entitled to equal pay

Supreme Court sets aside Gujarat HC order to treat Ayurveda physicians at par with allopathy doctors

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, April 26

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a Gujarat High Court order, which had held that Ayurveda practitioners working in government hospitals should be treated at par with allopathy doctors and entitled to equal pay.

The apex court was hearing a batch of appeals challenging a 2012 Gujarat High Court order which had held that Ayurveda practitioners are entitled to be treated at par with doctors with MBBS degrees.

While recognising the importance of Ayurveda practitioners and the need to promote alternative or indigenous systems of medicine, the top court said that it cannot be oblivious of the fact that both categories of doctors are certainly not performing equal work to be entitled to equal pay.

A bench of Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice Pankaj Mithal said allopathy doctors are required to perform emergency duties and provide trauma care.

"By the very nature of the science that they practise and with the advancement of science and modern medical technology, the emergency duty that allopathy doctors are capable of performing and the trauma care that they are capable of providing cannot be performed by Ayurveda doctors," it said.

The apex court said it is also not possible for Ayurveda practitioners to assist surgeons performing complicated surgeries while doctors with MBBS degrees can perform the task.

"We shall not be understood to mean as though one system of medicine is superior to the other. It is not our mandate nor within our competence to assess the relative merits of these two systems of medical sciences. As a matter of fact, we are conscious that the history of Ayurveda dates back to several centuries.

"We have no doubt that every alternative system of medicine may have its pride of place in history. But today, the practitioners of indigenous systems of medicine do not perform complicated surgical operations. A study of Ayurveda does not authorise them to perform these surgeries. Similarly, a post-mortem or autopsy is not carried out by/in the presence of Ayurveda doctors," it said.

The apex court said it is common knowledge that during out-patient days in general hospitals in cities or towns, doctors with MBBS degrees are made to attend to hundreds of patients, which is not the case for Ayurveda practitioners.

"Therefore, even while recognising the importance of Ayurveda doctors and the need to promote alternative/indigenous systems of medicine, we cannot be oblivious of the fact that both categories of doctors are certainly not performing equal work to be entitled to equal pay," it said.

#Gujarat #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday

2
Punjab

People throng SAD office to pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal; PM Modi pays floral tributes

3
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal: End of an era

4
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

6
Haryana

Housing scheme scrapped in Gurugram, Faridabad

7
Punjab

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

8
Nation

8 former Indian Navy men face death for spying in Qatar

9
Nation spurious drugs

Fresh alert, WHO flags syrup made in Punjab

10
Punjab

Centre declares two-day national mourning as mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

10 policemen, driver killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

10 police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM, assures a...

Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: SAD leaders, workers gather at party office in Chandigarh to pay their last respects

People throng SAD office to pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal; PM Modi pays floral tributes

His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral vi...

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Panic grips students, teachers in Bengal school after gun-weilding man enters classroom

Panic grips students, teachers in Bengal school after gun-weilding man enters classroom

The person was later overpowered by police personnel and arr...

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

All government offices, board, corporations, institutions in...


Cities

View All

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

71K MT wheat arrives in Amritsar mandis

Wheat lifting at snail’s pace in Tarn Taran

Outcry as Darwin’s theory of evolution axed from syllabus

Protest in Tarn Taran against Ropar gurdwara sacrilege incident

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Roads from Transport Light Point to Grain Light Point and from Sukhna Light Point to Transport Light Point to remain closed

Dera Bassi tragedy: Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Tepid response yet again, only six of 128 CHB units go

Govt schools in Chandigarh see record pre-primary admissions

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected MCD mayor

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected Delhi mayor; BJP's Shikha Rai withdraws nomination

BJP slams Kejriwal for Rs 45 crore renovation on residence, calls him ‘maharaj’; AAP clarifies

Excise scam: Delhi court to pass order on Sisodia's bail plea on April 28

Gurugram ACP’s vehicle hit by cab driven on wrong side

Sexual harassment complaint by wrestlers: DCW demands registration of FIR against police officers for not lodging case

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Kapurthala’s 160-year-old clock is ticking again

Income tax raids at 12 premises of Jalandhar pastor

Woman killed, son injured as man opens fire on them

Law & order has gone for a toss, says Warring

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

2 nabbed peddlers wanted in eight criminal cases: Probe

A first: CIV, smart barricade for traffic management, road safety

Ludhiana Civic body dismantles sewer line of dyeing units

Defaulter govt departments rush to clear PSPCL dues, Rs 130 crore paid

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Readiness reviewed ahead of Lok Adalat

Housing units handed over to EWS families

Two women die in separate road accidents

Patiala: Investiture ceremony